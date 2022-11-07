Audio
Live Updates

It's the final day before the midterm elections

By Aditi Sangal, Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Nouran Salahieh and Seán Federico O'Murchú, CNN

Updated 10:28 p.m. ET, November 7, 2022
7 min ago

Here's a glimpse of what the electorate looks like ahead of Election Day

From CNN's Melissa DePalo

Voters fill out their absentee ballots among the book stacks at the Madison Central Public Library on November 6 in Milwaukee.
Just a day before Election Day, more than 41 million people have already cast their ballots. And in several states — including two battleground states — more people have voted before Election Day than in 2018, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. 

In Georgia and Wisconsin, more people voted before Election Day than they did four years ago. In the Peach State, where Democrats will try and hold onto a key Senate seat, more than 2.5 million people have already voted. In 2018, a total of more than 2.1 million Georgia voters cast their ballots before Election Day. 

It’s a similar story in Wisconsin where Republicans will try to keep their Senate seat. More than 715,000 Wisconsinites already voted in the 2022 midterms, while less than 580,000 cast their ballots before Election Day in 2018. 

Pre-election voter totals aren’t predictive of what total turnout will be in this election cycle —and voting trends have changed since Covid-19 created new opportunities for many voters to vote before Election Day.

Pre-election voting is still well behind 2020 levels, which isn’t a surprise, given the larger voter turnout for presidential elections and the unusual pandemic circumstances. 

And Democrats are more likely to vote early — either by mail or early in-person — while Republicans are more likely to vote in person on Election Day. 

Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia have also already surpassed the total number of pre-election votes they recorded in 2018.

In most of these states, including Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania, no-excuse early voting was not available to voters four years ago.  

In the key states this election cycle where voters register by party, just one state — Arizona — has had a larger share of Democrats cast a ballot than at this point in the cycle in 2018. 

 Arizona Democrats make up 38% of those who have cast a ballot already, that’s up from the 36% share they had in 2018, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November. 

The Republican share of pre-election turnout has dropped in the state with 37% of pre-election votes being cast by Republicans. In 2018, Arizona Republicans had cast 41% of pre-election votes at the same point in the cycle. 

Democrats in Ohio also have cast a larger share of pre-election votes than they did in 2018. Democrats made up a 32% share of the pre-election electorate in Ohio four years ago, and this time around they have made up 34%. Republican share dropped from 31% to 29%. 

Many Republican leaders, like former President Donald Trump, have questioned some pre-election voting methods like early voting, and have encouraged Republicans to vote on Election Day. 

In one potentially competitive state, Republicans make up a larger share of those who cast a pre-election ballot than Democrats. 

In Florida, where Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and GOP Sen. Marco Rubio are both favored to win re-election, 43% of those who already cast a ballot are Republicans, while 36% are Democrats. At this point in 2018, when the state narrowly elected DeSantis and ousted a Democratic senator, 41% of those who cast ballots were Republicans and 40% were Democrats.  

The pre-election electorate is also slightly younger in most key states than it was at this point in 2018. 

In Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin, a larger share of voters under the age of 40 have already cast a ballot than they did at this point four years ago. 

In Arizona, more than 15% of those who have already voted are younger than 40. In 2018, that demographic made up 14% of the pre-election electorate. 

And in Georgia, a larger increase is seen. In 2018, more than 17% of those who had cast a ballot at this point were under the age of 40. That share is now more than 19% for this election.  

In Wisconsin, voters under 40 make up 13.5% of those who have already voted, while four years ago that demographic was about 12% of the pre-election electorate. 

Most of these states saw the initial increase in younger voters casting ballots before Election Day between 2018 and 2020, when Covid-19 precautions expanded pre-election voting opportunities. 

 

1 min ago

Trump teases "a very big announcement" on Nov. 15

CNN's Brian Rokus, Gabby Orr and Kristen Holmes

Former president Donald Trump attends a rally in Dayton, Ohio Monday evening.
Former President Donald Trump said he will make “a very big announcement” on November 15.

“I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach Florida,” Trump said, speaking at a rally in Ohio, before stressing the importance of voting in tomorrow’s election.

Top aides to Trump have been eyeing the third week of November as an ideal launch point for his 2024 presidential campaign, sources familiar with the matter previously told CNN.

Trump has been advised by several of his key lieutenants to announce his third presidential campaign from one of the battleground states he narrowly lost to Joe Biden in 2020, according to a person familiar with the conversations, though others have encouraged him to remain in Florida, where he remains deeply popular among the state's Republican voters.

5 min ago

Nancy Pelosi says her husband is in for a “long haul” recovery after he was attacked

CNN's Clare Foran

(CNN)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her husband is “doing OK” but is in for a “long haul” recovery after he was attacked during a break-in at the couple’s San Francisco home.

“He knows he has to pace himself. He’s such a gentleman that he’s not complaining,” Pelosi told CNN’s Anderson Cooper in her first sit-down interview since the attack.

Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer by a male assailant at the end of last month, authorities have said. The assailant was searching for the speaker of the House, according to court documents.

Paul Pelosi suffered a blow to the head and had to undergo surgery.

The speaker said the operation “was a success, but it’s only one part of the recovery to a drastic head injury.”

“It takes time,” she said, reflecting on the road ahead.

Describing her husband’s head injury, Pelosi said one piece of good news came when doctors “told us it had not pierced his brain, which can be deadly.”

Pelosi said her husband is worried about the emotional toll the attack could take.

“He’s so concerned about the traumatic effect on our children and our grandchildren, and we’re concerned about the traumatic effect on him,” she said.

Asked if she has talked to her husband about what was going through his mind during the attack, Pelosi said, “We haven’t quite had that conversation because any revisiting of it is really traumatizing.”

18 min ago

John Fetterman closes out campaign in Pittsburgh calling for supporters to send him to DC

From CNN's Jessica Dean and Kirsten Appleton

John Fetterman greets supporters after speaking during a rally on Monday evening in Pittsburgh.
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman closed out his campaign Monday night at a union headquarters in Pittsburgh, close to his home in Braddock, with a final appeal.

“It’s not an accident that we stopped right here,” Fetterman told the crowd. “Now there’s just one more thing left to do and that’s to make sure you just vote tomorrow,” he added.

Fetterman hit familiar themes from the campaign trail: the importance of abortion rights, inflation, crime and raising the minimum wage. He also used the moment to take one last swipe at his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz. 

“This is an individual that has spent $27 million of his own money trying to buy this seat,” Fetterman said.

“Please send me to Washington, D.C. Send him back to New Jersey,” he added.

29 min ago

"I would be like a mosquito in a nudist colony." Sen. Ron Johnson previews investigations if GOP takes control

From CNN's DJ Judd and Omar Jimenez

Ron Johnson talks to supporters during his last campaign rally in Oshkosh, Wisconsin Monday evening.
Wisconsin incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson offered a brief glimpse Friday of what the Senate will look like if Republicans win big in Tuesday’s midterm elections, telling a group of supporters in his hometown of Oshkosh that he’ll lead the charge in investigating political rivals.

“If we do win, and if we get the majority, I would be chairman on the permanent subcommittee on investigations,” he told the audience at his last stop before Election Day. “And I do say, I would be like a mosquito in a nudist colony. It would be a target-rich environment.”

Johnson, who’s crisscrossed Wisconsin in the final weeks of his campaign on a statewide bus tour, lamented the increasingly sharp rhetoric that’s come to define the final days of the race. Johnson, who’s running for his third term, is being challenged by Democratic Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes

Looking to tomorrow, Johnson pledged to “do everything I can to bring function back to Congress if I win,” while urging supporters not to “take anything for granted,” and “to give them a really good shellacking.”

44 min ago

Biden says it's going to be tough for Democrats to keep House

From CNN's Allie Malloy

President Joe Biden continued to project optimism for Democrats in tomorrow’s midterm elections as he arrived back at the White House Monday night, but conceded that it will be “tough” for them to keep control of the House. 

“I think it’s gonna be tough. I think we can. I think we’ll win the Senate and I think the House is tougher,” Biden told reporters. 

Asked what awaits him if Republicans do take control of Congress, Biden said simply, “more difficult.” 

“I’m feeling optimistic. But I’m always optimistic,” Biden said when asked how he was feeling about tomorrow. 

41 min ago

Raphael Warnock makes his closing argument: "You cannot trust Herschel Walker"

From CNN's Eva McKend

Raphael Warnock speaks to supporters in Columbus, Georgia Monday evening.
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, making his closing arguments Monday night, said his Republican opponent Hershel Walker could not be trusted to tell the truth.

Speaking at a rally in Columbus, Georgia, before a predominantly Black crowd in the parking lot of Abundant Life Church, Warnock said his contest against Walker was different from the other midterm matchups across the country Monday night.

"If this were a race between a typical Democrat, whatever that is, and a typical Republican, this might be a hard question for the voters of Georgia to sort out but my race is not about a race between a Democrat and a Republican, the right and the left. When you look at the character flaws of the person that they put up, this is a difference between right and wrong. You cannot trust Herschel Walker to tell the truth about the basic facts of his life," said Warnock, before going on to sound the alarm about what he described as Walker's "pattern of violence." 

The former football great, recruited and endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has run an uneven campaign and spent the past month beset by controversy, but is still running neck-and-neck with Warnock with early voting in high gear and Election Day nearing.

While Warnock has voiced confidence going into Election Day, he's simultaneously raised concerns about the potential of a runoff with Walker. If neither candidate gets above 50%, it will trigger a runoff on Dec. 6.

In several ads, Warnock has warned about a runoff next month.

"I think that there is bipartisan agreement that we rather not have politics and Thanksgiving mixed together," Warnock told CNN after the rally, before reiterating that he's fully prepared to do whatever is needed to win.

44 min ago

Herschel Walker casts himself as a "warrior for God" and pledges to defeat Sen. Raphael Warnock without a runoff

CNN's Jeff Zeleny

Herschel Walker rallies with supporters in Kennesaw, Georgia on Monday evening.
On the eve of a critical Senate election in Georgia, Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker cast himself once again as a “warrior for God” and boldly predicted he would win a majority on Election Day and defeat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock without a runoff. 

 “They’re talking about a runoff. I’m like runoff? Runoff? …. We’re winning this,” Walker said. “We’re not talking about no runoff. We’re winning this. When we leave tomorrow night, we’re leaving as winners.” 

 To avoid a December runoff, under Georgia’s election rules, either Walker or Warnock must win more than 50% of the vote on Tuesday. With a third-party candidate in the race, it remains unknown whether that is possible.

 “I’m a warrior for God,” Walker said. “He’s prepared me for a moment like this.”

Without directly mentioning allegations against him that he paid for abortions for former girlfriends, Walker said he had been unfairly vilified during the race.

 As he has throughout his campaign, Walker wove an evangelical message throughout his remarks, saying if he is elected to Washington, “Jesus Christ is coming with me.”

 He delivered a blistering critique of Warnock, seeking to link him with President Joe Biden and the policies of the Democratic administration. He also invoked cultural wars and the use of pronouns, saying of his rival: “Senator Warnock’s pronouns are going to be former Senator.”

Walker spoke for about 15 minutes as a few hundred people gathered in the parking lot of a gun range in Kennesaw, located in Atlanta’s northern suburbs of Cobb County.

 A string of Republican officials warmed up the crowd for Walker.

 “I’m tired of having my vote canceled out,” Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina told the crowd. “I’ll be the Budget Chairman, not Bernie Sanders. You don’t even have to like me. That’s a good deal for you.”

 “The pathway to a Republican majority,” Graham said, “runs right through Georgia.”

1 hr 28 min ago

A man is arrested after throwing a beer can at Senator Ted Cruz during the Astros victory parade

CNN’s Claudia Dominguez, David Williams and Ted Barrett

A parade-goer was arrested after hurling a beer can at Texas Senator Ted Cruz during the Astros World Series victory parade in downtown Houston on Monday.

Cruz was on a float heading down Smith Street when a 33-year-old man threw a beer can that hit the Republican senator, according to Houston police.

“A male, 33, threw a beer can at U.S. Senator Ted Cruz as the Senator was on a float in the 2400 block of Smith St. The beer can struck the Senator in the chest/neck area,” police said in a tweet. The senator did not require medical attention, police added.

In one video, Cruz and another man on the float vehicle can be seen trying to deflect the projectile.

"As always I'm thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action. I'm also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm,” the senator said of the incident.

In another video shot from a different angle by Alyssa Reans, parade-goers can be heard booing the senator and giving him the middle finger.

Reans told CNN she shot the video on Monday about 20 minutes after the Houston Astros’ victory parade started on Monday.

“Everybody was booing really loud, that’s what caught my attention in the first place,” she told CNN over Twitter.

Police have not released the name of the man arrested since charges against him are pending. He faces assault charges, police tweeted.