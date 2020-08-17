Listen to an excerpt of Michelle Obama's speech tonight

A general view of the Wisconsin Center ahead of the Democratic National Convention on August 5 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Former Vice President Joe Biden has cancelled plans to travel to Milwaukee for the Democratic National Convention due to health and safety concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Democratic National Convention is this week, and it won't look like any other in history. Democrats have moved their convention online because of health concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Joe Biden will accept the Democratic nomination for president in a virtual address.

The four nights of programming will feature speeches from politicians, music performances from stars, and will allow Democrats to make their pitch to the American people before ballots are cast this fall.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch this year's Democratic convention:

When is the convention? The convention is scheduled to take place Monday through Thursday this week, and each night of programming will air from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

There will be big speakers:

Monday: Former first lady Michelle Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Former first lady Michelle Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Tuesday: Former President Bill Clinton, former second lady Jill Biden, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Former President Bill Clinton, former second lady Jill Biden, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Wednesday: Presumptive vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Presumptive vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Thursday: Presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

These musical acts are performing: Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce, Stephen Stills and others will be performing throughout the four nights, according to the Democratic National Convention Committee. Youth choir members representing each of the 57 states and territories will also perform the National Anthem Monday night, according to the DNCC.

Where Joe Biden will accept the nomination: Biden will not accept the Democratic presidential nomination in Milwaukee, the original site of the convention, because of concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Biden and Harris will deliver their convention speeches from the Chase Center in Biden's hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, spokesperson Michael Gwin confirmed to CNN.

Where the rest of the convention will take place: The Democratic gathering will be far different than any in American history, with organizers calling it a "Convention Across America," with speeches and music and other appearances from locations and major landmarks across the country.

Will convention delegates be in Milwaukee? No, the DNCC advised state delegations, including members of Congress, not to travel to Milwaukee because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Jason Rae, the secretary of the Democratic National Committee, informed all certified delegates that virtual voting on convention business would take place from August 3-15.