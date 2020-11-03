President Trump says he will only declare victory "when there's victory"
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump, offering only a mildly confident view of his prospects, said Tuesday he will declare victory "only when there's victory."
"There’s no reason to play games. I look at it as being a very, a very solid chance of winning here. I don’t know how they rate the chances," Trump said on "Fox & Friends" during a morning phone interview. "I think a lot of that has to do with the tremendous crowd size."
Calling in 45 minutes late, with his voice sounding scratchy after a late night rally in Michigan, Trump said he planned further phone calls later today to "very loyal" people and a visit to his campaign headquarters.
"It’s been a great run, an incredible three weeks," Trump said of his final campaign sprint. He called his last stretch of campaigning "emotional" knowing it could be his final time as a candidate.
1 hr 43 min ago
Michigan's governor encourages patience at the polls
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
More than 3 million people in Michigan have already voted, according to the state’s secretary of state, as polls open this morning.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says that people coming out to the polls “have a sense of optimism.”
“I think this historic turnout is really a testament to that, that people are ready for some change,” she said.
In an interview on CNN’s “New Day,” the governor encouraged patience at the polls.
“Today is just beginning … We anticipate long lines. I've encouraged my fellow Michiganders to dress in layers,” she added. “Wear your mask, and be patient. Let’s give the poll workers some grace. They’re doing an important, tough job today.”
“It's going to take us a little while to count, and that's why I think it's really important that we all prepare to be patient and make sure we get it right,” Whitmer added.
When asked about President Trump targeting her during a campaign rally last night, Whitmer said “that the closing arguments of these two campaigns tell a starkly different vision of America and where we need to be headed.”
“When he targets Dr. Fauci or he targets a sitting governor, it's a dangerous moment. It is anti-American. … These actions to undermine our own democracy are damaging for every single one of us,” she added.
1 hr 58 min ago
How polling sites across the country are handling voting during the coronavirus pandemic
From CNN's Kevin Bohn
In-person Election Day voting is underway in America, and election officials throughout the country have put in place a wide variety of preparations to keep both the voters and the poll workers safe as the coronavirus pandemic continues
Here's a look at how some places around the country are keeping voters and poll workers safe during the pandemic:
Masks: In many locations, both voters and poll workers will be expected to wear masks. While many cities and other localities require masks, election officials told CNN they cannot mandate face coverings since people have a right to vote even if they won't wear one. A lot of polling locations will be offering masks for those that don't have one. "Voters are required under our statewide mask mandate to wear a mask as well and anybody that shows up that doesn't have one will be offered, we make those available at every one of our polling locations," Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose told CNN. "If you show up without a mask you'll be offered one. If you refuse the mask that we offer you, then we'll ask you to take advantage of curbside voting which is nothing new.
Handling maskless voters: Other jurisdictions, such as Nashua, New Hampshire, will have a separate line for maskless people. Londonderry, New Hampshire, has a whole separate area of machines for people who choose not to wear masks. As part of its poll worker training, Washoe County, Nevada, which includes Reno, has posted resources on its site for how to handle a voter without a mask, and how to de-escalate a situation if a voter starts to become heated. Washoe County will also be taking voters' temperatures at their sites.
Face shields: Besides wearing masks, some poll workers like those in Broward County, Florida, will also have on face shields. "All election judges must wear provided disposable masks at all times while working. We will supply enough masks for each judge to receive a new mask each day they are assigned to work. Any judges handling ballots, including at our drive-through drop off and pick-up locations, will also be supplied with disposable gloves to wear when assisting voters," Denver County said on its website.
Barriers and disinfectants: Some jurisdictions, including Arlington County, Virginia; Denver County, Colorado; and Clark County, are erecting plexiglass or other partitions to separate election workers from voters. Denver is one of the jurisdictions which will be disinfecting all surfaces voters touch, including the booths.
CNN's Devon Sayers, Erica Hill, Leslie Perrot, Sara Murray, Scott Glover, Sarah Jorgensen and Denise Royal contributed reporting.
1 hr 47 min ago
Republicans challenge one Pennsylvania county's process for handling some absentee ballots
From CNN's Jessica Schneider and Laura Jarrett
Shortly after polls opened on Election Day, Republicans in Pennsylvania filed a fresh new lawsuit in federal court challenging the Montgomery County officials' process for handling absentee ballots that arrived before Nov. 3.
The plaintiffs had previewed their concerns in a letter earlier this week, and they are now asking for a court order to stop alleged "pre-canvassing" of these ballots before 7 a.m. local time and stop contacting anyone whose mail-in ballot contains a perceived defect to change their ballot.
They want any ballots changed set aside. However, the number of ballots affected could be quite narrow since the complaint only identifies roughly 1,200 votes that might be defective. As of this morning, roughly 223,000 absentee ballots had been cast in Montgomery County.
Notably, the county, which is just outside Philadelphia, leans Democratic. Clinton won the county in 2016 by 58.9% to 37.4%.
In response, a Montgomery County spokesperson told CNN's Scott Glover:
“The letter from the Montgomery County Republican Committee to Secretary Boockvar is a blatant mischaracterization of our procedures around allowing voters to remedy potential deficiencies with their ballots. The PA Supreme Court’s decision regarding this practice stated it is not a requirement to provide notice and the opportunity to cure ballots, but did not prohibit it. Our process in no way takes the place of the procedures that are followed as part of the canvass of ballots, and at no point prior to canvass is a determination made on whether a ballot will or will not be accepted. We believe in doing whatever we can to afford those who have legally requested and returned a ballot a fair opportunity to have their vote count.”
2 hr 7 min ago
President Trump interviewed on "Fox & Friends" on Election Day
From CNN’s Jason Hoffman
As he did on Election Day morning 2016, President Trump is calling in for an interview with "Fox & Friends."
The interview was scheduled to start at 7 a.m. ET He began the interview at 7:46 a.m. ET.
2 hr 11 min ago
Who you should listen to for trusted voting information, according to a federal election official
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
The Federal Election Commission’s commissioner, Ellen Weintraub, urged voters to be safe while voting during the coronavirus pandemic and get their voter information only from trusted sources.
“Be safe. Wear your mask. But by all means, if you haven't voted yet, please, do vote,” she said Tuesday. “We want to have a really strong and vibrant democracy where every citizen's voice and vote matters. So, please, if you haven't voted yet, stay safe, but please vote.”
When voters come across information on the internet, Weintraub says, “consider the source.”
“Just because some guy on the internet said something doesn't make it true. Make sure it's reputable source before you believe it and share it,” she said.
Here’s a list of trusted sources she recommends.
Boards of elections
Secretaries of state's offices
Vote.org, which will give you links to your local election officials’ websites
She also urged voters to check their polling station and what the hours are before heading out to cast their ballots.
“A lot of polling stations have moved this year. I know I've been voting in the same place for 30 years but this year my polling station moved. So just be careful,” she added. “Make sure that you have your information from the horses mouth, from the election officials.”
2 hr 20 min ago
Pennsylvania's Allegheny County begins processing absentee ballots — but it's not counting votes yet
From CNN's Kelly Mena and Ellie Kaufman
Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, election officials will begin processing mail-in and absentee ballots this morning, according to Allegheny County Director of Communications Amie Downs.
This process is known as “pre-canvassing” and refers to the process of opening absentee and mail-in envelopes, checking them and getting the ballots ready to be counted. They are not counting absentee and mail-in ballot votes yet.
Downs also said that some polling locations will “be opening a few minutes late as poll workers set up equipment.” She said this happens every year.
“We have had a few reports, as we do each year, of polling places that will be opening a few minutes late as poll workers set up equipment, or because someone was late,” Downs said in an email.
Pittsburgh is in Allegheny County.
2 hr 15 min ago
Joe Biden goes to church in Delaware on Election Day
Joe Biden, Jill Biden, and two of his grandchildren, Finnegan and Natalie Biden, walked into St. Joseph’s on the Brandywine in Delaware for one last church service on Election Day this morning.
2 hr 40 min ago
This Ohio county will use paper poll books instead of electronic ones today
From CNN's Ellie Kaufman
Franklin County, Ohio, which includes the city of Columbus, will use paper poll books to check voters in today, Franklin County Board of Elections Public Information Officer Aaron Sellers told CNN.
The decision to use paper poll books instead of their electronic poll book system was made at 5:30 a.m. local time, he said, because there was trouble updating the electronic poll book system after yesterday’s early voting concluded, Sellers said.
Early voting ended in the county at 2 p.m. yesterday, but because of long lines, Sellers said they were not finished with voting until about 3:30 p.m. After voting concluded, there was trouble updating the electronic poll book file, Sellers said. “There was an issue where we couldn’t determine that 100 percent of it was downloaded onto poll pads. Because of that, we decided to go with paper poll books,” today, Sellers said.
This decision applies to all of the county’s polling locations, Sellers said.
Poll workers are trained on paper poll books, and contingency plans were made to be able to use paper poll books if needed, he said. Sellers does not anticipate that this will negatively impact voting today. He said it might “slow things down a bit,” but also noted that about 50 percent of registered voters in the county have already voted.
“Up until three or four years ago, that’s what we used to do, we used to have paper poll books,” Sellers said. “We’re going old school I guess.”
The Ohio secretary of state said Franklin County will use paper poll books today “due to the large amount of early voting. This happens occasionally and is something the boards were directed to prepare for,” in a tweet.