USPS to continue extraordinary measures to deliver properly postmarked ballots through Saturday

USPS' Kevin Bray, who's in charge of all mail processing during the 2020 election, testified in court Wednesday that the US Postal Service will continue to implement extraordinary measures to deliver ballots in time to count through Saturday.

This is important because some states allow properly postmarked ballots to be counted if they arrive after Election Day. Those ballots must be postmarked on, or before, Election Day.

Bray said that USPS, through Saturday, would continue to utilize the express mail network— it guarantees delivery by one to two days — and what they call "local turnaround” that allows for local ballots to be delivered the same or next day.