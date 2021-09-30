(Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images)

Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told reporters that half of her caucus is still committed to voting against the bipartisan infrastructure bill, if the larger spending bill is not passed by both chambers.

"We have said clearly and reiterated this again to the Speaker, and we're in the same place, that we will not be able to vote for the infrastructure bill until the reconciliation bill has passed. So, we're in the same place," Jayapal told reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill.

"We've been clear that we are ready to vote for both bills and deliver the entirety of the President's agenda," she said.

Jayapal noted that that House members are ready to "stay here all weekend" to see if a deal can be reached, if a consensus cannot be reached today.

"If we can't, then, you know, then we'll have to continue to work on it until we do," she said.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, another key progressive, weighed in as well, responding to moderate Sen. Joe Manchin's comments about the need for more Democrats to be elected to pass the $3.5 trillion spending package proposal. Manchin said his top line is $1.5 trillion.

"I think the other piece that, you know, I know the chairwoman has repeated and it keeps getting lost, is that this is not a Progressive agenda. We are fighting for the build back better agenda which is the President's agenda, So if the senator thinks electing more Democrats is how you get it done, then that is something he should state to the President because this is the President's agenda," Omar said.