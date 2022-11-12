Kelly lauds Arizona elections workers as Masters digs in on counting "every legal vote" in Senate race

Sen. Mark Kelly speaks in Phoenix, Arizona, on November 12. Jim Urquhart/Reuters

In a victory speech in Phoenix on Saturday, Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly thanked state elections officials for their work through the midterms.

Kelly called them “honorable Republicans and Democrats, who are doing the important work of making sure that Arizonans’ votes and voices are heard, their votes are counted as quickly and as transparently as possible.”

CNN projected Friday that Kelly will defeat Republican Blake Masters.

Meanwhile, Masters was not ready to concede, tweeting Saturday that “we are going to make sure that every legal vote is counted.”

“If, at the end, Senator Kelly has more of them than I do, then I will congratulate him on a hard-fought victory,” he added.

The senator told CNN after his speech that he was not concerned that Masters would not concede and said his opponent “ran a good race” and that he looked forward to talking to him.

“It’s clear we won the election. I mean the math ... I’m OK, I’m pretty decent at math and you know the math supports the calls that the media, you know, has made that I won this election,” Kelly told CNN.

During his speech, Kelly called out the embrace of conspiracy theories by some members of the GOP, promised to represent all Arizonans and brought up the legacy of late Sen. John McCain.

"After a long election, it can be tempting to remain focused on the things that divide us, but we’ve seen the consequences that come when leaders refuse to accept the truth and focus more on conspiracies of the past than solving the challenges that we face today," Kelly said in the speech.

Masters has denied the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.