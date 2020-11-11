Trump commemorates Veterans Day in first public event since last week

The head of the CIA, Gina Haspel, quietly paid a visit to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office Tuesday afternoon, showing his support for Haspel as speculation swirls about whether she will be ousted in what is beginning to look like a significant national security shakeup following President Trump’s election defeat.

The meeting was notable during what was an otherwise routine day on Capitol Hill for Haspel, coming after a regular roundtable with the Senate Intelligence Committee. McConnell – a fellow Kentuckian – has been a staunch supporter of Haspel in her two and a half years as director, during which time they’ve regularly interacted as she has engaged with the so-called Gang of Eight, Congress’ top leaders on national security issues.

McConnell’s signal of his support for Haspel comes as he continues to back the President’s refusal to concede the election.

Trump’s view of Haspel has eroded in recent months as the CIA director has been reluctant to declassify and release documents relating to the FBI’s Russia investigation that could reveal valuable sources and methods.

The Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, has been accused by Democrats and former intelligence officials of open partisanship for his declassification of Russia-related documents intended to smear the Obama administration.

Haspel is a career CIA official with four decades at the agency, trying to balance the needs of a president who demands loyalty while guiding a fiercely apolitical organization.

One senior administration official and three former administration officials with knowledge of the situation have told CNN they expect Trump to remove Haspel from her post.

Haspel declined to answer questions about her fate or the subject of her meeting on her way into McConnell’s office.

“As national security leaders, Senator McConnell and Director Haspel speak more frequently than is reported in the press,” a source familiar with the meeting told CNN. “It isn’t surprising that when given the opportunity to connect in person they would take it,” the source said.

