Live Updates

Congress races to avert a government shutdown

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 1:43 p.m. ET, September 30, 2021
1 min ago

Jayapal: Progressives will not be able to vote for infrastructure bill until spending bill has passed

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

(Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images)
Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told reporters that half of her caucus is still committed to voting against the bipartisan infrastructure bill, if the larger spending bill is not passed by both chambers.

"We have said clearly and reiterated this again to the Speaker, and we're in the same place, that we will not be able to vote for the infrastructure bill until the reconciliation bill has passed. So, we're in the same place," Jayapal told reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill.

"We've been clear that we are ready to vote for both bills and deliver the entirety of the President's agenda," she said.

Jayapal noted that that House members are ready to "stay here all weekend" to see if a deal can be reached, if a consensus cannot be reached today.

"If we can't, then, you know, then we'll have to continue to work on it until we do," she said.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, another key progressive, weighed in as well, responding to moderate Sen. Joe Manchin's comments about the need for more Democrats to be elected to pass the $3.5 trillion spending package proposal. Manchin said his top line is $1.5 trillion.

"I think the other piece that, you know, I know the chairwoman has repeated and it keeps getting lost, is that this is not a Progressive agenda. We are fighting for the build back better agenda which is the President's agenda, So if the senator thinks electing more Democrats is how you get it done, then that is something he should state to the President because this is the President's agenda," Omar said.

29 min ago

NOW: Senate voting on funding bill to avert a government shutdown

The Senate is voting now on a stopgap funding bill to avert a government shutdown and keep the government funded through early December.

Schumer said earlier today that he’s “confident the House will approve this measure later this afternoon and send it to the President's desk before funding runs out” at midnight tonight.

2 min ago

Progressive House Democrat after Pelosi meeting: “Nothing has really changed”

From CNN's Daniella Diaz

Rep. Jared Huffman, a member of the Progressive Caucus who met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi today, said nothing really changed during the meeting, which he described as “constructive.” 

“I mean, there were many things said and many ways to interpret the things that were said, but nothing has really changed from our perspective. And, you know that includes after our conversation with the speaker, which was very constructive,” he told reporters off camera.

Huffman did not join the gaggle with reporters and Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

Huffman was asked about some of the statements moderate Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin made during his gaggle earlier about how he’s not a liberal and how if progressives want a bigger reconciliation bill, they should “elect more liberals.” 

“Well, that's certainly not helpful. And if anything, you know, some of those statements really do validate the position that we have taken that we need rock-solid ironclad assurance that the Build Back Better Act is going to happen. Sen. Manchin is not helping the situation with that,” he said. 

36 min ago

Rep. Cuellar: If infrastructure vote doesn’t happen it means Democrats "cannot govern"

From CNN's Daniella Diaz

Rep. Henry Cuellar, a moderate Democrat from Texas who was part of the group of 10 pushing for a vote by Sept. 27 for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, told reporters if there isn’t a vote it means Democrats “cannot govern.”

“It would mean that the majority, the House, the Senate, the President, all Democrats cannot govern. It would be a blow to the, to the Biden agenda. It will be a blow to all of us if we can't even pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill. We cannot get to a position of self destruction, that is, if (progressives) feel they bring this down, do they really feel that's going to bring us to the table? I think it's, it works the other way around because then people will harden up in their positions. But I think you're seeing, you're going to see a lot of conversations behind the scenes to try to get that level of comfort, where they can move on that,” he said. 
30 min ago

Manchin says Biden and other Democrats know his $1.5 trillion top line for spending package 

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt, Manu Raju and Lauren Fox

Sen. Joe Manchin walks out of the US Capitol on Thursday.
Sen. Joe Manchin walks out of the US Capitol on Thursday. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, a key moderate, said that fellow lawmakers — and President Biden — have known that his top line for the spending bill has been $1.5 trillion, not the proposed $3.5 trillion.

"My top line has been $1.5 [trillion] because I believe in my heart that what we can do and the needs that we have right now, and what we can afford to do, without basically changing our whole society to an entitlement mentality," Manchin told reporters outside the Capitol.

Manchin said he has shared his top line with the President "in the last week or so," and that Biden "would like to have a lot more than that."

"The $1.5 [trillion] was always done from my heart, basically what we could do and not jeopardize our economy," he said.

Manchin made clear an agreement would take a lot of time to reach. He also said he's been consistent, defending his position and making clear he's no liberal.

He also wouldn't explicitly say that he won't support more than $1.5 trillion, despite repeated efforts by reporters to press him on it, but said that's the position he's been in since this summer. He said that $1.5 trillion would be raised by changes he supports to the 2017 Trump tax cuts, including taxes on the wealthy and corporations.

CNN's Manu Raju asked Manchin repeatedly if his absolute top line was $1.5 trillion, but Manchin demurred. When asked what he'd say to people who feel he and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, another key moderate, are holding up the legislation, he said:

"We only have 50 votes. Basically take whatever we don't ... come to an agreement with today and take that on the campaign trail next year, and I'm sure that they will get many more liberal progressive Democrats with what they say they want."

Manchin said he hasn't had conversations about bridging the gap between $3.5 trillion and $1.5 trillion. "People pretty much know where I've been all along," he said.

When asked if he'd talk with Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal, he said he'd be "happy to sit down and talk with everybody." Progressives have said they will not vote on the infrastructure bill until they strike a deal on the spending bill, and they want the bill to be passed in tandem with infrastructure.

Some more background on Manchin's figure: A Senate Democratic aide confirms to CNN the authenticity of a document from this summer obtained by Politico that shows more detail about what Manchin may want from a social safety net bill. CNN has not yet obtained the document.

The document lays out that Manchin wanted a top line around $1.5 trillion and he did not want to begin debate until Oct. 1. Another condition was that Manchin wanted to block any of the funds from the reconciliation bill from going out until all the Covid-relief money was exhausted.

54 min ago

Top House Republican confident "majority" of GOP will oppose infrastructure bill

From CNN's Melanie Zanona

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy expressed confidence during his weekly press conference that a “majority” and “overwhelming” number of House Republicans would oppose the bipartisan infrastructure bill, following an intense whipping operation from GOP leaders. 

When pressed on why so many Republicans in the Senate, but not the House, were willing to support the bill, McCarthy called it a “different time, different place” and blamed Speaker Nancy Pelosi for trying to link the legislation to reconciliation — even though that is something progressives had pushed for even before the bill came over to the House.

McCarthy did signal he would be open to a stopgap measure to fund highway transportation programs, which expire today, but slammed Democrats for careening from “crisis” to “crisis.”

On the debt ceiling, McCarthy said he would oppose changing the process so that Congress doesn’t have to vote on it every single time.

1 hr 9 min ago

Progressives and moderates are holding two separate meetings in Pelosi's office

From CNN's Annie Grayer and Ryan Nobles

Progressives and moderates are holding two separate meetings in House Speaker Pelosi’s office, a source familiar with the meetings tells CNN. 

Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal just walked into Pelosi’s office and said she told CNN she was going to listen to what Pelosi had to say and that she will talk to the press after.

Progressive Rep. Katie Porter also walked in, as well as Rep. Ilhan Omar. So now the chair, deputy chair, and whip of the Progressive Caucus are in the speaker’s office.

Other moderates were also seen going into Pelosi’s office: Reps. Josh Gottheimer, Stephanie Murphy, Henry Cuellar, Mikie Sherrill and Lou Correa. There could be more. 

1 hr 11 min ago

Moderate Democrat leaves Pelosi's office and says infrastructure vote is still happening today

From CNN's Annie Grayer and Daniella Diaz

Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer left a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other moderates and told reporters “we’re going to vote today. And we’re all very positive about that.” 

Gottheimer said in his meeting with Pelosi, the Speaker said the House would be voting today on the bipartisan infrastructure bill. 

Gottheimer did not address the reality that the bill will likely fail if it is brought to the floor today because progressives will tank it without assurances on reconciliation.

“The vote is not going to fail,” Gottheimer said.

Addressing how much work is still to be done on the broader social safety net package Gottheimer said, “We’re continuing to work very hard around the clock on reconciliation."

Earlier this morning: Pelosi told reporters that the House will take up the vote today on the bipartisan infrastructure vote, despite threats from progressive members of her caucus to tank it if it is not tied to the larger reconciliation bill, but she kept the door open on delaying it.

“I do not plan on not doing anything. I plan on moving forward in a positive way. And everything has to think this is the path we’re on. This is not a fork in the road,” she told CNN’s Manu Raju. “We had a great morning, lots of conversations, as we come to the end, let me just tell you about negotiating. At the end, that's when you really have to weigh in. You cannot tire. You cannot concede. This is the fun part.”

 CNN's Manu Raju and Kristin Wilson contributed reporting to this post.

1 hr 51 min ago

Yellen: "Catastrophic" default on debt could halt Social Security payments to nearly 50 million seniors

From CNN’s Matt Egan

(Al Drago/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)
While Congress continues negotiations on infrastructure and aims to avert a government shutdown before midnight, another major issue looms: the debt ceiling.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Congress on Thursday a default on the national debt would wreak havoc on everyday Americans.

“I think it would be catastrophic for the economy and for individual families,” Yellen told lawmakers during a hearing.

“Nearly 50 million seniors could stop receiving Social Security payments or receive them delayed,” Yellen said. “Our troops would not know when they would get their next paycheck. We have 30 million families who rely on the monthly child tax credits and they would not receive that relief, at least not on time.”

Yellen added that the 2011 debt ceiling impasse showed how waiting until the last minute to raise the debt ceiling can hit investor and consumer confidence, rattle the stock market and raise borrowing costs. 

A spike in interest rates would mean higher interest payments for all borrowers, Yellen said, including on mortgages, credit cards and small business loans. 

Some context: Yellen warned lawmakers earlier this week that the federal government will likely run out of cash and extraordinary measures by Oct. 18 unless Congress raises the debt ceiling.

The new estimate from Yellen raises the risk that the United States could default on its debt in a matter of weeks if Washington fails to act. A default would likely be catastrophic, tanking markets and the economy, and delaying payments to millions of Americans.

Previously, the Treasury Department estimated it would run out of cash and accounting maneuvers at some point in October.

The House on Wednesday voted to suspend the nation's debt limit until December 2022. This bill now heads to the Senate, where it is expected to fail. The bill would need 60 votes to advance in the chamber that is split 50-50. Republicans have said they will not vote to raise the debt ceiling. Instead, Democrats can try to pass the legislation through the budget reconciliation process that only requires 50 votes.

CNN's Matt Egan and Kristin Wilson contributed reporting to this post.