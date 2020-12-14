Live TV
Electoral College votes to affirm Biden's win

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 5:16 p.m. ET, December 14, 2020
1 hr 34 min ago

Biden 2020 may outdo Trump 2016

Analysis from CNN's Harry Enten

We still have to count some votes, but it’s worth noting that there hasn’t been a faithless elector yet. That’s not terribly important for the ultimate outcome, unless there was a historic number of them. 

It is, however, important for Biden’s place in history relative to Trump’s 2016 performance. Although Trump won contests totaling 306 electoral votes in 2016, he actually only got the votes of 304 electors. Two of his electors were faithless. 

This year, Biden, of course, won contests totaling 306 electoral votes. But if he has one or no faithless electors, he will beat Trump’s 2016 performance for the record books. 

One could also imagine that it would be an ego bruise for Trump, who liked to tout his 2016 electoral performance. 

Biden’s 306 electors would be the most for anyone not named Barack Obama in the 2000s.

1 hr 20 min ago

All 6 battleground states Trump challenged have affirmed their votes for Biden

From CNN's Jeremy Herb

Electors from the key states that Joe Biden flipped in November cast their ballots for president Monday in the formal Electoral College process that will affirm Biden's election as the 46th president of the United States.

The battleground states of Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin all sealed election victories for Biden on Monday as electors for all 50 states and the District of Columbia met in each state.

California's votes around 5 p.m. ET is expected to put Biden over the 270 total needed to win the White House.

Vermont's three electors were the first to cast their votes for Biden just after 10 a.m. ET, with Tennessee following shortly after with 11 votes for President Donald Trump. Three key states that Trump won — North Carolina, Ohio and Florida — cast their ballots for the President.

Trump has continued to spread false claims of widespread fraud despite courts in all of the battleground states rejecting his campaign's challenges to the election.

The Supreme Court dealt the final blow against his efforts to overturn the election result late Friday, dismissing a case brought by the Texas attorney general that sought to disenfranchise millions of voters in four states.

Wisconsin's Supreme Court denied yet another challenge from Trump's campaign on Monday, just before the state's electors were scheduled to meet and cast their votes for Biden.

Today's process is a constitutionally-mandated ritual that's typical no more than a curious afterthought following a presidential election, but the Electoral College vote has taken on newfound significance this year as Trump and his GOP allies make unprecedented efforts to subvert the popular will of the voters and overturn Biden's November victory.

CNN's John King breaks it down:

1 hr 37 min ago

New Jersey casts its 14 electoral votes for Biden

From CNN's Jennifer Agiesta and Adam Levy

New Jersey’s electors cast their 14 votes for President-elect Joe Biden during their meeting on Monday in Trenton.

Biden carried the Garden State by about 16 percentage points, 57% to 41%. 

With Biden’s win, New Jersey has now voted Democratic in eight straight presidential elections.

New Jersey's electors cast their 14 votes for President-elect Joe Biden during their meeting on Monday in Trenton.

Biden carried the Garden State by about 16 percentage points, 57% to 41%. 

With Biden's win, New Jersey has now voted Democratic in eight straight presidential elections.

1 hr 40 min ago

Washington state casts its 12 electoral votes for Biden

From CNN's Ali Main and Ethan Cohen

Washington state’s electors cast their 12 votes for President-elect Joe Biden during their meeting on Monday in Olympia.

Biden won the state with 58% of the vote, almost 20 percentage points more than President Trump.

Every Democratic presidential nominee since 1988 has won the Evergreen State.

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman, a Republican who presided over the body, got emotional when she told electors ahead of the vote, "this is a moment in our country's history where electors in state capitals across America are convening to cast their votes on behalf of the voters of their respective states." 

More on today's process: The meeting of electors is the next major step in the Electoral College process to affirm the general election results. Electors are required by law to vote for president and vice president on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December, which this year is today.

It takes 270 electoral votes of the 538 available to become president.

1 hr 30 min ago

Nebraska casts 4 electoral votes for Trump and 1 for Biden

From CNN's Tara Subramanian and Ethan Cohen

Nebraska’s electors cast four votes for President Trump and one vote for President-elect Joe Biden during their meeting on Monday in Lincoln.

Trump earned about 58% of the state vote in Nebraska, compared to Biden’s 39%.

Nebraska is one of two states that apportions some of its electoral votes based on congressional district. While Trump won the statewide popular vote, Biden won an Omaha-based congressional district by almost seven points. This is the second time Nebraska has ever split its electoral votes — the first time was in 2008 when Barack Obama also won the Omaha district.

Remember: The meeting of electors is the next major step in the Electoral College process to affirm the general election results. Electors are required by law to vote for president and vice president on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December, which this year is Dec.14.

It takes 270 electoral votes of the 538 available to become president.

Watch the moment:

1 hr 37 min ago

Alaska casts its 3 electoral votes for Trump

From CNN's Holmes Lybrand and Liz Stark

Alaska’s electors cast their 3 votes for President Trump during their meeting on Monday in Juneau. 

Trump defeated Biden by ten percentage points in the state, about 53% to 43%. 

Alaska is a safe Republican state in presidential politics. The Last Frontier has voted only once for the Democratic nominee since gaining statehood – Lyndon Johnson in 1964. Biden's 43% showing was the best performance for a Democrat since Johnson’s win 56 years ago. 

Remember: The meeting of electors is the next major step in the Electoral College process to affirm the general election results. Electors are required by law to vote for president and vice president on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December, which this year is today.

It takes 270 electoral votes of the 538 available to become president. 

Watch the moment:

1 hr 40 min ago

Maine casts 3 electoral votes for Biden and 1 for Trump

From CNN's David Wright and Liz Stark

Maine’s electors cast three votes for President-elect Joe Biden and one vote for President Trump during their meeting on Monday in Augusta. 

Maine is one of two states that apportions some of its electoral votes based on congressional district. Biden received three of the state’s four electoral votes, having carried the statewide popular vote and the 1st Congressional District.

Trump won the 2nd Congressional District, earning one electoral vote. 

There were no disruptions or faithless electors. This was a departure from 2016, when one Democratic elector attempted to vote for Bernie Sanders, but was ultimately required to cast their vote for Hillary Clinton as planned. (In 2016, like this year, Trump won the electoral vote from the 2nd Congressional district.)

More on today's process: The meeting of electors is the next major step in the Electoral College process to affirm the general election results. Electors are required by law to vote for president and vice president on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December, which this year is today.

It takes 270 electoral votes of the 538 available to become president.  

Watch the moment:

1 hr 57 min ago

Wyoming casts its 3 electoral votes for Trump

From CNN's Ethan Cohen

Wyoming’s electors cast their three votes for President Trump during their meeting on Monday in Cheyenne. 

Trump carried the state with about 70% of the vote compared to Biden’s less than 27% – a massive margin of more than 43 percentage points. 

A GOP stronghold, Wyoming has not voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.

Wyoming's electors cast their three votes for President Trump during their meeting on Monday in Cheyenne. 

Trump carried the state with about 70% of the vote compared to Biden's less than 27% – a massive margin of more than 43 percentage points. 

A GOP stronghold, Wyoming has not voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.

Watch the moment:

1 hr 58 min ago

North Dakota casts its 3 electoral votes for Trump

From CNN's Kelly Mena and Adam Levy

North Dakota’s electors cast their three votes for President Trump during their meeting on Monday in Bismarck.

Trump won 65% of the vote in North Dakota compared to Biden’s nearly 32%.

North Dakota has now voted for the Republican presidential nominee in 14 consecutive elections. 

North Dakota's electors cast their three votes for President Trump during their meeting on Monday in Bismarck.

Trump won 65% of the vote in North Dakota compared to Biden's nearly 32%.

North Dakota has now voted for the Republican presidential nominee in 14 consecutive elections.

It takes 270 electoral votes of the 538 available to become president.

Watch the moment: