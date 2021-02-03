Rep. Jamie Raskin leads fellow House impeachment managers as they proceed to deliver the articles of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate on January 25 in Washington, DC. Jonathan Ernst/Pool/Getty Images

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, the lead impeachment manager, told his caucus on a call this morning that Donald Trump’s legal team’s filing amounted to “absurd constitutional arguments being offered by the president,” according to a person who is on the call.

Raskin said it isn’t first amendment protected speech and it isn’t like shouting fire in a crowded theater – he said it was like a fire chief sending a mob to the theater.

One Capitol Police officer has lost 3 fingers, Raskin said, and another is likely to lose his eye.

He also said that extremist elements in Russia and Germany view the storming of the Capitol as a great victory for 21st century fascism.