2 min ago

Control of the US Senate could come down to Nevada and Arizona — states with prominent election deniers

From CNN's Maeve Reston

US Sen. Mark Kelly, left, and Blake Masters
US Sen. Mark Kelly, left, and Blake Masters (Reuters, Getty Images)

Control of the US Senate could hinge on Nevada and Arizona, two states where GOP victories could elevate some of the most prominent election deniers in the country even after other nominees who had amplified former President Donald Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election were rejected by voters in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Those two western states – perpetual battlegrounds in presidential years – were still too early to call as of early Thursday morning, while a third Democratic-held seat, Georgia, will advance to a December runoff, CNN projects.

Republicans need to pick off two Democratic seats to win the majority. As ballots continue to be counted across the country, Republicans appear to be slowly inching toward the 218 seats that would deliver them a House majority, albeit one that’s much narrower than they’d hoped.

The struggle for the Senate, however, is still full of unknowns – including whether it will all come down once again to Georgia after the Peach State delivered Democrats the majority in 2021 with victories in twin runoffs. It’s Nevada and Arizona that will determine how pivotal Georgia becomes.

Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly was maintaining an edge over Republican Blake Masters as of early Thursday morning, while Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was trailing Republican Adam Laxalt. CNN had estimated late Wednesday that about 600,000 votes remained to be counted across the Grand Canyon State and about 160,000 votes remained to be counted in Nevada.

Laxalt, Nevada’s former attorney general, was a co-chairman of Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign in the state and filed lawsuits attempting to overturn Nevada’s results in that election, which he said was “rigged.” Cortez Masto had argued that the lies and election conspiracies theories embraced by Trump and allies like Laxalt led to the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Masters, a venture capitalist and first-time candidate, released a campaign video as he was competing for the GOP nomination in which he said he believed Trump had won the 2020 election. Masters, like Laxalt, clinched Trump’s endorsement.

After winning the Arizona Senate primary, Masters briefly appeared to back away from some of that extreme rhetoric – scrubbing his website, for example, of language that included the false claim that the election was stolen. In a debate with Kelly, he also conceded that he had not seen evidence of fraud that would have changed the outcome of the election. But the Republican nominee seemed to reverse course after receiving a phone call from Trump urging him to “go stronger” on election denialism, a conversation that was captured in a Fox documentary.

Keep reading here.

31 min ago

More cases of alleged voter intimidation in Arizona referred to federal law enforcement

From CNN’s Fredreka Schouten

Reports of alleged intimidation or harassment of Arizona voters continued to flow into the Secretary of State’s office in the runup to Election Day, with state officials forwarding a total of 21 complaints – including one threatening government officials — to federal and state law enforcement, according to information released Wednesday.

None of the reports involve physical violence, but they do describe voters feeling uncomfortable or nervous as people surveilled drop boxes. 

In one complaint lodged this week, a voter in Surprise, Arizona, a community northwest of Phoenix, recounted dropping off a completed ballot Monday at city hall and encountering four individuals, including one wearing a “MAGA” shirt, sitting nearby.

“One of them approached me, encouraging me to vote tomorrow instead because ‘your vote won’t count the same if you vote early,’" the voter said. “I'm concerned that this group may have dissuaded people from voting today.”

The voter said the men had no identifying credentials.

The names of people making the complaints are redacted in the documents the secretary of state’s office has publicly released. 

One of the 21 complaints involved a threat against government officials. The Oct. 22 email, which said it was a warning to “Corrupt and Treasonous Government Officials”, mentioned the violence of the French Revolution and promised to use property tax records to find workers’ homes. The Secretary of State’s office has referred it to the FBI. 

All of the complaints forwarded to federal and state law enforcement so far involve reports of alleged intimidation before Election Day.

Earlier this month, a federal judge blocked members of a right-wing group from openly carrying guns or wearing body armor within 250 feet of drop boxes in Arizona or from speaking to or yelling at voters dropping off their ballots.

1 hr 6 min ago

Here's what Biden said about the midterm elections

From CNN's Kevin Liptak and Maegan Vazquez

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House on Wednesday, November 9.
President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House on Wednesday, November 9. (Susan Walsh/AP)

In his first speech since polls closed around the country Tuesday night, President Biden called out detractors who he said doubted his “incessant optimism” about Democrats’ ability to stave off resounding Republican wins in the midterm elections – even as his presidency is now likely entering a new period of divided government.

The results, he said during a press conference at the White House Wednesday, are a sign American democracy is intact, despite coming under threat over the past several years.

“We had an election yesterday,” Biden said. “And it was a good day, I think, for democracy.”

“Our democracy has been tested in recent years, but with their votes, the American people have spoken and proven once again that democracy is who we are,” he continued, adding that “while the press and the pundits are predicting a giant red wave, it didn’t happen.”

The results were neither the “thumping” George W. Bush described during his own post-midterms press conference in 2006 nor the “shellacking’” Barack Obama said Democrats endured in 2010.

Instead, the failure of a so-called “red wave” to materialize Tuesday night had Biden appearing confident, reflecting the mood of Democrats, including those inside the White House, who are feeling enthused and vindicated following an election season where the president’s political aptitude was questioned. At the time of Biden’s remarks, CNN has not been able to project the future majorities of the House or the Senate.

Read the full story here.

1 hr 10 min ago

Key things to know about the Georgia Senate runoff — and how it will work

From CNN's Paul LeBlanc

If Georgia voters were hoping to avoid talking politics at Thanksgiving, the state’s tightly contested Senate race has other plans.

Neither Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock nor Republican challenger Herschel Walker surpassed the 50% threshold needed to win the race outright Tuesday evening, CNN projects, forcing a runoff election set for Dec. 6.

But what exactly does that mean? And how will the runoff election work?

Here’s what you need to know:

What is a runoff and how does it work? A runoff is an additional election used to determine the winner of a certain race when neither candidate earns the required threshold for victory – in this case, 50%.

In Georgia, runoffs are more straightforward than general elections in that the candidate with the most votes wins regardless of whether they reach 50% or not.

Georgia’s top elections official, Brad Raffensperger, said counties are already preparing for the Dec. 6 election, and voters can request absentee ballots starting Wednesday through November 28 via the state’s online portal.

Early voting must begin by November 28 in all counties, but Raffensperger said his office anticipates some counties could have early voting on Saturday, November 26 or Sunday, Nov. 27. “We are working with the counties to find out what their plans are on this front,” he said.

Notably, the logistics of the 2022 runoff will be different than in years passed. The 2021 Georgia law that cut the length of runoffs from nine weeks to four means that the deadline for a new voter to register for the runoff election has already passed.

What is at stake? Put simply, a lot.

Depending on the outcome of Senate races in Arizona and Nevada, voters in Georgia could then – for the second consecutive election cycle – have the Senate majority in their hands.

Top officials from the Democratic and Republican parties told CNN they intend to double down on their significant investments in Georgia, with an increasing assumption that control of the Senate could hinge on the outcome of the runoff.