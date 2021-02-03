Democrats won the Senate, but they're not in charge until the chamber's party leaders strike a power-sharing agreement.
A stalemate has prevented Democrats from taking control of key committees since the chamber is operating under the rules of the last Congress, when the GOP was in charge, delaying consideration of attorney general nominee Merrick Garland, who is expected to receive bipartisan support.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, rejected a Democratic request on Monday to schedule Garland's confirmation hearing on February 8, arguing that the Senate needs to focus on the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump, which is set to start the following day.
The South Carolina Republican said in a letter that a "one-day hearing" was "insufficient," and noted that previous attorney general nominees received two-day hearings.
"When the Senate's focus is required to consider whether to bar a former president from being reelected, other business must stop," Graham wrote. "Proceeding with the confirmation of an attorney general and the impeachment of a former president at the same time would give neither the attention required."
Until Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer strike an agreement, Graham will continue to determine the panel's schedule rather than Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin. The party leaders could finalize a deal as soon as Tuesday; Graham said he guessed he'd be Judiciary Committee chairman for "another day or two."
McConnell declined Tuesday to comment on the topic. Party leaders are haggling over a final few points, including how to structure committee budgets, before finalizing the power-sharing agreement that will officially allow Democrats to take their chairmanships, according to Senate officials familiar with the talks. Democrats hold a majority in the 50-50 Senate because Vice President Kamala Harris has the power to break tie votes in the chamber.