President Joe Biden takes part in an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers phone bank for Senator Raphael Warnock in Boston on Friday. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

Top Democratic leaders are driving home the importance of the Senate runoff election in Georgia by pointing out the difference an additional seat could make when members dissent from the party or the president's agenda.

Speaking at a Boston fundraiser for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock on Friday, President Joe Biden acknowledged the hurdles Democrats have had to clear to pass legislation in an evenly divided Senate. He referenced West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and alluded to Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who have not always supported his agenda, telling the crowd, "The reason we need Warnock is we cannot have every vote hanging on a single thread.”

“Manchin is a good person, but he has different views, and he represents a different constituency than most of us do. Same with the senator from Arizona,” Biden said, per the press pool that was covering the off-camera event.

Opposition by Manchin delayed passage of Democrats' climate, health care and tax package, and he and Sinema have refused to support Democratic efforts to change the Senate's legislative filibuster rules to pass voting rights legislation.

Former President Barack Obama similarly warned Democrats on Thursday against becoming complacent in the final days of the Georgia runoff election.

"What's the difference between 50 and 51 (senators)?" Obama asked. "The answer is a lot."

"An extra senator gives Democrats more breathing room on important bills. It prevents one person from holding up everything. It also puts us in a better position a couple years from now when you've got another election and the Senate map is going to be tilted in the favor of Republicans," the former president said.