Former President George H.W. Bush has been lying in state at the US Capitol since Monday. His casket is now being taken to the Washington National Cathedral for an 11 a.m. ET funeral.

Bush's casket was taken out of the Capitol's Rotunda this morning as "Hail to the Chief" played. A 21-gun salute with cannons also honored the late President.

Bush's family — including his son former President George W. Bush — solemnly looked on as the casket was led down the Capitol steps and placed into a hearse.