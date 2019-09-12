Win McNamee/Getty Images

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar opened the third Democratic debate on Thursday by hitting Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who often notes how he “wrote the damn bill” on "Medicare for All," the sweeping policy proposal that would remake the United States health care system.

“While Bernie wrote the bill, I read the bill,” Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar went on to say, in her reading of the bill, she noted that the bill would mean people will “no longer have private insurance as we know it.”

Sanders touted his Medicare for All plan on Thursday, defending it against questions about cost and the fact that Americans with private insurance will lose their current private coverage under Medicare for All.