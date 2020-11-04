Trump campaign files Michigan lawsuit demanding vote count be halted statewide

The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit in Michigan state court demanding the vote count be halted statewide until representatives from the campaign are provided meaningful access to observe mail-in ballots being opened and processed.
Lawyers for the campaign say the secretary of state is violating the Michigan Constitution and Michigan election law by “allowing absent voter ballots to be processed and counted without bipartisan teams and without allowing challengers to observe the process.”
Michigan law provides that poll challengers can monitor officials’ administration of an election to assure that the election complies with Michigan’s Constitution and Election Code.
Ryan Jarvi, press secretary for Attorney General Dana Nessel, responded:
“Michigan’s elections have been conducted transparently, with access provided for both political parties and the public, and using a robust system of checks and balances to ensure that all ballots are counted fairly and accurately.”
Biden will push against false suggestion of fraud, but not declare victory today
Joe Biden is on his way to the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, and he will speak soon from the same place he accepted the Democratic nomination in August.
This will not be an outdoor rally on the stage we saw last night. Flags are blowing in the wind on that stage now, but it will be a formal statement inside the convention center. It will be a presidential-like address, an aide said.
He will be joined by running mate Sen. Kamala Harris.
Biden has spent the morning calling top Democrats, including longtime elected officials across Pennsylvania, to gauge his standing in the state that will determine how long this race for the White House will go on.
An adviser said he will not declare victory, but he will call for the counting to continue – and he will push back against suggestions of fraud.
But for now, the Biden campaign is taking a page from the Florida 2000 playbook: Get out front, have a consistent argument about counting all ballots everywhere. Ron Klain, a veteran of Al Gore’s recount team, is helping guide this strategy for Biden.
“Twenty years later, we are putting in place the lessons learned from Florida,” a top Democratic official says, “and never giving up our position of strength or high ground.”
Trump campaign asking Supreme Court to intervene in Pennsylvania vote count
The Trump campaign is going to the Supreme Court, asking it to intervene in a pending case challenging a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision that allowed ballots to be counted after Election Day.
The justices refused to expedite the appeal before the election, but they are still considering whether to take up the case.
“The time has come. Given last night’s results, the vote in Pennsylvania may well determine the next President of the United States,” Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for the President, said in the new filing.
“And this Court, not the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, should have the final say on the relevant and dispositive legal questions," he said.
Some context: The President is laying the groundwork to challenge the election results in Pennsylvania at the United States Supreme Court.
His attorneys filed a petition with the Supreme Court to insert the President personally as a party to the lawsuit that is currently pending.
The case involves a challenge to Pennsylvania’s mail-in ballot deadline extension — the Pennsylvania Supreme Court is allowing for mail-in ballots to be accepted through Friday at 5 p.m. ET, including ballots without a legible postmark.
The Supreme Court deadlocked 4-4 in October, allowing the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling to stand, and did not grant an expedited review of the case in the days before the election. However, the Supreme Court is still deciding whether to take up the underlying case.
Trump campaign says it's suing in Pennsylvania over poll watchers and voter ID laws
The Trump campaign says it's suing in Pennsylvania over poll watchers and voter ID laws.
Trump deputy campaign manager Justin Clark says in a statement: “Bad things are happening in Pennsylvania. Democrats are scheming to disenfranchise and dilute Republican votes. President Trump and his team are fighting to put a stop to it.”
Clark continues: “We are suing to stop Democrat election officials from hiding the ballot counting and processing from our Republican poll observers — observers whose only job is to make sure every valid ballot is counted, and counted once.”
Clark also writes, “The Trump Campaign is also suing to stop Pennsylvania Democrats from breaking the very law that helps America vote—the Help America Vote Act (HAVA). While HAVA requires that states ensure certain first-time voters provide identification in order to vote, Secretary Boockvar—three days ago—re-wrote Pennsylvania Election Code to abuse her unilateral executive fiat and move the deadline for absentee and mail-in voters to provide missing proof of identification well past the deadline.”
CNN teams in Pennsylvania are checking to see if the suit has actually been filed.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said of the lawsuit: "I think that's probably more of a political document than a legal document."
Shapiro told CNN's Jake Tapper: "There is transparency in this process. The counting has been going on. There are observers, observing this counting and the counting will continue. I recognize that right now the campaign wants to spin, they want to say whatever they're going to say. But, Jake, here's the deal. The campaign is over."
He said the state "will not let anything interrupt that process of counting" of votes.
Some context: Early Wednesday, Trump attempted to claim victory in the presidential race and called for a halt to legitimate vote counting that is underway around the country. He currently holds a lead in Pennsylvania, but counting continues in the state. Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said that the majority of the ballots in her state could be counted "significantly sooner" than Friday.
Major counties in Georgia are still counting ballots. Here's where things stand.
Georgia is one of the battleground states that is still counting ballots as the winner of the presidential election is still unknown.
President Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden are battling to reach 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.
Here are some of the major counties that are still counting. Most of these are absentee ballots:
DeKalb County
Located in the Atlanta area and Hillary Clinton won in 2016.
There are about 18,000 votes that need counted, according to a county election official.
Fulton County
Fulton County is also located in the Atlanta area and was won by Clinton in 2016.
There are approximately 64,000 ballots left to be counted, the Georgia Deputy Press Secretary Jordan Fuchs said.
Cobb County
Clinton won this Atlanta suburb by a small margin in 2016.
There are approximately 24,000 ballots left to count. That includes 8,900 provisional and military ballots.
Forsyth County
President Trump won this Atlanta exurb in 2016.
The Georgia deputy press secretary says there are about 7,000 votes left to count.
Houston County
Located in central Georgia, Trump won this county in 2016.
There are approximately 15,000 ballots to still be counted.
USPS to continue extraordinary measures to deliver properly postmarked ballots through Saturday
USPS' Kevin Bray, who's in charge of all mail processing during the 2020 election, testified in court Wednesday that the US Postal Service will continue to implement extraordinary measures to deliver ballots in time to count through Saturday.
This is important because some states allow properly postmarked ballots to be counted if they arrive after Election Day. Those ballots must be postmarked on, or before, Election Day.
Bray said that USPS, through Saturday, would continue to utilize the express mail network— it guarantees delivery by one to two days — and what they call "local turnaround” that allows for local ballots to be delivered the same or next day.
Trump campaign says it has filed a lawsuit in Michigan
The Trump campaign has released a statement saying it has filed a lawsuit in Michigan asking the state to halt counting until it receives “meaningful access” to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process.
CNN teams in Michigan have not seen evidence that the suit has actually been filed but continue to check.
While the Trump campaign has said that lawsuit has been filed in the Michigan Court of Claims, docket clerk for the Court of Claims, Morgan Adams, told CNN that the court has not received the filing.
Recount possible but not “inevitable,” Pennsylvania secretary of state says
From CNN’s Kelly Mena and Marshall Cohen
Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar told CNN on Wednesday that the state could end up in a recount situation once all the ballots are counted, but it’s not “inevitable.”
“I don’t think it’s inevitable. We are definitely tracking it,” Boockvar told CNN’s Erin Burnett.
President Trump currently leads former Vice President Joe Biden in Pennsylvania by about 458,915 votes with about 80% of the vote reported.
“In Pennsylvania there’s an automatic recount if the race is within 0.5 percent difference between the winner and the person in second. So in 2016, I believe the final results were 0.7 percent, so there was no automatic recount. Today remains to be seen,” she said.
“I think we’ll know more by the end of the day where we see where we are,” Boockvar added.
Trump is the driving force behind rhetoric from the GOP, campaign adviser says
A Trump campaign adviser said the President is the driving force behind nearly all of the rhetoric from the campaign questioning the legitimacy of the election and the ballot counting process.
Aides are encouraging Trump to stay in the fight, but Trump doesn't really need the nudge, the adviser said. Trump wants to fight it out until the end, the adviser added.
The adviser said the President has been livid watching Biden's lead increase in states like Michigan and Wisconsin.
"He feels it's being stolen from him," the adviser said.
The adviser acknowledged that it is unlikely Trump will close the gaps in Arizona and Wisconsin, not to mention Michigan which is viewed as an even tougher challenge for the President. CNN has projected Biden will win Wisconsin.
The adviser added that campaign officials remain furious with Fox for calling Arizona, saying they believe the race there is very tight and was called too early by Fox.