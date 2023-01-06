Rep. Patrick McHenry, a key McCarthy ally, told CNN they have “momentum” now and expects more votes today.
He said that they are now working on final holdouts to lock down 218.
By Adrienne Vogt, Elise Hammond and Matt Meyer, CNN
From CNN's Manu Raju
Rep. Patrick McHenry, a key McCarthy ally, told CNN they have “momentum” now and expects more votes today.
He said that they are now working on final holdouts to lock down 218.
From CNN's staff
Rep. Kevin McCarthy appears to have suffered defeat in the 12th ballot for House speaker, despite gaining more than 10 new votes from GOP holdouts.
The current bid for House leadership is now the longest speaker contest in 164 years as the process has now stretched into its fourth day.
A group of hardline Republicans have so far derailed McCarthy's bid to become House speaker — even after negotiations have made progress Thursday night. Some did change their vote for McCarthy.
No member of Congress can be sworn in until a House speaker is elected.
Why CNN says "appears to" suffer a defeat before the gavel goes down: Members-elect have the ability to change their votes before the vote is gaveled over. CNN is following along and tallying the voice votes as they happen, but it's important to be clear that anything could technically change before the vote ends.
From CNN's Kit Maher
Walking into the House chamber, a grinning Kevin McCarthy said he’s feeling “very good” about the votes that flipped to him in his speakership bid.
McCarthy didn’t speculate how many more flipped votes he would get, acknowledging, “We’ve got a couple people out.”
From CNN's Manu Raju and Melanie Zanona
Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s team sees Rep. Matt Gaetz as their biggest obstacle now, according to multiple sources. They see him as trying to gin up opposition.
Gaetz has believed he can hold back 10 votes against McCarthy, but McCarthy’s team believes he will begin to lose his sway over them as more members back McCarthy.
McCarthy’s team is trying to isolate Gaetz, instructing members to walk off the floor when he nominated Jim Jordan.
Gaetz wasn’t invited by McCarthy to the negotiations on Wednesday, but he showed up anyway.
From CNN's Ted Barrett and Veronica Stracqualursi
Just before key holdout Rep. Byron Donalds switched his vote for Rep. Kevin McCarthy, he was in McCarthy's ceremonial office along with the California Republican and group of his allies.
Reps. Jim Jordan and Patrick McHenry were also spotted entering the room.
Big shouts of relief and applause were heard coming from the office with the new votes that have switched for McCarthy.
One person was heard yelling, "Yeah, baby!"
Donalds, as he exited Kevin McCarthy’s office to the House floor, refused to explain why he swapped his vote for McCarthy.
From CNN's staff
Rep. Kevin McCarthy is succeeding in winning over some opponents in the 12th ballot for House speaker, flipping at least seven votes so far. It is still unclear if he will win enough votes for a majority.
Rep. Jim Jordan and Rep. Kevin Hern have also been nominated by Republicans this round.
McCarthy has failed to get the majority needed to win the speakership 11 times — with many of his opponents not budging yet.
From CNN's Morgan Rimmer
Rep. Ralph Norman, a key McCarthy detractor, told CNN he is still, going through the outline they got last night. He said that they “still got to fill in the details.”
Norman added, “We got to see — put meat on the bones, as an analogy, of what's been proposed.”
“It's like me telling you I'm gonna buy you a car. Well, do you have the right to ask what kind of car, what year car, what size car? Yes. So we're vetting it as we would do anybody," he said.
Norman again emphasized the importance of government spending in any agreement, though he wouldn’t be more specific about what kind of cuts. “What we're looking at is making sure, front and center stage of the next speaker, that his core values aligned with cuts," he said.
Asked if he trusts McCarthy, Norman replied that they “got all of these things to him months ago. Crickets.”
“We should have decided all this months ago, because he had the list,” he added.
From CNN's staff
Rep. Kevin McCarthy is not giving up on his House speakership bid — he has been nominated for the 12th round of voting by Rep. Mike Garcia.
“This is actually not about Kevin McCarthy," he said, instead pointing to a variety of other larger national issues lawmakers need to address.
“The matters before us are of stupendous magnitude," he said, adding that the House needs someone who will serve the country with “pure and selfless intent, just as our founding fathers did."
"Victory begins with allowing this body to get to work," Garcia said, adding that the way the nation wins is by working together. "It begins today."
Negotiators have been working to try to get a deal. They hope to get some of the 20 Republican lawmakers who oppose McCarthy to help get him elected.
Some McCarthy allies have expressed optimism about the talks, saying they are making "progress" and that McCarthy could pick up some votes today. His path to the speakership is still uncertain.
Rep. Matt Gaetz again nominated Rep. Jim Jordan for speakership.
"We do not trust Mr. McCarthy with power. Because we know who he will use it for and we are concerned it will not be for the American people. We trust Jim Jordan," he said.
McCarthy staff advised members to walk out while Gaetz was speaking.
And Rep. Lauren Boebert nominated Rep. Kevin Hern. She said she believes Hern can unite the Republican coalition.
In his nomination of Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries for House speaker, South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn started off by thanking Cheryl Johnson, the House clerk who has presided over voting for four days this week.
"I want to begin by thanking you for your contribution to maintaining the dignity and honor of this august body," he said, to which she received a standing ovation.
"The eyes of the country are on us today. Let us consider what they will remember. I often refer to this hall as America's classroom, the proceedings that we undertake in this body and our actions should serve as lessons for those who may be watching and/or listening. Hopefully, that which they see and hear will help them gain understanding and appreciation for the greatness of America and the goodness of the American people," he continued.