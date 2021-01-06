Woman treated for gunshot wounds on Capitol grounds

A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
The sources could not provide further details on the circumstances of the shooting.
By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Melissa Mahtani, CNN
From CNN's Noah Gray
From CNN's Sonia Moghe
DC Attorney General Karl A. Racine called on President Trump to tell his supporters to immediately "cease and desist."
Reacting to protesters breaching the US Capitol Building, he issued a statement saying:
"We call on President Trump to immediately tell his supporters, who are trampling on the District of Columbia and have breached the U.S. Capitol, to cease and desist and return from whence they came in a peaceful manner.
The United States of America is the world’s greatest democracy, and that rests on a peaceful transition of power.
We urge President Trump to do what he has not yet done, but what he must do: order his supporters to leave the District of Columbia and fully embrace the transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
In the midst of this unrest, all District residents must remain at home. Under no circumstances should anyone travel downtown nor be in the vicinity of federal buildings."
President Trump tweeted urging his supporters to remain "peaceful" but has not asked them to leave.
See Racine's tweet:
Rep. Mike Gallagher, a Republican from Wisconsin, said countries around the world are watching the storming of the Capitol play out in real-time and laughing at the US.
"If we don't think other countries around the world are watching this happen right now, if we don't think the Chinese communist party is sitting back and laughing, then we're deluding ourselves."
To Trump, Gallagher said, "Call it off! It's over. The election is over."
From CNN's Alex Marquardt reporting from Capitol Hill
Dozens of local police officers from Montgomery County, Maryland, just arrived at the US Capitol in riot gear.
They started pouring out of several vans and at least one armored vehicle on Constitution Ave. and are moving toward to the North side of the Capitol building.
CNN is reaching out to Montgomery County Police.
From CNN's Jake Tapper and Maureen Chowdhury
Amid a chaotic scene where protesters breached US Capitol building, CNN's Jake Tapper reports that lawmakers texted that they're "stunned" by the scene.
The building is currently under lockdown.
"I'm getting texts, as I'm sure Dana and Abby are as well, members of Congress, Trump supporters, Biden supporters, Democrats, Republicans, who are stunned. They have been told by Capitol police they have to shelter in place in their office. Is it because of a terrorist attack on the United States? It's because Trump supporters are violently in some cases forcing themselves into the United States Capitol, stopping the constitutional proceedings of the counting of the electoral votes for Joe Biden, the President-elect," Tapper said.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, tweeted calling it a "coup attempt." He also denounced the protesters actions in a series of tweets and directly responded to President Trump. "You are not protecting the country," Kinzinger tweeted at Trump.
GOP Rep. Nancy Mace tweeted that she had to evacuate her office. In a follow-up tweet Mace wrote, "This. Is. Insane."
Here are more reactions from Congress members about the breach and unrest:
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
House and Senate leadership are safe and in an undisclosed location, according to a person familiar.
A separate lawmaker says House members have been evacuated to a location that this source would not disclose.
The US Capitol Police are working to secure the second floor of the Capitol first, and will then expand from there.
Outside the Capitol, the DC Metropolitan Police Department continues to mass, however no major move has been made yet toward the crowd.
A photo taken by pool reporter Igor Bobic shows a protester inside the Senate chamber.
The Capitol is currently on lockdown, and police are trying to contain the escalating protests.
CNN's Wolf Blitzer and John King discuss. Watch:
Pro-Trump protesters have stormed the US Capitol, as members of Congress were meeting to certify the Electoral College results of the 2020 presidential election.
Video from inside the Capitol showed Trump supporters marching through Statuary Hall. The US Capitol Police is asking for additional law enforcement for assistance in containing the protests, including federal authorities, per a source familiar.
The protests and the breach are ongoing, but here's what we know so far:
From CNN's Priscilla Alvarez
Acting Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli cautioned demonstrators on Twitter, saying:
"If you are entering the Capitol Building against police orders, you must leave. There is a proper venue to resolve grievances. This is not it."
Cuccinelli premised his tweet by citing the protests last summer in Portland that the Trump administration repeatedly condemned, placing blame on leftist organizations.
"For months over the summer we rightly condemned Antifa for storming federal buildings in Portland," he said.
It’s unclear whether Cuccinelli was suggesting whether Antifa was involved in the escalating situation unfolding at the Capitol.
Earlier today, DHS spokesperson Alexei Woltornist said: "The Department of Homeland Security has stood up the DHS Virtual Situation Room to facilitate department and interagency communication and coordination as we do for many large events in DC."
CNN has reached out to DHS for updates, in light of recent developments.