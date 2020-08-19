Sen. Kamala Harris kicks off the third day of the Democratic National Convention. Democratic National Committee

The third night of the Democratic National Convention has begun. Kamala Harris will take her turn in the spotlight tonight, where she will portray her story as the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants as one that can resonate with all Americans as she makes the case for electing Joe Biden.

She will say that she and Biden are committed to "a vision of our nation as a beloved community — where all are welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from, or who we love." And one where Americans may not "agree on every detail" but are "united by the fundamental belief that every human being is of infinite worth, deserving of compassion, dignity and respect," according to excerpted remarks released ahead of her speech.

Harris will formally become the first Black and South Asian woman ever nominated to a major presidential party ticket.

Three generations of women — Harris' sister Maya Harris, her niece Meena, and her stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff — will deliver speeches virtually officially nominating the California senator as the Democratic nominee for vice president of the United States.

Harris will be joined on the program by some of the nation's most prominent women, including Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who, like Harris, competed against Biden for the 2020 nomination.

Former President Barack Obama will also make the case for his former vice president in what will be a sharp rebuke of Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the presidency in general.