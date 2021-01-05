Why all eyes are on today's Georgia Senate runoff elections

The focus of the political world has turned to what's happening in Georgia today for one key reason: the runoff election will decide which party controls the Senate.

If either of the incumbent Republicans — Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue — hold on to their seats, the party will maintain its majority control in the chamber.

If Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock both prevail, however, Democrats would gain control of the Senate, thanks to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote.

President-elect Joe Biden campaigned in Atlanta yesterday, and Harris traveled to Savannah on Sunday.

The President-elect's Monday trip to Georgia coincided with President Trump traveling to Dalton, Georgia, for a rally to campaign for the state's incumbent Republican senators.

An average of recent Georgia polls show both races within the margin of error and way too close to call, CNN's Harry Enten writes.