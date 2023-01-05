Gaetz votes for Trump in House speakership election

McCarthy appears to suffer defeat in 7th round of voting for House speakership
GOP leader Kevin McCarthy appears to have suffered defeat for the House speakership for a seventh time.
McCarthy can only afford to lose four Republican votes with the party's narrow majority.
In the last few rounds of votes, a group of 20 Republicans have opposed his bid for speakership.
Why CNN says “appears to” suffer a defeat before the gavel goes down: Members-elect have the ability to change their votes before the vote is gaveled over. CNN is following along and tallying the voice votes as they happen, but it's important to be clear that anything could technically change before the vote ends.
3 hr 26 min ago
NOW: Voting on a 7th speaker ballot has started
The House is now voting for a seventh time in an effort to elect a speaker.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, even with the support of most of his party, has failed to reach a majority needed to win the speakership.
2 hr 55 min ago
Biden is still closely watching the House, he says
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Joe Biden indicated he is still closely monitoring the House speaker’s race as a third day of voting kicked off Thursday.
“I’m following it with great... how can I say it?” Biden said in response to a question from CNN’s Jeremy Diamond.
“Attention,” Vice President Kamala Harris abruptly concluded.
The president and vice president then exited the Roosevelt Room.
Those comments come after Biden harshly criticized House Republicans on Wednesday, saying thrice that the dramatic situation was “embarrassing” and invoking the events of Jan. 6 as he warned the world is watching.
"Yesterday, we could have elected the first Black speaker of the United States House of Representatives," Bishop claimed in his speech. Democrats on the other side then started clapping and chanting "Hakeem" for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.
"Last night, I sat within feet of Mr. Donalds as the tweet of another member-elect appeared on the screen. That member-elect wrote and sent out to America that Byron Donalds is a prop. I've spent a good bit of time with Mr. Donalds. Especially lately. He ain't no prop," he said to applause, in reference to a tweet from Democratic Rep. Cori Bush.
3 hr 19 min ago
McCarthy says he's "not at all" concerned he will be a short-lived speaker
From Manu Raju, Jessica Dean, Ted Barrett and Kit Maher
Embattled House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy would not say if he has the votes to be elected speaker but said they are having constructive talks.
“We are gonna go in here and have votes and nothing is going to change. What we are doing is having really good progress and conversations … and everybody in the conversation wants to be part of the the solution,” he said.
Asked if he is concerned that he could be a short-lived speaker because of the concessions he’s made to give one member the power to call for a vote seeking a speaker’s ouster, McCarthy said, “No, not at all.”
3 hr 16 min ago
Democrats continue to stay united around Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
Democrats are still united around Rep. Hakeem Jeffries — nominating him for the seventh ballot as the stalemate to elect a speaker continues. All 212 House Democrats have voted for Jeffries on every ballot so far.
“House Democrats are united," Rep. Pete Aguilar said while nominating Jeffries Thursday, the third day of voting.
"As we begin a new Congress we need a leader who believe in strengthening democracy,” he said, touting Jeffries’ work on voting rights among other things.
3 hr 36 min ago
McCarthy nominated for 7th ballot as speakership vote continues
The standoff in the House will go for another round of voting as Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy is nominated for a seventh ballot. He was nominated by Rep.-elect John James of Michigan. The House is back after adjourning Wednesday evening.
James made a plea for unity in his nomination speech, saying, the “issues that divide us today are much less severe that they were in 1856 in fact there’s far more that unite us, than divide us, regardless of our political party of ideology."
“The issues today are over a few rules and personalities. While the issues at that time were about slavery and whether the value of a man who looks like me was 60% or 100% of a human being," James said.
McCarthy has failed to reach a majority in six rounds of voting over the course of two days.
A group of 20 Republicans opposing McCarthy have voted for Rep. Byron Donalds during the fourth, fifth and sixth ballot rounds.
3 hr 53 min ago
Rep. Norman told CNN that he will vote for Rep. Byron Donalds again in 7th ballot
From CNN's Manu Raju, Melanie Zanona and Annie Grayer
GOP Rep. Ralph Norman told CNN that he will vote for Byron Donalds again in the seventh ballot for speaker.
Rep. Andy Biggs also says he is still “never Kevin” and won’t vote present, just another sign GOP leader McCarthy almost certainly won’t have the number of votes needed again.
Rep. Andrew Clyde told CNN "my vote has not changed" but would not elaborate who specifically he would be voting for, saying "you will see how I vote on the floor." Clyde has voted against McCarthy on every ballot so far.