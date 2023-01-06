Rep. Kevin McCarthy appears to have suffered defeat in the 12th ballot for House speaker, despite gaining more than 10 new votes from GOP holdouts.

The current bid for House leadership is now the longest speaker contest in 164 years as the process has now stretched into its fourth day.

A group of hardline Republicans have so far derailed McCarthy's bid to become House speaker — even after negotiations have made progress Thursday night. Some did change their vote for McCarthy.

No member of Congress can be sworn in until a House speaker is elected.

Why CNN says "appears to" suffer a defeat before the gavel goes down: Members-elect have the ability to change their votes before the vote is gaveled over. CNN is following along and tallying the voice votes as they happen, but it's important to be clear that anything could technically change before the vote ends.