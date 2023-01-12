State Department spokesperson Ned Price briefs the media on Thursday. (Pool)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was “surprised” to learn of classified documents discovered at the Penn Biden Center, where Blinken previously worked, according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

“Just as you heard from the president, the secretary was surprised to learn that there were any government records taken to that office,” Price said at a press briefing on Thursday.

Price said neither he nor Blinken would know if there were State Department documents among those files.

“Of course, that would not be anything I would know. It is not anything the secretary would know. As we've heard from the White House, it is not something that the president knows,” he said. “This is a matter that's being investigated, being looked at by the Department of Justice. We're going to let that proceed.”

He said that there are channels for the DOJ to speak to the State Department “on an investigative matter,” and those channels do not involve himself or “most people in this building.”

“If there is a need, there will be, as you would, expect full cooperation,” he said.

Price did not say if anyone from the State Department had yet spoken to the newly appointed special counsel Robert Hur.