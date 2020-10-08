5 of the 6 men accused in plot to kidnap Michigan governor appear in federal court

Five of six men charged in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appeared in court Thursday on federal charges.

Earlier Thursday, federal authorities announced they had charged Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta with conspiracy to kidnap.

Croft did not make an appearance during Thursday's proceedings. It is unclear when he will appear. His information was not immediately available.

The other defendants appeared before a federal judge in Western Michigan on the charges and will remain in the custody of the US Marshals.

The five men who appeared requested the court appoint them attorneys, and will be appointed counsel. Bond hearings have been scheduled for Oct. 13.