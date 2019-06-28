G20 summit 2019: Trump meets leaders in Osaka
Chinese state media editor: "Xi-Trump summit has a 51% chance"
Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run tabloid the Global Times, is one of the most outspoken, pro-Beijing voices on Western social media.
In a post ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Hu said on his official Twitter that gave the summit a "51% chance" of success.
The "key 1%" according to Hu, can be attributed to the forthcoming presidential election. "Trump needs a deal more than he did last December. He knows he already got a lot from China," he said.
Earlier on Friday, Hu said that senior officials in China were increasingly of the view that Trump would have to back down "since the trade war that hurts the economy can't persist under the US political system."
"As long as China insists, the US will back down eventually," he said.
Xi Jinping: "Cooperation and dialogue are better than friction and confrontation"
Sitting down for talks with US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping said he had been in "close communication" with the US leader.
"Mr President, you and I have stayed in close communication through phone calls and exchange of letters," he said.
"Today I am prepared to exchange views with you on the fundamental issues concerning the growth of China and the US relations so as to set the direction for the relationship in the period to come."
Xi said that since the normalization of relations between the two countries 40 years ago, "enormous changes" have taken place.
"But one basic fact remains unchanged -- China and the US benefit from cooperation and lose in a confrontation," he said.
"Cooperation and dialogue are better than friction and confrontation."
Xi recalls the spirit of "ping-pong diplomacy" at Trump meeting
Speaking at the start of his meeting with US President Donald Trump, China's Xi Jinping said that he wanted to advance US-China relations with "cooperation and integrity."
He recalled the 1971 meeting in the Japanese city of Nagoya between US and Chinese table tennis players, which was widely seen as a thaw in previously chilly relations between the two countries.
"40 years ago, in 1971, in a place just over 100 kilometers from here, Chinese and American people participated in the 31st World Table Tennis Championships," Xi said.
"That marked the beginning of what we call 'ping-pong diplomacy.' The small ball played a big role in moving world events."
One year later in 1972, President Richard Nixon and Chairman Mao Zedong met in Beijing for historic talks which led to the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between the two countries.
There was no live coverage Saturday of the meeting between Trump and Xi on Chinese state-run media CCTV, or any of Beijing's broadcasters.
Trump optimistic meeting can yield an ‘historic’ trade deal with China
US President Donald Trump says he is optimistic a closely watched meeting with his Chinese counterpart can result in a historic trade accord.
Trump said he’d befriended Xi though lengthy sessions spent together, and he was looking forward to securing some type of agreement.
“We’ve had an excellent relationship but we want to do something that will even it up with respect to trade,” Trump said.
Trump on trade talks: Referring to a breakdown in negotiations in May, Trump said the two sides were “very close and then something happened where it slipped a little bit, but now we’re getting a little closer.”
He said a deal would be “historic” if it could be reached, but offered no indication of concessions or outcomes from the session, which is now underway.
Trump declined to answer a question about the Chinese telecom giant Huawei.
Trump and Xi are sitting down for their G20 meeting
US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are sitting down for their G20 meeting, aimed at easing the trade tensions between the two countries.
Trump is joined by his Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and other administration officials.
Speaking at the meeting, Trump said that he'd spent a lot of time with Xi, adding that they have an excellent relationship.
"We've become friends. My trip to Beijing with my family was one of the most incredible of my life," he said.
"I think this could be a very productive meeting."
Trump and Xi trade summit just moments away
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are about to sit down for a bilateral meeting which could lead to a trade war ceasefire between the two major world economies.
The meeting is expected to last for about 90 minutes and there is no indication at this stage how likely an agreement is.
Speaking to reporters this morning, Trump said, "Time will tell."
Chinese state-run media on Saturday morning was almost completely silent on the meeting with the US leader.
We'll bring you any updates we get from the important meeting as they happen.
Steak and the Forbidden City: A look back at Trump and Xi's meetings
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to hold highly-anticipated trade talks this morning, as their year-long trade war stretches on.
But even when at odds about trade, Trump praises Xi on a personal level -- just recently, he hailed the "very good chemistry between the two of us."
Here's a look back at the times Xi and Trump have met:
- Mar-a-Lago: In April 2017, Trump and Xi sat down to steak and pan-seared sole at a meeting in Trump's opulent Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
- The Forbidden City: In November 2017, Trump became the first foreign leader since the founding of modern China to dine in Beijing's Forbidden City, the historic palace that housed Chinese emperors and their families for almost 500 years.
- G20: The two leaders also met at previous G20 summits: 2017 in Hamburg, Germany, and 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.