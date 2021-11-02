"Look and see how close the race is. I think it would have been — [Virginia Sen.] Mark Warner and I were certainly saying to our colleagues beginning in late September, early October — this would be a good thing in Virginia to have both of these bills going to President Biden," Kaine said. Kaine added: "I think both of these bills are gonna pass. I think the difference between passing them in October and passing them in November is going to have an effect. How much? We will see."
Republicans, meanwhile, say they hope even a close race will put pressure on House and Senate Democratic moderates to defect and help sink Biden's agenda.
"I think it's going to get harder to get their agenda right now," said Senate GOP Whip John Thune. "If [McAullife] wins, he's going to win narrowly. It's still going to represent a huge collapse from the margin of last time."
5 min ago
NYC mayor votes for his successor
From CNN’s Mirna Alsharif
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio voted for his successor at the Park Slope Library in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.
De Blasio greeted poll workers before putting in his ballot.
"It feels great to vote; I want to urge all New Yorkers get out and vote until 9 o'clock," de Blasio told reporters after voting. "I predict Eric Adams is going to be our next mayor."
Polls close at 9 p.m. ET in New York.
"Please vote on the five ballot items on the back of the ballot, really important. I'm urging a yes vote on all of them," he said.
When asked if and when he'll announce his potential run for governor, de Blasio said, "I want to continue public service."
"Everyone's got to make their own decisions in their own time," he said.
7 min ago
A former Atlanta mayor vies for a comeback
From CNN's Maeve Reston
Fourteen candidates are vying to replace Democratic Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who's not running for reelection. The contest is happening amid alarm about the spike in violent crime, as well as controversy over an effort by the residents of the wealthy community of Buckhead to break off from the capital and create their own city.
Bottoms announced in May that she would not seek another term after a trying year dealing with vandalism that followed demonstrations over George Floyd's death, the GOP-controlled legislature restricting voting rights and the rise in violent crime, which she framed — to criticism — as a "Covid crime wave." Tuesday's election will be the first since the changes to the state's election laws, which may offer a window into how those restrictions could impact turnout in 2022 and 2024.
Polls suggest that a large swath of the electorate is still undecided, but the leading candidates — including former Mayor Kasim Reed, City Council President Felicia Moore and Councilman Andre Dickens — have put Atlanta's crime rate at the forefront of their campaigns. Shooting incidents have increased dramatically from 406 at this point in 2019 to 629 this year, according to Atlanta Police Department's Oct. 23 report.
Crime is motivating some of the Buckhead leaders who are championing the split from Atlanta. Foes say the proposal to break off the wealthy, 25-square-mile area in northern Atlanta would be a devastating blow to the city's revenues, while proponents say crime has simply become unmanageable and that they are not seeing a high enough return for their tax dollars.
There are also concerns about low morale at the Atlanta Police Department and the number of officers who have departed the force. Tensions were high after Bottoms called for the firing of the officer who shot Rayshard Brooks in the parking lot of a Wendy's in June of 2020. (The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Brooks scuffled with officers and ran away with one of their stun guns). In June, CNN reported that more than 200 officers had resigned or left the force over the previous year, and only about 60 were hired during that period, according to the department.
Dickens' public safety plan calls for increasing the police force by 250 officers during his first year in office while requiring new training for every police department employee on de-escalation techniques and racial sensitivity. Moore has proposed police reform measures like requiring the release of body camera footage within 72 hours of every police shooting and requiring officers to intervene when they see excessive force. But she has also spoken at length about the need to address low morale in the department — by promising incentives for retired police officers if they return to their jobs for one to two years, for example.
Reed, who served two terms as mayor from 2010 to 2018, has pointed to the lower crime rates during his tenure. His public safety plan includes hiring and training 750 new police officers, ramping up implicit bias and de-escalation training and tripling the city's network of traffic cameras and license plate readers.
Moore and some community activists have raised concerns about the federal corruption investigation that led to indictments of some of Reed's former aides, which has been exhaustively chronicled by The Atlanta Journal Constitution. In a statement provided to CNN by Reed's campaign, his attorneys said that during an Aug. 2021 call, two assistant US Attorneys informed the candidate's lawyers that the federal inquiry was completed and had been closed. The US Attorney's office did not respond to CNN's request to confirm those details.
The controversy drew fresh scrutiny recently when Richard Rose, president of the NAACP's Atlanta branch, issued a public rebuke of Reed on the group's letterhead — stating that voters deserved better. Reed responded by posting a statement on Instagram that said his campaign was "being attacked because we sought and received the support of the women and men of the Atlanta Police Department at a time when crime and violence is devastating our city." The general counsel of the NAACP subsequently sent a cease-and-desist letter to Rose noting that the bylaws for units of the NAACP prohibit officers from endorsing candidates for office.
A key note about this race: If no candidate receives at least 50% plus one, Atlanta will hold a run-off election on Nov. 30 to decide the winner.
22 min ago
How to watch all the latest Election Day developments
From CNN's Rachel Janfaza
Americans are heading to the polls today to decide a series of races that could hold clues of what is to come in the 2022 midterms.
Regardless of whether it will be Democrat Hala Ayala or Republican Winsome Sears, they'll draw from their personal experiences as the next administration tackles challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic, crime, education and racial justice, even if they don't agree on the political remedies.
She will also face the aftermath of a racial reckoning that has brought the commonwealth into a national spotlight. The killing of George Floyd last year ignited emotional debates about policing and the lingering presence of Confederate imagery. The pandemic has hit Black and brown communities especially hard, and a contentious debate over the teaching of race in the state's public schools has emerged as a major issue in the gubernatorial campaign's final weeks.
Politically, Virginia has gone from a slave trading mecca that once held the capital of the Confederacy to a state that has trended blue in recent elections.
All of this makes Ayala and Sears' candidacies "critical" for this moment in the commonwealth's history, Kimberly Peeler-Allen, a co-founder of Higher Heights, a national organization that seeks to help Black women get elected to political office, told CNN.
"It shows that people of color, women of color are not a monolith by any stretch, but it also speaks to the evolution of Virginia," said Peeler-Allen, who is also a visiting practitioner with the Center for American Women and Politics. "There's a lot of promise in advancing women of color in leadership in the commonwealth and the country by looking at this race."
2 hr 3 min ago
Over 1 million voters have cast ballots so far, Virginia election official says
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
More than a million voters have already cast their ballots as of this morning, according to Christopher Piper, commissioner for the Virginia Department of Elections.
There are more than 5.9 million voters registered for this election, Piper said in a briefing, and more than 1 million have already voted. Of those, about 862,000 voted early and in person, while 306,000 voted absentee by mail. Nearly 20% have already cast their ballots, he said.
"The Virginia General Assembly and the governor have worked together to expand access to the ballot, with early voting no-excuse, and other initiatives that have made voting easier here in Virginia," he said.
Piper said it's been a "pretty quiet" Election Day so far, with very minor issues at some polling locations, including a delayed 10-minute start at a middle school in Henrico County due to a medical situation. There were also reports of some scanner machines being jammed in the county, and "election officials are following the proper protocols" while waiting for technicians.
A power outage was reported at a polling location in Chesterfield County, and Piper said crews are on the scene. In Loudoun County, government office phones were offline this morning but now are back up, he added.
He encouraged voters to get out and cast their ballots today.
Polls close at 7 p.m. ET, and then registrar offices across the commonwealth will begin tabulating results, he said. If voters are in line at 7 p.m. when polls close, he reassured them that they can stay in line and will not be turned away.
Results will become official on Nov. 15 when they are certified by the state board of elections.
2 hr 24 min ago
This retired police captain could be gliding toward victory in New York
Adams has largely shrugged off attacks from Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, a founder of the volunteer neighborhood safety group known as the Guardian Angels and a media personality, who's tried to cast him as a career politician. They have disagreed over issues like the vaccine mandate for city workers, which Adams mostly supports and Sliwa does not.
Adams, a retired captain in the New York Police Department, often returns to the message that helped him win the June primary — that he is uniquely positioned to address the rise in crime in the city and lure back New Yorkers who left during the pandemic, as well as the tourists who are so critical to the city's economic success.
Adams won that primary by promising to step up policing throughout the city, but he also struck a careful balance: vowing to deal with police misconduct and highlighting his efforts to call out racism within the NYPD, as well as his testimony in the court case that ended the unlawful use of "stop and frisk" policies. (Adams says the tactic should be used, but under lawful guidelines.) He has argued that the current debate over policing has presented a false choice — a with-them or against-them mentality that he says undermines the community's need for police.
Adams built his primary victory in part on the strength of his base in the city's working-class outer boroughs, including places like the predominantly Black neighborhoods of Southeast Queens, rather than the most liberal enclaves of Manhattan and Brooklyn. But he has hustled since the primary to try to unify the city's voters behind him in the hopes of entering office with a strong mandate.
3 hr 8 min ago
Your guide to today's election: These are the major races to watch
From CNN's Eric Bradner, Gregory Krieg, Dan Merica and Maeve Reston
Voters across the country head to the polls Tuesday to decide a series of races that will test the national political landscape and the direction of the Democratic Party a year into Joe Biden's presidency.
Here are the key races to watch today:
Virginia governor's race: Virginia's gubernatorial contest between Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin will be the most closely watched race of the night, serving as a key bellwether for national sentiment headed into the 2022 midterms and beyond. Virginia has tilted toward Democrats over the last decade, but McAuliffe and Youngkin are locked in what polls show to be a neck-and-neck race with more than 1.1 million ballots already cast during early voting. A win for McAuliffe would be a validation for President Biden and his agenda, while a win for Youngkin, who has tried to walk a fine line on handling support from former President Donald Trump, would provide a jolt of momentum for Republicans and could provide Republicans running in competitive states with a roadmap for handling Trump.
New Jersey governor's race: Gov. Phil Murphy appears to have a comfortable lead in his bid to become the first Democratic governor of New Jersey to be re-elected since 1977. Barring a remarkable upset by GOP challenger Jack Ciattarelli, the streak will be broken and Democrats will have some evidence that an executive who has championed mask and vaccine mandates will be rewarded for it by voters. Victory for Murphy will also underscore the difficulty even moderate Republicans have distancing themselves from former President Trump, especially in blue states. Trump has steered clear of Ciattarelli, and Ciattarelli has kept his distance from the former President. But Murphy has hammered Ciattarelli, whose main message is on taxes, which voters have called the state's most pressing issue, on his appearance at a "Stop the Steal" rally last year. (Ciattarelli said he was not fully aware of the event's theme.)
New York mayoral race: Eric Adams won the narrowest of contests to become the New York City Democrats' mayoral nominee. His race on Tuesday will be less dramatic – the Brooklyn borough president is a lock to be elected the next Big Apple mayor. His ascent, though, is about more than the city, as Adams and his campaign have been touted by top Democrats as a case study in how the party should go forward. Adams, a former police captain, has sought to portray himself as a working class candidate. While he has been dismissive, and sometimes confrontational, with the party's left-wing activists, Adams has also — on issues like public safety, the centerpiece of his campaign — adopted some progressive ideas about prevention and early intervention.
Minnesota police referendum: Voters in Minneapolis, nearly a year-and-a-half after the murder of George Floyd, will go to the ballot box with a chance to either approve or reject a referendum that would significantly overhaul policing in the city. The referendum is being watched nationally as a test of the "defund the police" movement, a controversial slogan that gained traction among progressives in the wake of Floyd's killing and has since been used against Democrats across the country. If the measure passes, the city would create a Department of Public Safety, eliminate a requirement on the number of officers the city must have and split control of the new department between the city council and the mayor.
"We feel pretty darn good," Virginia's Republican candidate for governor says
From CNN's Jeff Simon
Under overcast skies and a chilly drizzle, Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin arrived on Election Day to a quiet Rocky Run Middle School in Chantilly.
“We feel pretty darn good, I have to say,” Youngkin said. “I’ve just felt this great surge of momentum for the last six to eight weeks.”
Youngkin has run a strong race in a Democratic-trending state — which, if that translates into victory, would match Virginia's longstanding pattern of rewarding the party that lost the White House the year before. A Youngkin victory would be no surprise, though polls generally show a close race with Democratic opponent Terry McAuliffe.
Youngkin said the takeaway from his campaign is that local issues are top of mind for voters.
“These kitchen table issues of low taxes and the best schools and the best jobs and safe communities – this is what people are worried about,” he said.
After a brief press gaggle, with all but one voter nearby, Youngkin asked for a basketball and walked to the back of the school to shoot hoops. He sunk his first shot from the free throw line and missed a number of other shots from the paint before his staff told him he had to run. His campaign bus continues to idle in front of the school.