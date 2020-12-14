Biden 2020 may outdo Trump 2016

We still have to count some votes, but it’s worth noting that there hasn’t been a faithless elector yet. That’s not terribly important for the ultimate outcome, unless there was a historic number of them.

It is, however, important for Biden’s place in history relative to Trump’s 2016 performance. Although Trump won contests totaling 306 electoral votes in 2016, he actually only got the votes of 304 electors. Two of his electors were faithless.

This year, Biden, of course, won contests totaling 306 electoral votes. But if he has one or no faithless electors, he will beat Trump’s 2016 performance for the record books.

One could also imagine that it would be an ego bruise for Trump, who liked to tout his 2016 electoral performance.

Biden’s 306 electors would be the most for anyone not named Barack Obama in the 2000s.