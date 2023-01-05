Gaetz votes for Trump in House speakership election

Kevin McCarthy sits inside the House chamber on Thursday. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

GOP leader Kevin McCarthy appears to have suffered defeat for the House speakership for a seventh time.

McCarthy can only afford to lose four Republican votes with the party's narrow majority.

In the last few rounds of votes, a group of 20 Republicans have opposed his bid for speakership.

Why CNN says “appears to” suffer a defeat before the gavel goes down: Members-elect have the ability to change their votes before the vote is gaveled over. CNN is following along and tallying the voice votes as they happen, but it's important to be clear that anything could technically change before the vote ends.