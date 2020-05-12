4 key takeaways from Fauci's testimony on Trump's coronavirus response

POOL

Neither President Trump nor his predecessor President Obama are responsible for the lack of a coronavirus vaccine, Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

He was responding to GOP Sen. Mitt Romney's question about President Trump's recent suggestion that Obama was responsible for the lack of a vaccine.

"The President said the other day that President Obama is responsible for lack of vaccine. Dr. Fauci, is President Obama — or by extension President Trump — did they do something that made the likelihood of creating the vaccine less likely?" Romney asked.

"Certainly President Obama nor President Trump are not responsible for not having a vaccine," Fauci said.

He added that the US has moved "rapidly" from discovering the virus to having trials for vaccines.

Romney then added that he was "surprised" by Trump's suggestion.

"That was my impression. I was surprised by the comment," he said.