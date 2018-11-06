Election Day in the USBy Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner, Sophie Tatum, Maegan Vazquez and Jessie Yeung, CNN
Every state east of the Mississippi River will likely see some rain today
From CNN's Brandon Miller
As polls are opening there is a line of showers and storms that extends from Western New York down the Appalachians and extends into Alabama and Mississippi -- with the strongest storms to the south.
The storms have diminished in severity this morning and the only Tornado Watch still in effect as polls open is for a few counties in Northern Georgia until 10 a.m. ET.
The rain will travel eastward through the day and will move through the metro areas of Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Charlotte, North Carolina in the early afternoon hours. In fact, every state east of the Mississippi River is likely to see rain at some point, though some states will undoubtedly see more storms and potentially disruptive weather than others.
Several of CNN's top ten races to watch will be impacted by the weather, including Virginia's 7th District, New Jersey's 7th District, Georgia's 6th District and Florida's governor's race.
Weather can play a significant role in voting behavior, with lousy conditions possibly suppressing turnout.
Voters share photos of early morning voting lines
From CNN's Gianluca Mezzofiore
Voting is underway in a number of states. Here are a few photos of voters doing what they do best: Voting (or at least waiting in line to do just that).
The Forecast: A Democratic House and a Republican Senate, but still some uncertainty
Analysis by Harry Enten
The 2018 campaign (mostly) comes to an end today. If the polls and our forecasts are right, the Democrats and Republicans will each have something to be happy about.
Democrats are favored to take back the House, while Republicans are favored to maintain control of the Senate.
Our final House forecast has Democrats earning 227 seats to the Republicans 208. That's a net gain of 32 seats from the 195 they hold right now. Democrats only need a net gain of 23 to win the 218 seats necessary for a majority.
But as we have noted all along, our forecasts come with a margin of error. Specifically, our 95% confidence interval finds that Democrats could win as few as 207 seats (11 short of a majority) to as many 255.
Our final Senate forecast is something else altogether. It has Republicans controlling 52 seats and Democrats (and Independents who caucus with them) holding 48 seats in the next Congress. If this forecast were exactly right, it would mean that Republicans would have a net gain of a seat since the last Congress.
Note: These aren't our official projections -- we'll get to those later tonight. These are forecasts and they're not going to be perfect. Anything within the stated range could reasonably happen, though we expect the result to be close to our best estimate.
7 quick reads to start your Election Day
Polls in a number of states open shortly, so while you're getting up and out the door, here are six quick reads to start your Election Day.
- Once again, Donald Trump is betting he knows best about how to win an election, in a new swipe at conventional political wisdom that will make for an especially tense and unpredictable night once midterm results start rolling in.
- Two Americas could render diametrically opposed verdicts on President Donald Trump's tumultuous first two years in today's election.
- Republicans are hoping to keep control of the Senate, which would put the GOP in position to continue driving forward Trump's agenda in at least one chamber of Congress.
- Democrats, meanwhile, are looking to stave off losses and flip as many seats as possible as voters head to the polls in Tuesday's 2018 midterm elections.
- Thirty-six. That's how many governors' races are on the ballot Tuesday. Here are five themes to watch for.
- The word "first" is probably going to come up a lot on Tuesday. Here are a few we'll be sure to say if or when they happen.
- And finally, for those watching at home, here's an in-depth, hour-by-hour look at what to watch, and where, as the results start coming in.
It's Election Day in America! Find out where to vote.
From CNN's Christina Maxouris and Saeed Ahmed
Good morning! Unless you're one of the millions who've already voted, today is your last chance to cast a ballot for the 2018 midterm elections.
Before you head out the door, here are the key things you need to know:
- Where do I vote? Go to the National Association of Secretaries of State site, pick your state from the drop-down menu and it'll take you to a page where you can find your polling site.
- What time do the polls open and close? It all depends on the state. Click here to find out.
- Do I need an ID to vote? Only 34 states require you to bring some form of ID to vote. You can check out your state's requirements before heading to the polls. Here's a tip: It never hurts to over-prepare.