McConnell: "To say the 117th Congress convenes at a challenging time would indeed be an understatement"
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell welcomed all senators on the first day of the 117th Congress.
“Today six new members are joining our ranks for the first time,” he said, adding congratulatory wishes to “all our new colleagues and their families.”
“To say the 117th Congress convenes at a challenging time would indeed be an understatement,” McConnell continued. “From political division to a deadly pandemic to adversaries around the world the hurdles before us are many and they are serious. But there's also plenty of reason for hope. An optimistic forward looking candied spirit has been one of our country's most distinctive calling cards since our very earliest days. And was safe and effective vaccines rolling out across our nation every day, I'd say 2021 looks bright already.”
“We gavel in today like 116 prior Senates have gaveled in before us, with plenty of disagreements and policy differences among our ranks, but all, all swearing the same oath,” the Kentucky Republican said.
House members who should be in quarantine will vote from "secure enclosure"
There are House members in the US Capitol Sunday who would normally be in quarantine after being exposed to Covid-19.
While these members have tested negative, according to a Capitol official, Capitol Hill physician Brian Monahan says they are participating Sunday through a "secure enclosure" in order "to ensure continuity of operations of essential functions" and "are permitted to continue work following potential exposure to COVID-19 provided they remain asymptomatic and additional precautions are implemented to protect them and the community."
The Capitol official says there are two Democrats and one Republican who are participating through a secure enclosure and would ordinarily be in quarantine.
The official would not disclose the names of the lawmakers.
The lawmakers would normally be able to vote by proxy but the rules in the new Congress must first be passed in order to re-establish that procedure.
The House is taking a quorum call vote
The US House is now taking a quorum call vote to establish the quorum with members who are there in person voting "present."
They are voting in groups of 72 for social distancing.
Vice President Pence is swearing in senators now
Vice President Mike Pence is elbow-bumping senators after swearing them in two at a time — instead of four at a time because of Covid-19 concerns.
Family members in the gallery overlooking the chamber are spread far apart but it appears family members are able to sit together.
The 117th Congress will be sworn in today. Here's what you need to know.
The House and Senate chambers are convening right now. The 117th Congress will officially be sworn in later today.
The Constitution calls for Congress to convene on January 3 at noon ET — the reason for the rare Sunday session.
Newly elected and returning members will take the oath of office and the full House of Representatives will vote to elect a new Speaker. Nancy Pelosi, who has served as House speaker in the 116th Congress, is on track to remain in the role.
Pelosi has a slim margin for error on Sunday. After serving 17 years as the House Democratic leader, Pelosi is running unopposed. But she will have to count votes carefully to ensure that she can avoid any embarrassment on the House floor, facing the Democrats' smallest majority in decades, a pandemic that could hinder attendance and some in her caucus agitating for new leadership, as well as unified Republican resistance.
In order to win the speakership, a member must receive a majority of votes. In 2018, 15 Democrats defected from Pelosi but she can only afford to lose a few in 2021. After losing a dozen seats in 2020, House Democrats are likely to control around 222 seats next term.
Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Maine Rep. Jared Golden have already said they do not plan on voting for her. And a handful of moderate and progressive Democrats, including Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Reps.-elect Cori Bush of Missouri and Jamaal Bowman of New York, have declined to say how they would vote.
House Democrats kept control of the House in the November elections, but will now have a narrower majority after suffering a string of losses, despite projections that they would win more seats. House Republicans, meanwhile, outperformed expectations and are now poised to add a significant number of GOP women to their ranks in the new Congress.
In the Senate, the balance of power still has yet to be decided with all eyes on a pair of Senate runoff elections taking place in Georgia on January 5 that will determine which party controls the chamber.
Pelosi sends "Dear Colleague" letter ahead of swearing-in of 117th Congress
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sent a "Dear Colleague" letter ahead of the election for speaker later today.
"As we go into session today, I do so full of pride to be nominated by our Democratic Caucus to be Speaker of the House. I am enormously grateful for the trust that Members have placed in me. I am confident that the Speaker’s election today will show a united Democratic Caucus ready to meet the challenges ahead, and that we are prepared to set our country on a new course, starting with the Electoral College meeting on Wednesday," Pelosi wrote in the letter.
Some context: After serving 17 years as Democrats' leader, Pelosi is running unopposed. But the looming threat of coronavirus paired with the Democrats' smallest majority in decades means Pelosi and her deputies are carefully counting votes to ensure she can avoid any embarrassment on the House floor.
A look at some of the high-profile Democrats and Republicans that will make up the incoming class
The 117th Congress will officially be sworn in on Sunday, bringing an influx of new lawmakers to Capitol Hill in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.
The incoming class of freshmen includes high-profile Democrats and Republicans who have already gained national attention even before setting foot in Congress.
In the House, a slate of progressive Democrats who took down incumbents in primary challenges will be part of the new Congress, including Cori Bush of Missouri, who ousted congressman Lacy Clay in a major upset and Jamaal Bowman of New York, who defeated the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Eliot Engel.
Other incoming members who already have a national profile include Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who became widely known for a track record of incendiary rhetoric and ties to the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, and Ronny Jackson of Texas, President Donald Trump's former chief physician.
In the Senate, former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper will serve as a new Democratic senator from Colorado and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville will become a new Republican senator from Alabama.
Alex Padilla will be another new senator in the new Congress after California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed him to fill Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' Senate seat. Harris and President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in on January 20 during the presidential inauguration.
Mark Kelly, a retired Navy captain and NASA astronaut, a new Democratic senator from Arizona, was sworn in during the month of December after winning a special election.
Today's congressional swearing-in ceremony will look a bit different due to coronavirus
The first day of the new Congress will look a bit different this year with safety precautions in place to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
The number of senators sworn in at a time will be smaller to minimize crowding and senators are expected to take their oaths of office in groups of two to allow for social distancing.
Representatives will also be sworn in by groups, though the size will be far larger given how many more House members there are, with members-elect to be sworn in first.
Newly elected lawmakers often bring multiple family members to witness their swearing in and be part of photos commemorating the occasion. This year, though, members-elect will be permitted to have only one family member in the House gallery to watch the proceedings.
After the vote to elect a House speaker takes place, the new Speaker will administer the oath to members.
Pelosi faces a narrow path to speakership. Here are key things to know about today's House speaker election.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's margin for error is slim today, when lawmakers return to Washington to officially usher in a new session of Congress and elect their new speaker.
After serving 17 years as Democrats' leader, Pelosi is running unopposed. But the looming threat of coronavirus paired with the Democrats' smallest majority in decades means Pelosi and her deputies are carefully counting votes to ensure she can avoid any embarrassment on the House floor.
"She's very aware. If Nancy can do anything, it is that she knows how to count. She is counting every vote," said Rep. Gerry Connolly, a Democrat from Virginia. "She is very aware of the fact that with a slim majority — with some members who voted against her two years ago — there is gonna have to be an effort to persuade them that that was then and this is now. We cannot afford to have uncertainty about the speakership."
On Monday, Pelosi's office sent requests to chiefs of staff in Democratic offices across the Hill, inquiring whether their bosses would be physically present for the vote.
In order to win the speakership, a member must receive at least 50% of the vote plus one. All members who vote must be in DC in person because the vote for speaker will occur before the House passes its rules package containing the provisions that have allowed Democrats to vote by proxy for months.
Aides estimate Pelosi will have a roughly a 10-vote margin, depending on if an outstanding congressional race in New York is called by Sunday. That means she can afford to lose just a handful of members from across the ideological spectrum. In 2018, there were 15 Democrats who did not vote for her as speaker. Ten of them are returning.