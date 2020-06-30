FDA commissioner says he is “optimistic” about availability of coronavirus treatments by fall
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
The Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn says he is optimistic about having more than one coronavirus treatments available for adults and older Americans by the fall so there is more confidence in going back to school for not just students but also staff.
He detailed the progress on treatments:
Remdesivir has been authorized based on studies that show it is effective in reducing hospitalization days for Covid-19 patients.
About 20,000 patients have been administered with convalescent plasma as the FDA evaluated its safety and found it to be safe.
The safety data and antibody information that comes out of this plasma study will be passed on to the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), Dr. Hahn said.
“That antibody data will help us in terms of the development of monoclonal antibodies, he explained. “We're hopeful that those studies by the late summer, early fall, will provide us information about their effectiveness and safety.”
13 min ago
Fauci "concerned" by rising cases, says states "need to follow" reopening guidelines
Dr. Anthony Fauci said he is "quite concerned" by the increase in cases in states such as Florida, Texas, California and Arizona, and offered his advice on what states can do to reverse these trends.
"We've got to make sure that when states try and open again, they need to follow the guidelines that have been very carefully laid out with regard to checkpoints. What we've seen in several states are different iterations of that, perhaps maybe in some going too quickly and skipping over some of the checkpoints," Fauci said.
Fauci noted that even in states where the leadership opened with the right recommendations, the country saw "clips and photographs of individuals" not wearing masks, not avoiding crowds and not following social distancing guidelines.
"I think we need to emphasize the responsibility that we have both as individuals and as part of a societal effort to end the epidemic that we all have to play a part in," Fauci said.
He added that when you look "at the visuals, what we saw were a lot of people who maybe felt that because they think that they are invulnerable and we know many young people are not, they are getting serious disease, that, therefore, they are getting infected has nothing to do with anyone else and in fact it does."
12 min ago
Here is Fauci's advice to schools on reopening
Asked what he would tell a school superintendent regarding reopening schools, Dr. Anthony Fauci said it depends on the "dynamics of the outbreak" in the particularly location where the school is.
"One of the things we want to emphasize and have been emphasizing is to take a look at where you are in the area of the so-called opening America again. Are you at the gateway phase one, face two, face three?" Fauci asked. "The CDC has guidelines about the opening of schools at various stages of those checkpoints. The basic fundamental goal would be as you possibly can to get the children back to school and to use the public health health as a tool to help get children back to school."
Fauci said that if a school is in an area where there is a certain amount of "infection dynamics," there are some things that can be "creatively done" including modifying the school's schedule, alternating days, morning versus evening, allowing under certain circumstances, online virtual lessons.
Fauci stressed the importance of getting children back in schools due the "unintended negative consequences" that occur when they are kept out of school.
23 min ago
Imperative that Americans embrace the universal use of face coverings, CDC head says
US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield testified that the country's daily cases are increasing after an "extended decline" and urged the population, especially young people, to follow CDC guidelines.
"We have powerful tools at our disposal: social distancing, wear a face cover in public and be diligent about frequent hand washing. It's imperative that we take the personal responsibility to slow the transmission of Covid-19 and embrace the universal use of face coverings. Specifically I'm addressing the younger members of our society, the millennials and the generation Zs. I ask those that are listening to spread the word," Redfield told lawmakers.
Redfield said evidence shows that the increase in cases in some US states are driven by many factors including increased testing, community transmission and outbreaks in the settings such as nursing homes and occupational settings.
Redfield said the CDC is closely monitoring increases in Covid-19 and have 48 teams with more than 140 staff currently deployed in 20 states and two territories.
He added that the CDC is speaking with states, tribal, local and territorial health departments on a daily basis to develop strategies to stop the virus while reopening businesses and schools.
Fauci says "there is no guarantee" for a safe Covid-19 vaccine, but he's "cautiously optimistic"
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said there's "no guarantee" the US will develop a "safe and effective" Covid-19 vaccine — but experts are hopeful.
"It's extremely important to have safe and effective vaccines available for everyone in this country," Fauci said in his opening remarks before a Senate committee today.
But he noted that, "there is no guarantee — and anyone who has been involved in vaccinations will tell you — we'll have a safe and effective vaccine."
"But we are cautiously optimistic, looking at animal data and the preliminary data, that we will at least know the extent of the efficacy sometime in the winter and early part of next year," he continued.
He said experts are "aspirationally hopeful" there could be doses available to the public by next year.
7 min ago
GOP senator reiterates his support for wearing masks as hearing begins
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, along with US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield and other government officials are testifying before a Senate hearing on the country's progress toward safely getting back to work and school.
Sen. Lamar Alexander, a Tennessee Republican and chair of the committee, said members in the committee room are sitting six feet apart. All witnesses are participating in-person while some senators are participating remotely.
Alexander said masks can be removed when speaking, but he used his remarks before his opening statement to urge lawmakers and President Trump to wear mask so that his followers will "follow his lead." He said he has suggested that Trump occasionally wear a mask, even though in most cases it is "not necessary for him to do so."
"Unfortunately this simple life-saving practice has become part of the political debate," Alexander said.
1 hr 34 min ago
Here's who is testifying soon before the Senate committee
The Senate committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pension is holding a hearing this morning formally titled, "COVID-19: Update on Progress Toward Safely Getting Back to Work and Back to School."
The hearing comes as the country continues to battle the public health and economic consequences of the pandemic, which has already claimed the lives of more than 120,000 in the US.
The hearing will include both in-person and remote member attendees, according to the committee.
Witnesses include:
Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institutes of Health
Dr. Robert Redfield, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Dr. Brett Giroir, US Department of Health and Human Services
Dr. Stephen Hahn, Food and Drug Administration
Last week, the four witnesses testifiedin person before a House committee on the administration’s coronavirus response. Fauci told lawmakers "we're going to be doing more testing, not less," in response to President Trump's recent claim that he asked his administration to slow down testing during the pandemic.
1 hr 39 min ago
Why experts say the spread of coronavirus is now hard to control
"What we hope is we can take it seriously and slow the transmission in these places," said Dr. Anne Schuchat, the principal deputy director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Monday in a live-streamed event by the Journal of the American Medical Association.
"But what I think is very discouraging is we're clearly not at a point where there's so little virus being spread that it's going to be easy to snuff out," she said.
State and local leaders have said the rise in cases are in part driven by gatherings, both in homes and in places like bars — which some experts have called the perfect breeding ground for the virus.
But public health experts have also warned that some states also reopened far too soon and too quickly,cautioning the move could lead to more spikes in cases.
Over the weekend, California Gov. Gavin Newsom shut bars back down across seven counties and recommended their closure in several more. In Texas, bars were ordered shut while Florida suspended on-site alcohol consumption statewide.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday the state will decide later this week whetherto slow the reopening of indoor dining in New York City as it has "been shown to pose risks in other states."
Even with renewed measures, one expert says there's no proof that reclosing bars and other businesses will slow the resurgence of the virus in parts of the US.
"They're trying to see if they can do this surgically, meaning just close bars or 50% restaurants and encourage use of masks or in some cases mandate masks and stop short of that full lockdown," said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean for the national school of tropical medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. "What's the evidence that that will work?
1 hr 46 min ago
Senators are weighing another stimulus package as some states roll back reopening
From CNN's Jamie Ehrlich
Republicans remain divided on the size and scale of the next stimulus bill and while it has been discussed for months, the next phase of economic relief is still weeks away. But there is now broad agreement something has to be done — something that wasn't always the case.
Senators have been weighing another stimulus package in recent weeks as unemployment numbers remain worrisome and economic hardship stemming from the pandemic persists.
The additional money will expire on July 31 without congressional action, but the 13-week extension will remain in place until the end of the year.
A second round of stimulus payments is on the negotiating table in Washington, but some of the 160 million Americans who got money the first time could be left out, according a more targeted approach the administration is pushing for.
Republicans have zeroed in on the last week of July to reach agreement on the next round of stimulus legislation. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been adamant for weeks on that timeline and the administration is on board.