Trump absent from start of a climate meeting

Final day of summit: World leaders have gathered in the French city of Biarritz for the last day of G7 talks. The G7 group represents some of the world's major economies -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.

Donald Trump's busy day: The US president has already held talks with Egypt's President, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is also scheduled to appear at a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Trump's climate no show: The leaders, minus Trump, took part in a session covering climate, biodiversity and oceans. Macron said Trump couldn't attend the meeting because it clashed with other engagements.

Surprise visit from Iran: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made an unexpected arrival in Biarritz at the invitation of France.