Rioters breach Capitol as Congress certifies Biden's win

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 4:25 p.m. ET, January 6, 2021
54 min ago

Trump reacts to protests: "Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement"

From CNN's Allie Malloy, Kevin Liptak and Kaitlan Collins

President Trump has urged protesters to support police and law enforcement in a tweet this afternoon as they breached the US Capitol.

Earlier in the day, Trump encouraged his supporters to protest at the US Capitol in the hours before the building was breached.

Despite promising he would join them, Trump retreated to the White House in his SUV and watched on television as the violence unfolded on Capitol Hill.

"We’re going to walk down to the Capitol. And we're gonna cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women. And we're probably not going to be cheering, so much for some of them, because you'll never take back our country with weakness, you have to show strength and you have to be strong," he said at his rally on the Ellipse.

As he was concluding, Trump again claimed he would join his supporters as they marched to the Capitol.

"We’ll walk down Pennsylvania Avenue,” he said.

For more than 40 minutes, the White House has refused to comment on the chaos unfolding involving Trump's supporters on Capitol Hill, who have now breached the area where Vice President Mike Pence is currently inside. Despite repeated requests, Trump's spokesperson have declined to say anything or deliver any message from the President on what's ongoing.

54 min ago

Armed standoff taking place at House front door

From CNN's Phil Mattingly, Daniella Diaz and pool reporters 

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
A lawmaker confirms to CNN that the House floor is being evacuated.  

There’s an armed standoff at the House front door, and police officers have their guns drawn at someone who is trying to reach the front door. 

Protesters, who breached the Capitol building, were reportedly heard banging on the doors of the House floor moments before the floor evacuation began. 

CNN's Manu Raju reports. Watch:

54 min ago

Federal and local law enforcement responding to reports of possible pipe bombs across DC

From CNN’s Evan Perez

Federal and local law enforcement are responding to reports of possible pipe bombs in multiple locations in Washington, DC.

It’s unclear if the devices are real or a hoax, but they’re being treated as real. 

53 min ago

Vice President-elect Harris is "safe," aide says

From CNN's Jasmine Wright

The Office of the Vice President-elect will not comment on the whereabouts of Kamala Harris, but add that she is “safe,” according to a Harris aide.  

She was set to attend the Electoral College vote certification this afternoon on Capitol Hill. 

53 min ago

The House floor is being evacuated

 From CNN's Phil Mattingly and pool reporters 

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
A lawmaker confirms to CNN that the House floor being evacuated. 

Protesters, who breached the Capitol building, were reportedly heard banging on the doors of the House floor. 

53 min ago

Jake Tapper: "We're watching an attempt at sedition"

CNN's Jake Tapper called the throngs of protesters surrounding the Capitol building an attempt at a coup.

"We're watching an attempt at sedition. We're watching an attempt at a bloodless coup in the states, Trump supporters stopping the constitutional process, the counting of electors," he said.

"It's an absolutely shameful, disgusting situation that we're witnessing here," Tapper continued, slamming the President for encouraging protests by refusing to accept the election results.

Watch the moment:

  

52 min ago

Pence evacuated from US Capitol, per law enforcement source

Saul Loeb/Pool/Getty Images
Vice President Mike Pence has been evacuated from the US Capitol, where he was there for the Joint Session of Congress. 

The Electoral College certification vote has been paused after protesters breached the Capitol building.

52 min ago

House members in chamber told they may need to duck under their chairs

From CNN's Kristin Wilson

The officer in the House chamber just told lawmakers they may need to duck under their chairs, adding that there are protestors in the rotunda of the US Capitol. 

Lawmakers have been told to "be prepared" to relocate to cloakrooms, but "at this point in time there is no threat to the chamber."

The doors are barricaded.

52 min ago

Republican congressman tweets: "This is a coup attempt"

Amid a breach of the U.S. Capitol by Pro-Trump protesters, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, tweeted calling it a "coup attempt."

Here's the tweet:

The Electoral College certification vote has been paused and the Capitol is on lockdown, according to Capitol police officers.