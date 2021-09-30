There will be no votes on the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the House tonight, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer confirmed in a statement.

"The House will remain in recess subject to the call of the Chair during this same legislative day of September 30, and will reconvene no earlier than 9:30 a.m. tomorrow morning," the statement said.

Members are "further advised" that the House is expected to "complete consideration" of the infrastructure bill tomorrow.

A White House official said they also expect talks to continue tomorrow on the framework for the larger social spending plan.