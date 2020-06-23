Fauci: Parts of US "seeing a disturbing surge of infections"

Pool

Asked to give his "unvarnished view" on where the US is in its fight against Covid-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci said "it really is a mixed bag," adding that some states are doing well while others are now a problem.

“You have a very large country, very heterogeneous, major differences — for example, between the New York metropolitan area and Casper, Wyoming,” but it’s clear, Fauci said, “we've been hit badly.”

Fauci described the rise in cases in some parts of the country as "a disturbing surge of infections."

"Right now, for example, the New York metropolitan area, which has been hit extraordinarily hard, has done very well in bringing the cases down and using the guidelines that we have very carefully put together in a step-wise fashion to try and carefully reopen their city and their state. However, in other areas of the country we're now seeing a disturbing surge of infections that looks like it's a combination, but one of the things is an increase in community spread, and that's something that I'm really quite concerned about that and you know that this has been something that's been in the press over the past couple of days," Fauci said.

Fauci gave his advice on addressing these increase in cases.

"The way you address that — and I've said this over and over again — is you have to have the manpower, the system, the testing to identify, isolate and contact trace in an effective way so that when you see those increases, you can understand where they are coming from, and you can do something about them," Fauci said.

Fauci added, "right now the next couple of weeks are going to be critical in our ability to address those surgings that we're seeing in Florida, in Texas and in Arizona."

