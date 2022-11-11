Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

2022 midterm election results

live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

Live Updates

The latest on the 2022 midterm elections

By Adrienne Vogt, Matt Meyer and Elise Hammond, CNN

Updated 6:49 a.m. ET, November 11, 2022
10 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 min ago

Analysis: Why it takes longer to count West Coast votes

Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates gives an update about the ballot counting during a news conference at the Maricopa County Recorders Office in Phoenix, on November 10.
Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates gives an update about the ballot counting during a news conference at the Maricopa County Recorders Office in Phoenix, on November 10. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

What’s taking so long to determine which party has control of the US House and Senate? Blame California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington and the whole vote-by-mail West Coast, really.

Actually, don’t blame them. This is just how elections work in 2022.

Blame an evenly divided electorate: If elections weren’t so close, it wouldn’t take so long to figure out who won.

CNN has still not projected who will control either the House or the Senate in large part because of close races on the West Coast.

Read this more detailed report on the Friday's state of play from CNN’s Jeremy Herb and Paul LeBlanc.

Probably worth the wait: The benefit of knowing who won on Election Day is arguably outweighed by allowing more people access to the vote and the cost savings of not having to staff so many polling places.

Bill Gates, the chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, told CNN’s Sara Sidner on Thursday why it takes longer to count mail-in ballots and those placed in ballot drop boxes in the days immediately prior to and on Election Day. Maricopa is Arizona’s most populous county that includes Phoenix.

“This is how we run elections in Arizona,” Gates told Sidner. “If people don’t like that, they can go to the legislature and have them pass new laws.”

It’s a process that’s been in place in Maricopa County since the 1990s, he said. It’s also overseen by both Republican and Democratic Party officials.

Verifying signatures: With election officials visible, busily working behind him at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center, Gates said those mail-in ballots that were dropped off right before and on Tuesday don’t even start the important process of signature verification until the Wednesday after Election Day.

“We have experts here who go through, compare the signature on the outside of the ballot envelope with the signature that we have in our voter registration file,” Gates said. “That takes a while because we got to get that right.”

Most states have some sort of signature verification system for their absentee and mail-in ballots, according to a tally from the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Keep reading here.

7 min ago

Biden participates in UN climate summit in Egypt Friday as control of Congress still hangs in the balance

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on November 10, en route to Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, to attend COP 27.
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on November 10, en route to Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, to attend COP 27. (Jess Rapfogel/AP)

As key House and Senate races that will determine the balance of power remain to be called, President Joe Biden arrives Friday to the climate summit underway in an Egyptian Red Sea resort eager to highlight major new US investments toward limiting climate change — a sharp difference from the last time he showed up at a climate conference empty handed.

Yet fears of a world distracted by conflict and economic turmoil, paired with anger among poor nations over stalled progress on providing climate reparations, loom over Biden’s short visit.

In a speech to the United Nations COP27 summit, Biden will proclaim the US is back as a global leader on climate change following passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which included around $370 billion in clean energy incentives meant to slash the use of harmful greenhouse gases.

He’ll highlight a new proposed rule requiring large federal contractors to develop carbon reduction targets and disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, leveraging the federal government’s purchasing power to combat climate change in the private sector and bolster vulnerable supply chains.

And he will argue that other nations must “really keep their eyes on the ball when it comes to accelerating ambitious action to reduce emissions,” according to a senior administration official. “We need to remain focused.”

Yet many nations who have sent representatives to this week’s conference in Egypt are focused on another matter: demanding climate reparations be paid by wealthy and high-emitting countries like the United States to smaller, poorer nations who have felt the outsized effects of climate change.

It’s a proposal some European countries have latched onto, and have goaded Biden into supporting. But political constraints both in the United States and elsewhere make significant progress unlikely, at least in the near-term.

Biden has already struggled to gain backing in Congress for global climate resilience funding, which would help low-income nations prepare for the adverse effects of a warming planet, like floods and other extreme events. If Republicans seize control of one or both chambers, the prospects of any new climate legislation over the next two years appears dim.

Speaking at the climate conference Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi acknowledged that after the midterm contests, Democrats will need to partner with Republicans on taking steps to fight climate change, even as she cast doubt on the opposing party’s willingness to take action.

Read more about Biden's trip here.

45 min ago

It is morning on the East Coast. Here's what to know as voting continues in key states

From CNN's Jeremy Herb and Paul LeBlanc

Ballots for the U.S. midterm elections are boxed after being counted with a machine, at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on November 10.
Ballots for the U.S. midterm elections are boxed after being counted with a machine, at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on November 10. (Jim Urquhart/Reuters)

It still may be hours – or days – before enough ballots are counted in Arizona and Nevada  to determine who won the Senate and gubernatorial races in both states. There are also still many key congressional races uncalled in California and Colorado that will determine what the House looks like when the new Congress is seated in January.

The unofficial results – and lingering uncertainty about who will control Congress next year – hasn’t prevented Republican apprehension about the election results, where an expected GOP wave never materialized. The results have raised new questions about House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s path to the speakership and added a new layer to a potentially looming 2024 feud between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Here’s what you should know as the counting continues:

What is taking so long to count ballots in key states? The biggest reason it’s taking so long is the way that each state handles the ballots outside of those cast at polling places on Election Day, including both early votes and mail-in ballots.

In Arizona, for instance, CNN estimates there are roughly 540,000 ballots to be counted. The majority of those, about 350,000 ballots, are in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous county that includes Phoenix.

Of those ballots, about 290,000 were dropped off at vote centers on Election Day. A top official told CNN late Thursday that the county expects to start releasing the first results from those outstanding ballots Friday evening.

“We should start to see those tomorrow, I believe – we’ll start seeing those come in,” said Bill Gates, chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

Those ballots have to be processed before they can be counted, leading to a lag time in tabulating. The mail-in ballots dropped off were “a record” for the county, Gates said.

Nevada mail-in ballots still arriving: In Nevada, the state law allows mail-in ballots to be received through Saturday, as long as they were postmarked by Election Day, meaning counties are still receiving ballots to be counted.

As of Thursday evening, CNN’s Decision Desk estimates approximately 95,000 votes remain outstanding.

In Clark County, the state’s largest that includes Las Vegas, there are more than 50,000 ballots still to be counted, Clark County registrar Joe Gloria said Thursday.

Trump vs. DeSantis: The lackluster performance of several Trump-endorsed candidates in battleground states has cast new doubts on Trump’s potential 2024 campaign launch that’s expected at an event scheduled for Tuesday.

At the same time, DeSantis’ resounding reelection victory in Florida is fueling calls for him to capitalize on his momentum and challenge Trump for the 2024 nomination.

After "red wave" washes out, McCarthy faces tougher path: McCarthy is moving swiftly to lock down votes needed to claim the speaker’s gavel in the next Congress, as Republicans still appear to be closing in on a majority in the House even after Democrats had a better-than-expected night on Tuesday. CNN has not yet projected a Republican takeover of the chamber.

McCarthy privately spoke to his closest advisers and confidantes in a Wednesday morning phone call. The California Republican tapped a group of members to be on his whip team that will help him secure the votes to win the speakership in January, with GOP lawmakers on the call promising to “work hard to get him elected,” according to a source familiar with the matter.

44 min ago

As Nevada and Arizona vote counts take center stage, focus also remains on Georgia's upcoming Senate runoff  

From CNN's Paul LeBlanc

Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker (Getty Images)

If Georgia voters were hoping to avoid talking politics at Thanksgiving, the state’s tightly contested Senate race has other plans.

Neither Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock nor Republican challenger Herschel Walker surpassed the 50% threshold needed to win the race outright Tuesday evening, CNN projected, forcing a runoff election set for Dec. 6.

But what exactly does that mean? And how will the runoff election work? Here’s what you need to know:

What is a runoff and how does it work? A runoff is an additional election used to determine the winner of a certain race when neither candidate earns the required threshold for victory – in this case, 50%.

In Georgia, runoffs are more straightforward than general elections in that the candidate with the most votes wins.

Georgia’s top elections official, Brad Raffensperger, said counties are already preparing for the Dec. 6 election, and voters can request absentee ballots starting Wednesday through Nov. 28 via the state’s online portal.

Early voting must begin by Nov. 28 in all counties, but Raffensperger said his office anticipates some counties could have early voting on Saturday, November 26 or Sunday, Nov. 27. “We are working with the counties to find out what their plans are on this front,” he said.

Notably, the logistics of the 2022 runoff will be different than in years passed. The 2021 Georgia law that cut the length of runoffs from nine weeks to four means that the deadline for a new voter to register for the runoff election has already passed.

What is at stake? Put simply, a lot.

Depending on the outcome of Senate races in Arizona and Nevada, voters in Georgia could then – for the second consecutive election cycle – have the Senate majority in their hands.

Top officials from the Democratic and Republican parties told CNN they intend to double down on their significant investments in Georgia, with an increasing assumption that control of the Senate could hinge on the outcome of the runoff.

1 hr 17 min ago

Election officials are urging patience as counting goes on in critical House and Senate races

From CNN's Maeve Reston and Stephen Collinson

Election officials are urging patience and trying to tamp down on conspiracy theories about why the vote count in western states isn’t yet done as control of the House and Senate hangs in the balance.

About 540,000 votes in Arizona and 95,000 in Nevada remained to be counted as of Thursday evening, CNN estimated. The counting in California – where there are more than a dozen key House races – could continue for weeks. But the fact that these uncalled races are impacting control of Congress underscores just how far short Republicans have fallen of their goal of building a red wave.

The GOP was expecting to benefit from President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings, the rough economic climate and the fact the president’s party usually faces steep losses in the first midterm of a new administration. But with the nation still in suspense over the final outcome three days after Election Day, the Republican blame game was in full swing by Thursday.

Retiring Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey – a Republican who will be replaced by Democrat John Fetterman – bluntly pointed to the role that former President Donald Trump played in the midterms. His backing of weak, election-denying candidates who prioritized loyalty to him over the general electorate created a drag on other Republican candidates, Toomey said.

“At the top of the ticket in the gubernatorial race, we had an ultra-MAGA candidate who never appeared to even attempt to expand beyond a hardcore base that was very, very committed to him,” Toomey told CNN’s Erin Burnett, alluding to Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, who lost by double digits.

Toomey argued that the GOP had lost three House seats in the commonwealth that he believed they should have had a good chance of picking up, because of “a real problem at the top of the ticket” in Mastriano, but “also President Trump inserting himself into the race” by coming to Pennsylvania in the final days of the election.

Where things stand in the Senate: After Democrats flipped Pennsylvania’s Senate seat, Republicans need to pick up two Democratic-held seats to win the majority. The balance of power has come down to races in three states: Arizona and Nevada – where Democrats are defending seats in races too early to call – and Georgia, where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker are headed to a Dec. 6 runoff, CNN projects.

Keep reading here.

1 hr 23 min ago

Democrats jockeying for position as they await Speaker Pelosi's decision on House leadership

From CNN's Manu Raju

Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks with the media at the Capitol on October 25.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks with the media at the Capitol on October 25. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

House Democrats are eagerly awaiting word from Speaker Nancy Pelosi about whether she will continue to run the caucus she has dominated for the past two decades as they decide whether to run for the top job.

Pelosi is widely expected to announce her decision once it is clear which party will have the majority in the House and after she returns from her trip to a climate conference in Egypt.

That could come as soon as next week when the House returns to session, with members meeting Monday evening for the first time since the election and the full caucus on Tuesday. The leadership elections are scheduled for Nov. 30.

If she steps aside, as most members believe she will, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is seen as the front-runner for the top position, though he could face a challenge from Rep. Adam Schiff and others.

But all eyes are also on the two Democrats currently below Pelosi: Steny Hoyer and Jim Clyburn. Hoyer has long coveted the top position, but with many in the caucus calling for generational change and diversity in the ranks, the 83-year-old Hoyer could have a difficult time winning the votes.

"I've told all the younger members, I'll be out of here by 2036," Hoyer told reporters when asked about his next moves. He indicated he would wait for the House to be called before announcing his next steps.

Clyburn has recently signaled he wouldn't block Jeffries' ascension to the top spot, but he might want to stay in leadership, which could prevent other Democrats from ascending. Rep. Katherine Clark is seen as the frontrunner for the No. 2 job, depending on what Hoyer and Clyburn do.

1 hr 28 min ago

GOP blame game spreads after midterm shortfall

From  Alex Rogers, Manu Raju and Melanie Zanona,

(CNN/Getty Images)
(CNN/Getty Images)

Mitch McConnell’s high-spending super PAC has a suggestion for its party’s campaign committee: Consider picking candidates in primaries who won’t collapse in the general election.

Others see a much bigger issue: Former President Donald Trump and his polarizing presence on the campaign trail – especially as he teased a 2024 campaign in the final days of the midterms.

“That certainly didn’t help,” one Republican lawmaker said.

Then there’s abortion, and Republican hand-wringing over the party’s failure to effectively respond to an onslaught of Democratic attacks. All the while, some are taking out their frustration on party leaders like McConnell and Kevin McCarthy.

“Washington Republicanism lost big Tuesday night,” said Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican.

The blame game taking shape in GOP circles comes after bullish predictions of a red wave that failed to materialize. Republicans are now at risk of serving in the Senate minority for the second straight Congress and are struggling to take even a narrow House majority.

To read more, click here

1 hr 39 min ago

Inside McCarthy’s bid for speaker as Republicans face a potentially slim majority in the House

From CNN's Manu Raji

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks at his election night watch party in Washington on November 9.
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks at his election night watch party in Washington on November 9. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy is taking initial steps to show House Republicans he won't lead as a top-down speaker dictating his demands to the rank-and-file, a hallmark of speakers' past but one that would lead to a revolt internally.

CNN is yet to project which party will win the House as several key races are too early to call, but Republicans appear to be moving toward a slim majority, and McCarthy has already started jockeying for support.

Thursday, he set up working groups to help develop a GOP agenda and investigative priorities. His allies say the moves are intended to show he will listen to his colleagues. And in his private pitches to members, he is trying to convince them that his way of leading was successful in bringing the GOP back to the majority over two election cycles.

Yet members of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus spent the day behind closed doors strategizing about how to empower their faction in what is expected to be a narrow GOP majority. They are asking for McCarthy to commit to a series of rule changes, including making it easier to call for a vote to oust a sitting speaker — an idea that McCarthy has flatly rejected. But Lauren Boebert and other members of the Freedom Caucus call that a "red line."

McCarthy reached out to another Freedom Caucus member, Ralph Norman, who on Thursday wouldn't commit to supporting him. Norman indicated McCarthy seemed open to meeting with them as a group.

Some members of the Freedom Caucus are threatening to put up a challenge against McCarthy in next week's leadership elections — even if it's a long-shot bid. Next week, the House GOP will vote on nominating McCarthy as speaker. He only needs a majority of his conference's support to win that nomination. But he will need 218 votes of the full House to become speaker in January, and GOP defections in a narrow majority could complicate that effort.

1 hr 44 min ago

White House: Biden "will do whatever is helpful" for Warnock as he faces runoff in Georgia

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield speaks with CNN on Thursday November 10. 
White House communications director Kate Bedingfield speaks with CNN on Thursday November 10.  (CNN)

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield told CNN that President Biden will do “whatever is helpful” to assist Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock as his midterm race is projected to head to a runoff against Republican Hershel Walker this December.  

“The president will do whatever is helpful to Sen. Warnock, whether that’s campaigning with him, whether that’s raising money, whatever Sen. Warnock would like the president to do,” Bedingfield told CNN’s Kate Bolduan on “At This Hour."

Following Biden’s Wednesday evening call with Kevin McCarthy — the House minority leader running to be the next House Speaker should Republicans take the majority — Bedingfield reiterated the president’s efforts to work across the aisle. 

Bedingfield said that “the intent of speaking with Kevin McCarthy … (was) to continue to build a relationship should we need to work together which, you know as the President has said, he is certainly open to.” 

“He's shown he's been able to do it. The purpose of the conversation was to continue that open line of communication but in terms of sharing details of their private discussion, and I'll leave their private discussion private,” she added. 