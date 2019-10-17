Elijah Cummings, longtime Baltimore congressman, dies age 68
Cummings had begged people to pay attention to the Trump administration
In recent months, Rep. Elijah Cummings made clear he felt that America and its democracy was at a crossroads.
"I'm begging the American people to pay attention to what is going on. Because if you want to have a democracy intact for your children, and your children's children, and generations yet unborn we've got to guard this moment…this is our watch," Cummings said in July, speaking after the former special counsel Robert Mueller testified to Congress.
"It's not about like the President, it's about loving democracy," he added.
As Chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Cummings repeatedly shone a spotlight on the inner workings of the White House.
Cummings “leaves an irreplaceable void in our hearts," Maryland Senator says in tribute
Maryland Senator Ben Cardin, a Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, has released a statement on the passing of Congressman Cummings, saying he “leaves an irreplaceable void in our hearts.”
“His commitment to his city and country was unwavering, as will be my lasting respect for him.”
Chairman Elijah E. Cummings and I shared a city, an alma mater, a love of the law and a life of public service. I am deeply saddened by his passing, and my prayers today are with his family and loved ones – and the people of Baltimore. The death of Chairman Cummings leaves an irreplaceable void in our hearts, in our Maryland and in our Congress. Quite possibly no elected official mattered so much to his constituents. Chairman Cummings guaranteed a voice to so many who would otherwise not have one, and stood as a symbol for the heights one could reach if they paid no mind to obstacles, naysayers and hate. His commitment to his city and country was unwavering, as will be my lasting respect for him.
US has lost "fighter on Capitol Hill," longtime friend April Ryan says of Cummings' passing
April Ryan, a CNN political analyst and White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks, said that the US had lost "a fighter on Capitol Hill" with the passing of Elijah Cummings.
Ryan, a friend of Cummings, said she was shocked by the news of his passing.
She said she would never forget his willingness to go across the aisle and deal with people even if they didn't see eye to eye.
"His late mother would take him and his brothers and sisters to swimming pools in Baltimore that were segregated to help him understand that you too belong, you too meant something. He used to tell me sometimes those ugly things of the past would haunt him, but he realized who he was and it was about the fight for the people," Ryan said, recalling moments with the Congressman.
He truly wanted to work for the people, Ryan added.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle honor Cummings' memory
Members of Congress from both sides of the aisle have already begun to issue statements reacting to the news that the chairman of the powerful House Oversight committee, Rep. Elijah Cummings, passed away at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore overnight.
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris wrote: "We lost a giant today. Congressman Elijah Cummings was a fearless leader, a protector of democracy, and a fighter for the people of Maryland. Our world is dimmer without him in it."
"May God grant his family strength & peace i these difficult moments & his soul eternal rest," Republican senator Marco Rubio said via tweet.
Fellow Democrat on the Oversight Committee, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, praised Cummings' "unmatched integrity and leadership," adding that her "heart is broken."
"May his memory be for a blessing," she wrote on Twitter.
Cummings oversaw range of investigations into Trump administration
As chairman of the Oversight Committee, Rep. Elijah Cummings oversaw a range of investigations into the Trump administration.
From issues relating to the treatment of migrants at the southern border, to the use of personal email for official use by White House officials, to how the citizenship question was considered for the US census.
And, most recently, the impeachment inquiry.
Cummings was one of three chairs overseeing the investigation into President Donald Trump's phone call with Ukraine's leader, which is at the center of the probe.
Cummings, alongside House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff and House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel, expressed their regret earlier this month over the position the President had placed them and the country in by refusing to cooperate in the ongoing inquiry.
"The White House has refused to engage with—or even respond to—multiple requests for documents from our Committees on a voluntary basis. After nearly a month of stonewalling, it appears clear that the President has chosen the path of defiance, obstruction, and cover-up," the statement said.
Cummings served as the top Democrat on the committee for several years before Democrats won the majority in 2018. He was well-respected among Democrats and even forged friendships across the aisle, including his high-profile relationship with Republican Rep. Mark Meadows, one of the President's closest allies.
Over the course of his career, he earned a reputation for being an impassioned speaker who often made headlines with his questioning from the dais during hearings.
When Trump insulted his hometown of Baltimore -- Cummings hit back
Elijah Cummings was born and raised in Baltimore -- the city that is home to his district.
So when President Donald Trump called the majority black district a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess," Cummings hit back.
Responding to some of the President's tweets -- in which Trump suggested the congressman needed to spend more time fixing his district -- Cummings said on Twitter: "Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors. It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents."
In a White House meeting with Trump following the spat, Cummings said he urged the President to rethink his language on African American communities.
"I want you to realize that all African American communities are not places of depression and where people are being harmed," Cummings told reporters, recalling his conversation with Trump. "When we hear those words about carnage and we are living in depressed situations, I told him it was very hurtful."
Cummings has spent decades fighting for Baltimore -- and it's a fundamental part of his story. The son of former sharecroppers, Cummings was born in 1951 and graduated from Baltimore City College High School in 1969.
He practiced law and served for 14 years in the Maryland House of Delegates, where, according to his congressional website, he became the first African American in Maryland history to be named Speaker Pro tem.
In 1996, he was first elected to the US Congress. Cummings was reelected last year in the 7th Congressional District with 76% of the vote.
Cummings grew up in the Civil Rights era and recently discussed how, even at a young age, he was part of that movement to integrate parts of his neighborhood.
"We were trying to integrate an Olympic-size pool near my house, and we had been constrained to a wading pool in the black community," Cummings told ABC's "This Week" earlier this month. "As we tried to March to that pool over six days, I was beaten, all kinds of rocks and bottles thrown at me."
The Maryland Democrat said Trump's racist remarks regarding four other members of Congress echoed the same insults he heard as a 12-year-old boy in 1962, which he said were "very painful."
"The interesting thing is that I heard the same chants. 'Go home. You don't belong here,' " he told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. "And they called us the N-word over and over again."
Ashley Killough contributed to this post.
Pompeo shares condolences for Cummings, a "dedicated public servant"
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shared his condolences for US Rep. Elijah Cummings, calling him a "dedicated public servant" in a tweet.
