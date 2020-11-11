Live TV
Biden begins transition plans as Trump refuses to concede

By Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 12:16 p.m. ET, November 11, 2020
40 min ago

Trump commemorates Veterans Day in first public event since last week

From CNN's Betsy Klein

Patrick Semansky/AP
President Trump made his first appearance since falsehood-laden briefing room remarks six days ago, visiting Arlington National Cemetery to commemorate Veterans Day days after he fired the Secretary of Defense and other top officials.

On a rainy and bleak Wednesday morning, Trump arrived before the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, wearing an overcoat but holding no umbrella.

Vice President Mike Pence and Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie also opted against umbrellas. First lady Melania Trump and Karen Pence held the arms of military officials, escorted under their umbrellas.

Trump, Pence, and Wilkie stood in the rain for the National Anthem. Trump inspected a wreath in front of the tomb, appearing to wobble back and forth briefly.

He solemnly touched the wreath, saluting as he walked back toward Pence. Trump saluted and Wilkie and Pence held their hands to their hearts for the muffled ruffles and the playing of TAPS. They departed the plaza at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile in Philadelphia, President-elect Biden made his own Veterans Day stop at a memorial site.

1 hr ago

CIA Director Gina Haspel gets show of support as Trump considers her fate

From CNN's Alex Marquardt and Zachary Cohen

The head of the CIA, Gina Haspel, quietly paid a visit to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office Tuesday afternoon, showing his support for Haspel as speculation swirls about whether she will be ousted in what is beginning to look like a significant national security shakeup following President Trump’s election defeat.

The meeting was notable during what was an otherwise routine day on Capitol Hill for Haspel, coming after a regular roundtable with the Senate Intelligence Committee. McConnell – a fellow Kentuckian – has been a staunch supporter of Haspel in her two and a half years as director, during which time they’ve regularly interacted as she has engaged with the so-called Gang of Eight, Congress’ top leaders on national security issues.

McConnell’s signal of his support for Haspel comes as he continues to back the President’s refusal to concede the election.

Trump’s view of Haspel has eroded in recent months as the CIA director has been reluctant to declassify and release documents relating to the FBI’s Russia investigation that could reveal valuable sources and methods. 

The Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, has been accused by Democrats and former intelligence officials of open partisanship for his declassification of Russia-related documents intended to smear the Obama administration.

Haspel is a career CIA official with four decades at the agency, trying to balance the needs of a president who demands loyalty while guiding a fiercely apolitical organization.

One senior administration official and three former administration officials with knowledge of the situation have told CNN they expect Trump to remove Haspel from her post.

Haspel declined to answer questions about her fate or the subject of her meeting on her way into McConnell’s office. 

“As national security leaders, Senator McConnell and Director Haspel speak more frequently than is reported in the press,” a source familiar with the meeting told CNN. “It isn’t surprising that when given the opportunity to connect in person they would take it,” the source said.

CNN's Manu Raju and Ted Barrett contributed to this report.

57 min ago

Biden visits Philadelphia Korean War memorial 

Alex Brandon/AP
President-elect Joe Biden is visiting the Korean War memorial in Philadelphia.

Earlier this morning, Biden released a statement honoring the nation’s veterans, saying they have earned out thanks and respect.

“The women and men who have fought and sacrificed for our country are heroes, and the rest of us owe them an unpayable debt. They have earned our thanks and, above all, our respect," the statement said.

He reiterated his commitment to helping veterans and their families, saying “we have only one truly sacred obligation: to prepare and equip our troops we send into harm’s way, and to care for them and their families when they return home.”

President Trump meanwhile will be visiting the Arlington National Cemetery for a wreath-laying ceremony. 

Watch the moment:

43 min ago

Trump will attend a Veterans Day ceremony – his first public appearance since Thursday

From CNN's Betsy Klein

Pool
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump are on their way to Arlington National Cemetery for an event commemorating Veterans Day and wreath-laying ceremony. 

They departed the White House at about 10:56 a.m. ET, according to CNN's Kaitlan Collins. He is a little behind schedule. 

This will be Trump’s first public appearance since Thursday evening.

Watch President Trump at Arlington National Cemetery:

1 hr 33 min ago

More than 60% of counties in Georgia have certified their election results

From CNN's Jason Morris and Tina Burnside 

During a press conference, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said 97 of the state's 159 counties have certified their election results. 

Raffensperger said the margin between President-elect Joe Biden and President Trump is currently 14,111.

1 hr 32 min ago

House Democrats: USPS employee recanted fraud claims to Postal Service investigators

From Paul P. Murphy and Kristen Holmes

The House Oversight Committee says a purported US Postal Service whistleblower who alleged a supervisor in Erie, Pennsylvania, was tampering with ballots recanted his testimony to postal service investigators.

The purported whistleblower, a USPS employee, had claimed a supervisor instructed postal service workers to postmark ballots that arrived at the Post Office after Election Day with an Election Day postmark.

The committee said in a tweet that, according to the USPS Inspector General, the employee, Richard Hopkins, had signed a sworn affidavit, but that following an interview Friday Hopkins recanted his allegations on Monday.

The allegations have been touted by top Republicans as evidence of voter fraud.

Following the tweet and a published story by the Washington Post, Hopkins refuted that he has recanted in an online video. Hopkins made his allegations through Project Veritas, which has a long track record of creating doctored and unethical videos, often conning people into participating, or secretly recording them, sometimes illegally. 

The IG declined to comment on an ongoing investigation. The committee declined to comment beyond its tweets. 

Even if his claims were true, Erie County Election Board Chairman Carl Anderson III told CNN that of the 135 mail-in ballots the county received between Nov. 4 and Nov. 6, only two were postmarked by the Erie Post Office.  

"In other words, what was the scheme to fraud?" he asked. "Two ballots?  Of the 135? It's ridiculous."

A source with knowledge of the situation tells CNN the post office had implemented local turnaround where local ballots are kept at post offices — they do not go through regular mail sorting — so that they can be delivered to the local board of election the same, or next day.

It is something that post offices across the US had done during the election. 

When mail carriers picked up ballots in the week before, and on Election Day, the source says they brought it to a supervisor, which were then delivered to the Erie County Board of Elections.  The source says that postal employees at the Erie County Post Office were never told to backdate ballots, at any time.  

The 133 other mail-in ballots had been postmarked at USPS facilities in: Pittsburgh; Wheeling, West Virginia; Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, Washington, DC; Tacoma, Washington; Suburban Chicago and St. Petersburg, Florida.

Hopkins did not respond to a request for comment.

See the committee's tweets:

1 hr 41 min ago

Biden reiterates commitment to help veterans: "The rest of us owe them an unpayable debt"

From CNN’s Arlette Saenz

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
President-elect Joe Biden released a statement Wednesday honoring the nation’s veterans, saying they have earned out thanks and respect.

“The women and men who have fought and sacrificed for our country are heroes, and the rest of us owe them an unpayable debt. They have earned our thanks and, above all, our respect," the statement said.

He reiterated his commitment to helping veterans and their families, saying “we have only one truly sacred obligation: to prepare and equip our troops we send into harm’s way, and to care for them and their families when they return home.”

Biden also said this is a “personal commitment” for him as he reflected on his own family’s experience as a military family, when his late son Beau served in Iraq.

“This Veterans Day, I feel the full weight of the honor and the responsibility that has been entrusted to me by the American people as the next president, and I vow to honor our country’s sacred obligation,” the statement said. “To all of our proud veterans, know that I will be a commander in chief who respects your sacrifice, understands your service, and who will never betray the values you fought so bravely to defend. I will never treat you or your families with anything less than the honor you deserve.”
2 hr 7 min ago

Harris tweets on Veterans Day: "Thank you to all who have defended our nation"

From CNN’s Jasmine Wright

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris tweeted this morning about Veterans Day.

“It is our sacred obligation to care for our nation’s veterans and do right by them and their families. @JoeBiden and I are committed to ensuring they get the care they need when they return home," Harris said.

 "On Veterans Day and every day, thank you to all who have defended our nation," she continued.

See her tweet:

2 hr 23 min ago

Trump will make his first public appearance in 6 days today

From CNN's Betsy Klein

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
President Trump is set to make his first public appearance in six days today when he visits Arlington National Cemetery to commemorate Veterans Day alongside first lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. 

Since he vowed to fight the election results in the wee hours after Election Day, Trump — who has spent four years producing television moments showcasing his office — has made few efforts to show the American people he is still governing. 

Instead, he is firing off inflammatory and baseless claims on his social media accounts, many of which have been flagged by Twitter as misinformation, and hitting his golf course. 

Trump did meet with his political and White House advisers on Tuesday to discuss the next steps in his legal strategy, a person familiar with the matter said, and offered no signs he plans to concede the election.

Behind the scenes, Trump's refusal to concede has prompted senior officials across the government to spread word that any cooperation with Biden's team is forbidden, officials at agencies and the White House said. 

But he remains absent when it comes to doing the work of the federal government.