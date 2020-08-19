Activist Emma González appeared in a video tonight during the Democratic National Convention calling for an end to gun violence in the US.
"People affected by every day gun violence have to walk by the street corner where their best friend, mother, brother nephew were shot. And life goes on and on as if we didn't watch a loved one get shot and put in the grave. Until one of us or all of us stand up and say, I can't do this any more, gun violence isn't just going to stop. Until there's a force fighting harder against it, and I'm going to do something to prevent it," González said.
González is a student at the helm of a pro-gun control youth movement that erupted after a shooter killed 17 of her classmates and others in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 18, 2018.