Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run tabloid the Global Times, is one of the most outspoken, pro-Beijing voices on Western social media.

In a post ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Hu said on his official Twitter that gave the summit a "51% chance" of success.

The "key 1%" according to Hu, can be attributed to the forthcoming presidential election. "Trump needs a deal more than he did last December. He knows he already got a lot from China," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Hu said that senior officials in China were increasingly of the view that Trump would have to back down "since the trade war that hurts the economy can't persist under the US political system."

"As long as China insists, the US will back down eventually," he said.