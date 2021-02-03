Follow CNN Politics
1 min ago

Lead impeachment manager says Trump lawyer's arguments are “absurd"

From CNN's Manu Raju

Rep. Jamie Raskin leads fellow House impeachment managers as they proceed to deliver the articles of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate on January 25 in Washington, DC.
Rep. Jamie Raskin leads fellow House impeachment managers as they proceed to deliver the articles of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate on January 25 in Washington, DC. Jonathan Ernst/Pool/Getty Images

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, the lead impeachment manager, told his caucus on a call this morning that Donald Trump’s legal team’s filing amounted to “absurd constitutional arguments being offered by the president,” according to a person who is on the call.

Raskin said it isn’t first amendment protected speech and it isn’t like shouting fire in a crowded theater – he said it was like a fire chief sending a mob to the theater.

One Capitol Police officer has lost 3 fingers, Raskin said, and another is likely to lose his eye. 

He also said that extremist elements in Russia and Germany view the storming of the Capitol as a great victory for 21st century fascism. 

17 min ago

Schumer announces power-sharing agreement has been reached, allowing Democrats to take control of committees

From CNN's Ali Zaslav, Clare Foran and Ted Barrett

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks at the Capitol on February 2.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks at the Capitol on February 2. Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer just announced that he and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have finally reached an agreement on the Senate’s power-sharing resolution, paving the way for Democrats to take control of committee gavels, which they have been locked out of without a deal in place.

"I am happy to report this morning that the leadership of both parties have finalized the organizing resolution for the Senate. We will pass the resolution through the Senate today, which means that committees can promptly set up and get to work with Democrats holding the gavels,” the New York Democrat said in floor remarks. 

An agreement between the two leaders was needed to determine how power would be divided since the Senate has an even partisan split of 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris able to break ties. 

Without a power-sharing agreement in place, the committees cannot officially organize and Republicans have maintained their chairmanships since they are operating under the rules of the last Congress when Senate Republicans controlled the majority.

This has become a real problem for Democrats, with the latest example being GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, the outgoing chair of the Judiciary Committee, holding up the confirmation hearing of President Joe Biden’s Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland.

15 min ago

On Democratic caucus call, Hoyer appears uninterested in reaching deal with McCarthy on Greene

From CNN's Annie Grayer, Manu Raju, Ali Zaslav and Lauren Fox

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer speaks to reporters at the Capitol on January 11.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer speaks to reporters at the Capitol on January 11. Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer seems not at all interested in a deal with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, based on remarks made during an ongoing Democratic caucus call, according to a source familiar who is on the call.

Hoyer told those on the call that a vote to strip Greene of her committee assignments can come up on Thursday.

CNN reported earlier today that McCarthy will try to cut a deal with Hoyer to head off the floor vote on Greene, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. 

It’s unclear if Democrats will agree to allowing her to leave the Education Committee and stay on the Budget Committee, which is one option the GOP is floating.

The Republican Steering Committee is on standby for a possible meeting today. The GOP steering panel can remove Republican House members from their committee posts, but two officials with direct knowledge of the meeting told CNN that the committee did not make a decision as of Tuesday night.

21 min ago

Senate committee confirms Gina Raimondo as commerce secretary

From CNN’s Brian Fung

The Senate Commerce Committee has voted to confirm Gina Raimondo as President Joe Biden’s Commerce Secretary. The vote was 21-3.

Despite voting in favor of confirmation, Sen. Roger Wicker, the panel’s chairman, tweaked Raimondo for not making more clear whether she intends to keep Huawei and other Chinese businesses on the Department’s Entity List. 

“Keeping Huawei on this list is important for the security of our networks and I urge the governor to make this position clear,” Wicker said. 

Some background: Raimondo is the first woman governor of Rhode Island and has served since 2015. She was elected to serve as general treasurer of Rhode Island in 2010 and co-founded Point Judith Capital, an early stage venture capital firm.

27 min ago

Announcement on a Senate power-sharing agreement coming shortly

From CNN's Lauren Fox 

An announcement on an organizing resolution is imminent, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.

The source confirmed that a deal has been reached in principle on the organizing resolution – or power-sharing agreement – that had precluded Democrats from taking control of committees. The announcement is coming soon.

It’s unclear how soon any agreement could be passed though as all 100 senators have to agree to fast-track a vote on it.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell are expected to speak soon.

Why this matters: A stalemate has prevented Democrats from taking control of key committees since the chamber is operating under the rules of the last Congress, when the GOP was in charge, delaying consideration of attorney general nominee Merrick Garland, who is expected to receive bipartisan support.

40 min ago

Vice President Harris pays her respects to Officer Sicknick at US Capitol 

From CNN's Aaron Pellish, Caroline Kelly and Jason Hoffman

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff pay their respects to Officer Brian Sicknick in the Capitol Rotunda on February 3.
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff pay their respects to Officer Brian Sicknick in the Capitol Rotunda on February 3. Brendan Smialowski/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff visited the Capitol this morning to pay respects to Officer Brian Sicknick, who died due to injuries suffered in the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol.

In an unannounced visit, Harris and her husband spent about two minutes in the Capitol Rotunda, where Officer Sicknick is lying in honor.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid their respects Tuesday night.

A congressional tribute for Officer Sicknick will be held at the Rotunda at 10:30 a.m. ET.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will deliver remarks.

Lying in state is typically reserved for leaders of American government, but two US Capitol Police officers shot to death in 1998 were the first private citizens to lie in honor at the Capitol.

Sicknick's family released a statement on Saturday thanking "congressional leadership for bestowing this historic honor on our fallen American hero."

18 min ago

Here's why Democrats still aren't in charge of the Senate

From CNN's Lauren Fox, Alex Rogers and Manu Raju

Democrats won the Senate, but they're not in charge until the chamber's party leaders strike a power-sharing agreement.

A stalemate has prevented Democrats from taking control of key committees since the chamber is operating under the rules of the last Congress, when the GOP was in charge, delaying consideration of attorney general nominee Merrick Garland, who is expected to receive bipartisan support.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, rejected a Democratic request on Monday to schedule Garland's confirmation hearing on February 8, arguing that the Senate needs to focus on the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump, which is set to start the following day.

The South Carolina Republican said in a letter that a "one-day hearing" was "insufficient," and noted that previous attorney general nominees received two-day hearings.

"When the Senate's focus is required to consider whether to bar a former president from being reelected, other business must stop," Graham wrote. "Proceeding with the confirmation of an attorney general and the impeachment of a former president at the same time would give neither the attention required."

Until Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer strike an agreement, Graham will continue to determine the panel's schedule rather than Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin. The party leaders could finalize a deal as soon as Tuesday; Graham said he guessed he'd be Judiciary Committee chairman for "another day or two."

McConnell declined Tuesday to comment on the topic. Party leaders are haggling over a final few points, including how to structure committee budgets, before finalizing the power-sharing agreement that will officially allow Democrats to take their chairmanships, according to Senate officials familiar with the talks. Democrats hold a majority in the 50-50 Senate because Vice President Kamala Harris has the power to break tie votes in the chamber.

1 hr 3 min ago

Biden will speak to Democratic lawmakers today about his Covid-19 relief package

From CNN's Jeremy Diamond and Phil Mattingly

President Joe Biden speaks in the Oval Office of the White House on February 2.
President Joe Biden speaks in the Oval Office of the White House on February 2. Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images)

President Biden will speak with Democratic lawmakers today as he looks to advance his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

Biden will dial into House Democrats' weekly caucus meeting at 9:45 a.m. ET before hosting a group of Democratic senators in the Oval Office at 11:30 a.m. ET, according to updated guidance from the White House.

The White House meeting today will include Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and the Democratic committee chairs who will be assembling the Covid relief bill, according to a person familiar with the matter. 

The call and meeting come two days after Biden invited a group of Republican senators to the Oval Office to discuss the coronavirus relief package and as Democrats move toward the budget reconciliation process. 

Biden also spoke to Senate Democrats on Tuesday, laying out the topline details of his proposal and urging Democrats to coalesce around the idea of “going big” with their first major legislative effort of his term.

1 hr 6 min ago

McCarthy will try to cut a deal with Democratic House leader today to head off floor vote on Greene 

From CNN's Manu Raju

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene objects during a joint session of Congress to certify the presidential election in the Capitol House Chamber on January 7.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene objects during a joint session of Congress to certify the presidential election in the Capitol House Chamber on January 7. Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy will try to cut a deal with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer to head off the floor vote on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

It’s unclear if Democrats will agree to allowing her to leave the Education Committee and stay on the Budget Committee, which is one option the GOP is floating.

The Republican Steering Committee is on standby for a possible meeting today. It’s unclear if McCarthy will take action to strip Greene from her positions or if he will let the House Dems do it on Thursday

The GOP steering panel can remove Republican House members from their committee posts, but two officials with direct knowledge of the meeting told CNN that the committee did not make a decision as of Tuesday night.