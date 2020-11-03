CNN

More than 3 million people in Michigan have already voted, according to the state’s secretary of state, as polls open this morning.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says that people coming out to the polls “have a sense of optimism.”

“I think this historic turnout is really a testament to that, that people are ready for some change,” she said.

In an interview on CNN’s “New Day,” the governor encouraged patience at the polls.

“Today is just beginning … We anticipate long lines. I've encouraged my fellow Michiganders to dress in layers,” she added. “Wear your mask, and be patient. Let’s give the poll workers some grace. They’re doing an important, tough job today.”

“It's going to take us a little while to count, and that's why I think it's really important that we all prepare to be patient and make sure we get it right,” Whitmer added.

When asked about President Trump targeting her during a campaign rally last night, Whitmer said “that the closing arguments of these two campaigns tell a starkly different vision of America and where we need to be headed.”

“When he targets Dr. Fauci or he targets a sitting governor, it's a dangerous moment. It is anti-American. … These actions to undermine our own democracy are damaging for every single one of us,” she added.

