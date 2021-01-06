Ivanka Trump calls rioters "patriots," then deletes tweet

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he spoke with President Trump about the rioters who have breached the US Capitol.

"I called him. I think we need to make a statement. Make sure that we can calm individuals down. Now, I don't know who these people are. Remember, when you have a big crowd, people who can get in to a crowd, I don't know who they are, I don't have any reports," he said.

However, many people in the crowd were seen wearing red MAGA hats, and carrying Trump campaign paraphernalia.

McCarthy made the comments in an interview on FOX News, adding, "Whatever is happening is unacceptable. They came here to protest peacefully. They could be hurt. What is happening right now is unacceptable."

Asked what the President said when he called him, McCarthy said, "He put out a tweet as well. For people to stay safe and people to not do this. I explained what was going on."

McCarthy said Trump is "getting reports of what is happening. He did not accept people doing this type of the behavior. I know he's getting reports as well. I wanted to give him a first hand report."