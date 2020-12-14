Ask us your questions about the Electoral College

Americans who go to the polls on Election Day don't actually select the President directly.
They are technically voting for 538 electors who, according to the system laid out by the Constitution, meet in their respective states and vote for president and vice president.
These people, the electors, comprise the Electoral College, and they will meet December 14 to cast their ballots, which will then be sent to Washington to be counted by Congress in January.
1 hr 27 min ago
All 50 states and DC certified their presidential election results ahead of today's electors meeting
From CNN's Liz Stark and Ethan Cohen
All 50 states and the District of Columbia have certified their presidential results, according to CNN's tally, as the Electoral College process moves ahead today with the meeting of electors.
The electors are required by law to convene on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December, which this year is Dec. 14. The electors' votes are later transmitted to officials and counted in a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6.
President-elect Joe Biden is projected to win 306 electoral votes, and Trump is projected to win 232. It takes 270 electoral votes of the 538 available to become president.
Each state has different processes for certifying results, and some states certified their slate of presidential electors separately from state and local election results.
Some states have laws that seek to bind their electors to the winning candidate and in some instances stipulate that so-called "faithless electors" may be subject to penalties or replaced by another elector.
The Supreme Court ruled this summer that such laws punishing members of the Electoral College for breaking a pledge to vote for the state's popular vote winner are constitutional.