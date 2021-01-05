Republican Senate candidate Kelly Loeffler spoke briefly to supporters after midnight in Atlanta, neither conceding nor claiming victory in the Georgia Senate runoff election.

“It’s gonna be another late night, there are a lot of votes out there as you all know, and we have a path to victory and we're staying on it,” Loeffler told the crowd.

“This is a game of inches, we're gonna win this election," she added.

“It's worth it for this election to last into tomorrow, we're going to make sure every vote is counted,” Loeffler said. “Every legal vote will be counted.”

Loeffler thanked her supporters, reiterated her support for President Trump, and said she will be in Washington, DC, tomorrow for the count of the Electoral College votes in Congress.

“In the morning in fact I'm going to be heading to Washington, DC, to fight,” Loeffler said. “We're gonna fight for this President, so I'm asking for every single Georgian, every single American stay in the fight with us.”