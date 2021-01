Andrew Harnik/AP

CNN’s Alex Marquardt reports from the western side of the US Capitol that throngs of protesters are climbing the steps and terrace of the building in a "significant escalation.”

"I can see at least half a dozen protesters scaling, literally, climbing the walls of the Capitol to get up to where their fellow protesters are," he said.

Police have fired several rounds of tear gas, he reported.

Marquardt said he did not see "any sort of sign of law enforcement" from where he stood.

The US Capitol is currently on lockdown, according to Capitol police officers.