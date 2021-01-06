The Capitol has been breached, and the House is in recess 

CNN

The US Capitol has been breached during a tense situation with demonstrators, according to Capitol police officers.

The House doors have been locked and an emergency alert from the Capitol police just transmitted the same thing:

"Due to an INTERNAL threat in the building, take shelter in the nearest office and stay quiet."

Capitol Hill police are also blocking anyone from moving from Senate office buildings into the US Capitol building. There are underground tunnels that link the office buildings with the Capitol building that senators, staff, and journalists use to travel back and forth.

Watch more: