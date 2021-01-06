Pence breaks with Trump moments before Electoral College certification. Read his statement.

Harris will vote, but not planning to speak during today’s debates
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be on hand today as Congress counts the Electoral College votes in a joint session.
In her role as senator of California, Harris will be voting today, but she is not planning to speak during today’s proceedings, a source familiar with the plans said.
Harris was slated to attend a classified Senate intelligence committee hearing this morning, before turning to the electoral business later in the day.
“The American people did their job and today she will be there to do hers,” a Harris Senate aide said.
Happening now: The Senate is convening ahead of Electoral College count
The Senate is convening as lawmakers get ready to count and certify the Electoral College votes for president and vice president today in a joint session.
Republicans in both chambers plan to object to the count in at least three states.
Sen. Mitch McConnell and Sen. Chuck Schumer won’t speak until debate over the first objection starts.
Senators who plan to attend the joint session will gather on the floor over the need few minutes and then join a procession led Vice President Pence to march to the House.
Fact check: Who won the election
Trump peppered his rally speech with his usual series of wildly false claims about the presidential election he lost – claiming that "we won it by a landslide,” that the election was “so corrupt,” that unnamed people “rigged” the process, and that Joe Biden got “80 million computer votes" rather than legitimate votes.
Biden earned more than 81 million legitimate votes, exceeding Trump’s total by more than 7 million. There is no evidence the election was rigged in any way.
Merrick Garland will "bring credibility back to the Justice Department," Democratic senator says
The Democratic senator, who sits on the Judiciary Committee, said she expects Garland to have a smooth confirmation process.
"I think that there are many of my colleagues — despite what happened to him in the Supreme Court process — that have showed respect to him in the past on both sides of the aisle, and that will help him to see a smooth confirmation," she told CNN.
She added:
"He's someone that knows the law. He's someone that — to me, one of the things that's really important — will bring credibility back to the justice department and improve morale, get people to see it as a lawyer's job, which it is. Your job is your fidelity to the Constitution and to the law, not being the personal lawyer of the president. I think a judge gets that."
GOP senator says he will not oppose results and "embolden politicians in the future to appoint our presidents"
Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican from North Carolina, said in a statement Wednesday that he will not oppose the Electoral College vote certification in Congress.
“I will not oppose the certification of the Electoral College votes, and I will not embolden politicians in the future to appoint our presidents instead of having the American people duly elect them,” his statement said.
Trump rails against "weak Republicans" moments before Congress meets to certify electoral results
President Trump cast his ire at “weak Republicans” less than an hour before Congress begins the formal process of certifying the election for Joe Biden.
He told the crowd of supporters he would be using the term “weak Republicans” going forward.
“There's so many weak Republicans and we have great ones, Jim Jordan. These guys they're out there, the House guys are fighting, but it's incredible. Many of the Republicans, I helped them get in, I helped them get elected. I helped Mitch get elected. I helped, I could name 24 of them, let's say, I won't bore you with it. And then all of a sudden you have something like this and it's like, oh, gee, maybe I'll talk to the President sometime later,” Trump said.
“Now it’s amazing: the weak Republicans, the pathetic Republicans, and that’s what happens,” he said.
The Republican party, Trump said, is “constantly fighting with their hands tied behind their back… and we’re going to have to fight much harder, and Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us, and if he doesn’t that will be a sad day for our country.”
Trump went on to thank the “warriors” who will contest the election results today.
Remember: While some GOP lawmakers are expected to object to some states' electoral results, those objections will not change the results of the election. Every Democrat and some Republicans will reject the challenges in both chambers, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Additionally, Despite Trump's allegations about the 2020 election, there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and there is no evidence that electors from the electoral college were fraudulently chosen, as all states have certified their elections.
Trump also suggested he could join the protesters walking from the Ellipse to Capitol Hill. He named the dozen Senators who will object — “Senators who have stepped up, we want to thank them," he said.
“We’re gonna walk down to the Capitol. And we're gonna cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women. And we're probably not going to be cheering, so much for some of them, because you'll never take back our country with weakness, you have to show strength and you have to be strong,” Trump said.
Biden will nominate Merrick Garland as attorney general
President-elect Joe Biden has decided to nominate Judge Merrick Garland as attorney general, people familiar with the matter tell CNN. It's a long-awaited decision that was moved toward completion Wednesday.
The announcement of the attorney general, along with other senior leaders of the Justice Department, is expected to be made as soon as Thursday as Biden moves closer to filling the remaining seats in his Cabinet before assuming power on Jan. 20.
While Garland has been a top contender for weeks, concerns about the vacancy his selection would create on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia raised alarm bells among Biden and many advisers who believed Senate Republicans would block any nomination to that seat. But with Democrats set to control the Senate after winning two Georgia races, those concerns were allayed.
"Judge Garland will be viewed in a whole new light now," a top Biden ally tells CNN.