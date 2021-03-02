Committee chair slams FBI director for agency's response to threats from White supremacy groups 

Pool

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, Chair of the Judiciary Committee, opened today's hearing by calling the Jan. 6 insurrection a "tragic and harrowing day."

Durbin went on to introduce a montage of footage from the Capitol riot.

"The hate on display that terrible day is not a new phenomenon in our country. America's first domestic terror organization, the Ku klux Klan was born in the aftermath of the civil war to terrorize African Americans," Durbin said.

"The insurrectionists who stormed on January 6th did not wear white robes and hoods. They might as well have. They have the latest incarnation of violent white supremacist movements that has terrorized fellow Americans on basis of race, and religion and national origin for more than 150 years," he continued.

The Democrat slammed FBI director Christopher Wray for his agency's response to White supremacy and possible threats.

"I led multiple letters to Attorney General Barr and to you asking the steps that were taken by the Department of Justice and the FBI to combat the growing threat of White supremacist violence. I'm still awaiting the response. Meanwhile, the threat posed by domestic terrorists and in particular White supremacists and other far-right extremists has only continued to grow," Durbin said.

Durbin called for unity in Congress to combat the threats of domestic terrorism.

"We need to be clear that the White supremacist and other extremists are the most significant domestic terrorism threat facing the United States today. I hope everyone in this room could look at facts and acknowledge this and we could come together on a bipartisan basis to defeat this threat," Durbin said.

