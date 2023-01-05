Audio
GOP deadlocked over House speaker vote

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Maureen Chowdhury and Elise Hammond, CNN

Updated 2:26 p.m. ET, January 5, 2023
2 min ago

Some Republicans are voting for Kevin Hern for the speakership

From CNN's Melanie Zanona and Annie Grayer 

Some members are voting for Rep. Kevin Hern, chair of the Republican Study Committee.

He supports Rep. Kevin McCarthy but CNN has heard his name is picking up steam among conservatives.

It is unclear if he, or anyone, could earn a winning number of votes this round.

Members also recognize that no serious alternative is going to get into the race — or even make any behind the scenes moves to start mounting support for a bid — as long as McCarthy is still in it. 

1 min ago

McCarthy appears to suffer defeat in 8th round of voting for House speakership

GOP leader Kevin McCarthy appears to again suffer defeat in the eighth round of voting for House speaker as more than five Republicans opposed his nomination.

A group of hardline Republicans have so far derailed his bid to become House speaker — even after McCarthy reportedly proposed major concessions late Wednesday.

Why CNN says "appears to" suffer a defeat before the gavel goes down: Members-elect have the ability to change their votes before the vote is gaveled over. CNN is following along and tallying the voice votes as they happen, but it's important to be clear that anything could technically change before the vote ends. 

7 min ago

Spartz says she voted present again because McCarthy didn’t move the needle

From CNN's Manu Raju

US Rep. Victoria Spartz reacts after voting present on the seventh vote.
US Rep. Victoria Spartz reacts after voting present on the seventh vote. (Alex Brandon/AP)

GOP Rep. Victoria Spartz, who voted for Rep. Kevin McCarthy initially but changed to vote present on Wednesday, said she voted present on the seventh ballot because the talks with the McCarthy opponents have not made progress. 

She said he needs to “move the needle” first.

More background: A majority of those present and voting is required to get the speakership, which is usually 218 lawmakers. But if enough people skip the vote or vote “present,” the number of votes required for a majority can drop.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was elected with 216 votes in 2021.

22 min ago

NOW: 8th round of voting has started

House lawmakers are now voting to elect a speaker for the eighth time. Republicans have nominated Rep. Kevin McCarthy, as well as Rep. Byron Donalds in opposition to McCarthy.

Democrats again nominated Rep. Hakeem Jeffries who they have stood united around across all votes.

McCarthy has failed to reach the majority needed to win the speakership on seven ballots.

In the last round of voting, the same group of Republicans still did not vote for McCarthy — 19 of them voted for Rep. Byron Donalds and Rep. Matt Gaetz voted for former President Donald Trump. One lawmaker voted present.

14 min ago

Gaetz: Either McCarthy withdraws or "we construct a straitjacket that he is unable to evade"

From CNN's Kit Maher

US Rep. Matt Gaetz listens to a vote inside the House chamber on Thursday.
US Rep. Matt Gaetz listens to a vote inside the House chamber on Thursday. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz, one of the Rep. Kevin McCarthy holdouts, briefly spoke with reporters outside the House chamber, telling CNN that the vote for speakership can end in two ways.

"Either Kevin McCarthy withdraws from the race, or we construct a straitjacket that he is unable to evade," Gaetz said.

The comments come as McCarthy has failed a seventh bid for speaker. Gaetz cast his vote in the seventh round for former President Donald Trump. 

20 min ago

Rep. Troy Nehls on McCarthy holdouts: "It's just got to be personal"

From CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi and Kit Maher

Texas Republican Rep. Troy Nehls, a member of the House Freedom Caucus who backs Rep. Kevin McCarthy for speaker, said that "it's just gotta to be personal" for the 20 holdouts to still be against the Republican leader.

“But at some point in time, you have to ask yourself, OK, when can the 20 say to themselves, OK, I have a checkered flag now. I feel like I have won. Both sides have to win here," he said.

"How long are we going to do this? Every day we sit here and the American people gave us the gavel. They're saying you're wasting time," Nehls told reporters.

Despite making key concessions to get the top job, McCarthy has been unable to get a group of 20 Republicans to vote for him.

32 min ago

McCarthy nominated for 8th House speaker ballot 

Rep. Kevin McCarthy is back on the ballot for House speaker for an eighth time. He was nominated by Rep. Brian Mast of Florida. Voting continues Thursday, the third day with no leader elected.

Mast said that when discussion began about who would be House speaker months ago behind closed doors, he urged McCarthy to see member's votes as a signal to their communities that they vouch for the Republican leader.

“Look at us as individuals that are looking out to our communities, our neighborhoods, our friends, our neighbors, and our country and telling them that we vouch for you, because that is what we are doing," Mast said.

“And I couldn’t be more proud to stand here today and vouch for you my friend," he added.

Republicans have been in a stalemate, even after closed-door negotiations Wednesday night into Thursday morning — talks in which McCarthy has reportedly given more concessions and said lawmakers are "making progress."

Still, in the last round of voting, McCarthy did not get enough votes to win the speakership.

46 min ago

JUST IN: McCarthy defeated in 7th round of voting for House speakership

From CNN's Annie Grayer, Kristin Wilson and Clare Foran

Kevin McCarthy reacts during the seventh round of voting.
Kevin McCarthy reacts during the seventh round of voting. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

GOP leader Kevin McCarthy failed to clinch the votes for speaker on the seventh ballot.

He still had 20 total GOP lawmakers voting against him, except this time GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz voted for former President Donald Trump, while the other 19 voted for GOP Rep. Byron Donalds. GOP Rep. Victoria Spartz voted present again.

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries had the unanimous support of his caucus.

The final tally was:

  • 212 for Jeffries
  • 201 for McCarthy
  • 19 for Donalds
  • 1 for Trump
  • 1 present vote

No member of the new Congress can be sworn in to office without a Speaker of the House voted in.

44 min ago

McCarthy allies drawing a line over giving committee gavels to opposition lawmakers

From CNN's Melanie Zanona

While Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s allies are willing to swallow most of the concessions being made in the Republican leader's quest for speaker, they are drawing a line in the sand over one issue: committee gavels for the holdouts.  

Committee and subcommittee gavels have been part of the ongoing negotiations, sources tell CNN.

But two Republicans, who both serve on the panel responsible for awarding committee assignments and gavels, predicted that the conference would reject that sort of deal — not only because there’s so much resentment toward these holdouts, but also because it would be unfair to jump someone else in line for a coveted gavel.    

The GOP Steering Committee, which includes members of the leadership, elects committee chairs and panel assignments. The speaker’s vote in those decisions counts for more weight than others on the panel.  

After steering makes its selection, the full conference must approve it. Traditionally, the conference accepts whatever steering decides. But these two Republicans predicted there would be rare push back if McCarthy advocated for one of the critics to get a chairmanship. 

As CNN previously reported, Rep. Matt Gaetz demanded a subcommittee gavel on the House Armed Services Committee. McCarthy rejected that — Gaetz is “Never Kevin” anyway — but there are other gavels in the mix.