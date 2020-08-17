Listen to an excerpt of Michelle Obama's speech tonight
Just hours before the Democratic National Convention is set to kick off, organizers published an excerpt on YouTube of former first lady Michelle Obama's speech tonight where she praises presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
"I know Joe," Obama says. "He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic and lead our country. And he listens. He will tell the truth."
The first night of the convention begins tonight at 9 p.m. ET.
Why we still have political conventions
A Q&A between CNN's Zachary B. Wolf and Adam Levy
The quadrennial national US political conventions are scheduled, even in this time of Covid, to formally nominate each party's presidential candidate and settle on official party platforms for the general election.
Democrats will meet, mostly virtually, August 17-20 to nominate former Vice President Joe Biden. Republicans will meet August 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina, to nominate President Trump for a second term — a nomination he's said he'll accept somewhere else, possibly at the White House.
CNN's Zachary B. Wolf talked to Adam Levy, who oversees CNN's political research team, about what's different this year — how things might play out, and whether these things are still important.
Part of their email conversation is below:
ZBW: My personal view is political conventions are a relic of a time when party bigwigs picked presidential nominees. Now, it's voters in primaries. Is there still a functional purpose for these things?
AL: TECHNICALLY, yes. Voters choose delegates when they go to the polls during the primaries who actually make the nominee official at the convention (after which, the parties submit the names to the states to put them on the ballot). Do we still need a multi-day lovefest for a candidate we already knew was going to be the nominee? That's definitely up for debate. I think the scaled-down versions of the conventions we're seeing this year due to the pandemic could have a lasting impact on the scale of future conventions, but I'm not quite ready to completely bet against a politico's love of a balloon drop.
ZBW: How did conventions evolve from smoke-filled rooms with party bosses to the public shows we see today?
AL: People speaking out against them and demanding change. Smoke-filled rooms evolved from conventions without predetermined nominees that went on for multiple ballots. That hasn't happened in more than 50 years because voters didn't want party bosses deciding the presidential nominees. Both parties have made changes to the system that began in earnest after 1968. Adding primaries instead of caucuses, creating more pledged delegates that reflect the people's votes, and public transparency all played a role in the system we have today.
The Democratic National Convention is this week, and it won't look like any other in history. Democrats have moved their convention online because of health concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Joe Biden will accept the Democratic nomination for president in a virtual address.
The four nights of programming will feature speeches from politicians, music performances from stars, and will allow Democrats to make their pitch to the American people before ballots are cast this fall.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch this year's Democratic convention:
When is the convention? The convention is scheduled to take place Monday through Thursday this week, and each night of programming will air from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.
There will be big speakers:
Monday: Former first lady Michelle Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Tuesday: Former President Bill Clinton, former second lady Jill Biden, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
Wednesday: Presumptive vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Elizabeth Warren
Thursday: Presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
These musical acts are performing: Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce, Stephen Stills and others will be performing throughout the four nights, according to the Democratic National Convention Committee. Youth choir members representing each of the 57 states and territories will also perform the National Anthem Monday night, according to the DNCC.
Where Joe Biden will accept the nomination: Biden will not accept the Democratic presidential nomination in Milwaukee, the original site of the convention, because of concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Biden and Harris will deliver their convention speeches from the Chase Center in Biden's hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, spokesperson Michael Gwin confirmed to CNN.
Where the rest of the convention will take place: The Democratic gathering will be far different than any in American history, with organizers calling it a "Convention Across America," with speeches and music and other appearances from locations and major landmarks across the country.
Will convention delegates be in Milwaukee? No, the DNCC advised state delegations, including members of Congress, not to travel to Milwaukee because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Jason Rae, the secretary of the Democratic National Committee, informed all certified delegates that virtual voting on convention business would take place from August 3-15.