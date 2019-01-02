Janitor Lila Johnson, 71, said she won't receive any back pay for the hours missed during the government shutdown because she works at the Department of Agriculture on a contract basis.

"My rent has to be paid. My other bills like my credit cards and loans that I owe, that's doubling up on me... It's hard," she told CNN.

Johnson receives a pension from a previous janitor job she retired from but she said that even with her pension and social security, she isn’t able to make ends meet. That’s why she took the contract janitor job.

“I’m going deep in a hole by extending these bills,” she says adding, “I'm losing in the 401(k) Plan so everything is just piling up, you know.”

“When I go back to work, I still will have to work at least two months before I see a decent check," Johnson added.

