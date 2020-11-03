Live TV
Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

It's Election Day in America

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha, Melissa Mahtani and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 9:56 a.m. ET, November 3, 2020
25 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
3 min ago

Kayleigh McEnany says the Trump "campaign believes that tonight will be a landslide"

From CNN’s Jason Hoffman

Kayleigh McEnany appeared on Fox News as a Trump 2020 campaign senior adviser, though she was also introduced as White House press secretary, and stuck a highly optimistic tone about the President’s chances for reelection.

“Our campaign believes that tonight will be a landslide,” McEnany said, responding to a quote from Joe Biden’s campaign manager who said under no scenario President Trump will be declared victor on election night. “We believe this will be a landslide and for the Biden campaign to come out and double down on Hillary Clinton's egregious statement that no circumstance should you concede just tells you all you need to know."

McEnany predicted President Trump will carry the battleground states of Nevada and Minnesota, states he is trailing Biden in the polls. She also predicted Trump will hold Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, states that were crucial to his 2016 victory. 

McEnany echoed the President’s criticisms of the Supreme Court decision allowing Pennsylvania to receive ballots up to three days after Election Day, saying she believes the court is “wrong.” However she also said that “this talk of litigation is nothing,” because of her belief of a landslide victory for Trump. 

McEnany said the Trump campaign hasn’t engaged on the court case in Texas regarding curbside voting and any further litigation will be decided “on election day and beyond.”

1 min ago

On Election Day, Trump says he has "a very solid chance of winning"

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

U.S. President Donald Trump greets guests on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. 
U.S. President Donald Trump greets guests on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.  Yuri Gripas/Bloomberg/Getty Images

After nearly four years in office, President Trump offered a bleak assessment of the job he wants to be re-elected to in an interview on election day.

“They’ll go, 'Mr. President, tell me: who is the country that's most difficult to deal with? Is it Russia, is it China, is it North Korea?'"  Trump said during a morning phone-in to "Fox & Friends," his last appearance on a favorite television show before his fate is decided. “No, by far the most difficult country to deal with is the US. It's not even close.”

About 45 minutes late for the interview, and his voice scratchy after a 17-rally sprint to the finish, Trump did not sound buoyant. He offered himself only a mildly optimistic prognosis for victory — “a very solid chance of winning” — and sounded less-than-enthusiastic about the idea of serving another four years in office.

“The inner workings of the US are very difficult,” he said. “Unless you want to sit there and do nothing, or unless you want to do everything that they want, and we don't want to do that.”

Throughout the campaign, Trump has struggled to articulate why he wants to serve another term. When pressed on his agenda for a second four-year stretch, he has offered only the broadest answers. Instead he has focused on defeating Biden, hoping to avoid the humiliation of being a one-term president, and has basked in the adulation of his rallies.

With the campaigning now over, Trump seemed to look forward with some trepidation. He noted that his relationships with friends from before he was president had changed. They no longer call him “Don,” insisting on using the more formal “Mr. President.” 

“They react differently to me now than they used to,” he observed. 

Trump called into the same program four years ago, saying then he viewed it as a good luck charm because he’d done the same thing on days of primary elections where he won. But four years later, Trump seemed to view the call-in as a chance to explain how the network’s coverage had changed since he won.

“Somebody said, what's the biggest difference between this and four years ago? And I say, Fox. It's much different,” he said, complaining the network that’s boosted his relentless, often using conspiracy theories, airs too much coverage of his rivals.

Asked if he got emotional when his supporters chanted "we love you" at his final rally, Trump emphasized repeatedly he was only kidding and that he wasn't going to cry.

“You feel the love,” he said. “And it’s so incredible.”

11 min ago

One Georgia County is reporting technical issues with polling machines

From CNN's Holmes Lybrand

Spalding County, Georgia, south of Atlanta, reported on its Facebook page a system-wide issue with polling machines and that provisional, paper ballots are currently being sent out to voting locations. 

“We are aware of a county wide technical issue with all polls. Provisional ballots are being delivered to every location. Expect to wait in longer lines until the issue is fixed,” the county’s Facebook page posted.  

The Spalding County Sheriff’s office also posted on Facebook that “computers at all polling locations across Spalding County are down. The problem is being worked on and hopefully will be resolved quickly.”

Trump won Spalding County with 15,636 votes in 2016, compared to 9,347 votes for Hillary Clinton. 

19 min ago

Biden took his granddaughters to his hometown for the first time today

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden arrives with his granddaughters Finnegan (C) and Natalie in Scranton, Pennsylvania on November 3, 2020. 
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden arrives with his granddaughters Finnegan (C) and Natalie in Scranton, Pennsylvania on November 3, 2020.  Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is in his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, this morning.

“Welcome home,” Biden said as he stepped off his plane in Scranton with two of his grandchildren, Finnegan and Natalie.   

“These are the only two of my grandchildren who have never been to Scranton. So we’re going home!” he told the crowd.

Watch Biden address crowd in Scranton, Pennsylvania:

37 min ago

Georgia turning into a battleground state "was inevitable," Stacey Abrams says

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Voters line-up at the Park Tavern polling station to cast their ballots on November 3, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. 
Voters line-up at the Park Tavern polling station to cast their ballots on November 3, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.  Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Georgia becoming “a battleground state was not only possible — it was inevitable,” former Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams says as voters head to the polls on Election Day.

Georgia is a key state to watch this election. It is one of three states in the Southeast — along with Florida and North Carolina — that are all crucial for President Trump's path to 270 electoral votes. The Biden campaign has also dispatched its top surrogates to the state, including former President Barack Obama.

A diversifying electorate, suburban swings in Democrats' favor and a series of close calls there during Trump's presidency are all pointing to the fact that the state is in play, Abrams explained.

“We know heading into this election we have seen dramatic turnout among communities that typically are not at the top of mind for candidates. We have seen them be engaged, be encouraged, and we have seen them turn out,” she told CNN.

She gave the same pitch for Joe Biden and other candidates early in the Democratic primary. 

“I had two messages. One, voter suppression is real and we have to have a plan to fight back. Two, Georgia is real. You’ve got to have a plan to fight here,” she said Tuesday. “We were very privileged to know that by the time Joe Biden won the nomination, he had Georgia… on his mind.”

In a message to her fellow Democrats, she said:

“We know that we can win this, but we have to show up, stay in line, and not let our panic overwhelm us. But we also have to be calm and patient when it comes to the results. We may not know tonight, but when we get the answer, I'd rather it be slow and right than fast and wrong.”

Watch the interview:

41 min ago

More than 9 million people have voted in Florida — 95% of the 2016 total

From CNN's Curt Devine

A voter wears an "I voted" sticker on her Miami tee-shirt as she leaves a polling place at Indian Creek Fire Station #4 in Miami Beach, Fla., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
A voter wears an "I voted" sticker on her Miami tee-shirt as she leaves a polling place at Indian Creek Fire Station #4 in Miami Beach, Fla., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Nearly 9.1 million Floridians — 9,069,761 to be exact — have already voted, state data updated Tuesday morning shows.

That’s about 95% of the 9.6 million total votes in the 2016 election. 

Registered Democrats lead registered Republicans by about 115,000 votes. This is up by about 7,000 votes since Monday, which means Democrats increased their lead against Republicans for two days in row after about two weeks of Republicans chipping into that lead through the early in-person voting.

Nearly 2 million people with no party affiliation have also voted. 

Polls close in Florida at 7 p.m. local time.

58 min ago

Some Miami storefronts are boarded up ahead of possible election-related protests

From CNN's Rosa Flores and Sara Weisfeldt

On the morning of Election Day, some stores were boarded up in Miami's upscale Design District.

In recent days, retailers across the country have stepped up security measures to try to head off any damages to their stores during possible election-related protests.

Tiffany, Saks Fifth Avenue, CVS, Target and Macy's are among the chains that are boarding up some of their stores' windows in preparation.

Take a look at the scene in Miami:

1 hr 21 min ago

Pennsylvania's Allegheny County is experiencing delays in opening some poll sites

From CNN's Kelly Mena 

Pennsylvania's Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh, has three election districts that remain unopened, according to a county official. 

“At this time, there are three election districts which have not opened. Elections has staff at each site and is creating a new suitcase with materials so that they can open,” said Amie Downs, communications director for the county in an emailed statement on Tuesday morning.

Downs explained to CNN that the “suitcase” has the voting materials. Those materials didn’t make it to these locations, but they are working to fix it. 

Downs noted that there are sites in Monroeville, McKeesport and Pittsburgh that remain unopened.  

Downs also gave an update on the processing of mail-in and absentee ballots saying about 25% of the over 334,000 ballots are “at some stage of processing.” 

Some of the ballots are further along in the process. 

“Over 13,500 have gone through the declaration review and have had the declaration envelope opened and the secrecy envelopes extracted,” she added.  

57 min ago

President Trump says he will only declare victory "when there's victory"

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

Fox & Friends
Fox & Friends

President Trump, offering only a mildly confident view of his prospects, said Tuesday he will declare victory "only when there's victory."

"There’s no reason to play games. I look at it as being a very, a very solid chance of winning here. I don’t know how they rate the chances," Trump said on "Fox & Friends" during a morning phone interview. "I think a lot of that has to do with the tremendous crowd size."

Calling in 45 minutes late, with his voice sounding scratchy after a late night rally in Michigan, Trump said he planned further phone calls later today to "very loyal" people and a visit to his campaign headquarters.

"It’s been a great run, an incredible three weeks," Trump said of his final campaign sprint. He called his last stretch of campaigning "emotional" knowing it could be his final time as a candidate.