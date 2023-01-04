NOW: McCarthy nominated for speaker in 4th round of voting
The House has reconvened as a stalemate over electing a speaker continues and GOP leader Kevin McCarthy has been nominated in a fourth round of voting.
McCarthy failed to garner enough votes to win three rounds on Tuesday.
A nominee needs 218 votes, but the number required could change if members withhold their votes. The House can't kick off the new Congress or swear in new members until a speaker is elected.
19 min ago
White House says they're "going to let the process play out" when it comes to the speaker fight
From CNN's DJ Judd
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters traveling with the president to Kentucky that the Biden administration is “going to let the process play out” as Republicans continue to debate over who will serve as House speaker.
Before departing the White House, Biden told reporters on the South Lawn the protracted battle unfolding on Capitol Hill was “embarrassing” and “not a good look” on the world stage.
“You heard the President,” Jean-Pierre said. “He spoke to it pretty extensively ... I don't have much to add on what he laid out, on what his thoughts were about what currently is happening. Look, what we can say right now is what I've been saying, you know, we're gonna let the process play out — this is a Republican conference — to figure out who they want to be the speaker.”
“What the president has said, and we'll continue to say is, he is, you know, ready to reach across the aisle, as he's done as senator, as he has said during his campaign, as we've seen him do,” she added.
26 min ago
House Democrats urging no vote on motion to adjourn
From CNN's Annie Grayer
House Democrats are urging their members to vote against a motion to adjourn because they want to force a floor vote on Kevin McCarthy.
24 min ago
Trump's endorsement of McCarthy puts his GOP influence to the test
From CNN's Gabby Orr
After former President Donald Trump publicly endorsed GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy for House speaker Wednesday, urging Republican holdouts to "vote for Kevin" and "close the deal," some still remain opposed, raising questions about Trump's dwindling influence on Capitol Hill in the midst of his third presidential campaign.
Longtime Trump supporter Rep. Matt Gaetz is one of the 20 House Republicans opposing McCarthy's bid. He dismissed the former President's effort, calling it "sad."
Trump's statement also did not move Rep. Ralph Norman, an aide of the lawmaker told CNN. "He respects Mr. Trump’s opinion on the matter, but is still unconvinced Rep. McCarthy is unwilling to make meaningful moves towards balancing the budget."
"If Matt Gaetz is ignoring you, that's not a good sign," said one Trump ally working on the 2024 campaign.
Trump has been making calls on McCarthy's behalf in the last 24 hours in an attempt to break the conservative blockade against him, but his efforts have so far been fruitless, the ally added.
One lawmaker who spoke with Trump late Tuesday suggested the former president should run for speaker himself, according to a person briefed on the call. Trump demurred and continued to push this person to support McCarthy, claiming that he would be a solid "America First" supporter.
38 min ago
The history of the House speaker voting process — and why this is a once-in-a-century floor fight
Analysis from CNN's Zachary B. Wolf
Rep. Kevin McCarthy has the support of a majority of Republicans to be the GOP leader but has so far not secured enough votes to become House speaker in three rounds of voting.
When House members require multiple ballots, or votes, to elect their speaker, which is referred to as a “floor fight.”
All but one of those multi-ballot speaker elections took place before the Civil War as the two-party system was evolving. Back then, floor fights were routine.
A floor fight has only taken place once since the Civil War, exactly 100 years ago, when it took nine ballots for Rep. Frederick Gillett of Massachusetts to be elected speaker in 1923.
The epic record for a floor fight: In 1855 and 1856, it took 133 separate votes for Rep. Nathaniel Banks of Massachusetts to be elected, again by a plurality and not a majority.
The process stretched over more than a monthand included a sort of inquisition on the House floor of the three contenders as they answered questions about their view of the expansion of slavery. Read more from the House historian’s website.
It’s also interesting to read about Banks; his official House biography notes he was elected to office as a Republican, an independent, a member of the America Party and as a Democrat.
There is some mystery in the process: Politico notes it’s been so long that the exact procedure if no one has a majority is a smidge unclear. A Congressional Research Service brief on electing the speaker simply says that if no one gets a majority, the vote is repeated.
Way back in 1849, the House had been in sessionso long without being ableto elect a speaker – 19 days – that members voted to elect their speaker with a plurality rather than a majority. Members ultimately confirmed the plurality election with a majority vote.
It doesn’t always require 218 votes: A majority of those present and voting is required to get thespeakership, which is usually 218 lawmakers. But if enough people skip the vote or vote “present,” the number of votes required for a majority can drop.
24 min ago
McCarthy allies want to adjourn for the day but he may not have the votes to delay a fourth ballot, sources say
From CNN's Manu Raju, Lauren Fox and Melanie Zanona
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and his allies are holding active discussions about adjourning the House until Thursday — but they are uncertain to go that route because they may not have the votes to pull it off, according to multiple sources.
McCarthy and his team are fearful that if they go to a fourth ballot, they could lose more votes, something that could undercut their claims of regaining momentum. That is why they have discussed adjourning the House until tomorrow — but to do that, they need 218 votes, which they don't have.
Their hope is that furious negotiations that have happened since yesterday evening through this morning have peeled away some of the no-votes and given McCarthy forward momentum ahead of a critical fourth ballot. But, he is still unlikely to get 218 votes on that ballot to win the speakership.
Here's why a vote to adjourn might fail: Voting to adjourn would require 218 votes, and Democratic sources say they would actively whip against a motion to adjourn. Plus some Republicans will likely vote against it as well.
If they don’t adjourn, the House would vote on the fourth ballot — and McCarthy’s team is nervous about the prospect of losing more votes and killing any chance of regaining momentum.
1 hr 16 min ago
What can happen in the House without a speaker? Not a lot
From CNN's Jack Forrest
House Republicans' failure to elect a speaker on Tuesday after multiple rounds of voting isn't just denying the GOP a leader — it's holding up much of the functioning of the chamber.
The position is traditionally filled on the first day of a new Congress, followed by the swearing in of new members, but with the floor fight spilling into Wednesday, members-elect have yet to take the oath of office.
Incoming lawmakers arrived on the floor on Tuesday with their families in tow, expecting to pose for a photo and get started with their first day as lawmakers, but were instead greeted with a several-hour wait as the speaker election went to multiple rounds of balloting — the first time that's happened in 100 years.
Every new Congress must pass a new set of House rules, so without a speaker to oversee adoption of those rules, none will technically exist.
Without an approved House Rules package by the end of business on Jan. 13, committees won't be able to pay staff, according to a letter sent last week by the committee in charge of administrative matters, which was first reported by Politico and obtained by CNN.
The same memo warned that student loan payments for committee staff wouldn't be disbursed if a rules package isn't adopted by mid-January.
It's just one of the many ways a battle over the next speaker could paralyze the House and the Republican majority from operating efficiently in their opening days, with some of the harshest penalties falling on rank-and-file staffers.
For committees whose chairs aren't known, they will be headed up in the interim by the committee's senior-most Republican who also served on the panel in the last Congress, according to the letter sent last week.
But without fully functioning committees, to amend and approve bills before they make their way to the floor for a vote, there will be little legislating. That means Republicans may also have to wait before tackling some of their most pressing priorities, including investigations into President Joe Biden's administration and family.
Outside of the speaker's role effectively running the House, they are also in the line of succession for president — raising questions about what happens if there's no one in the position that's second in line for the presidency after the vice president.
The Senate president pro tempore is third in line. Sen. Patty Murray was elected to that role Tuesday, making the Democrat from Washington the first woman to hold the position.
1 hr 15 min ago
Here's what House Republicans are saying McCarthy risks if he gives in to his detractors
From CNN's Morgan Rimmer and Manu Raju
If Kevin McCarthy decides to cut deals with those opposing his speakership, he risks alienating — and possibly losing the votes — of some of his Republican supporters in the process.
Here's what some GOP lawmakers who support McCarthy are saying about the risks McCarthy potentially faces moving forward.
Rep. Mike Waltz told CNN WednesdayMcCarthy risks losing votes if he gives in to his detractors’ demands – particularly on committee assignments.
“I think if he gives any more he’s gonna have a problem with the rest of us,” said Waltz who supports McCarthy for speaker. “Where this goes, I don’t know.”
Waltz also called the situation "unacceptable," adding that it's becoming about "personal vendettas [and] personal agendas."
“They're opposing the rest of us and our will. At the end of the day, you take a vote. You make your case, you win or lose and you move forward," he added.
Rep. Dusty Johnson, a key moderate in the GOP conference and McCarthy ally, warned that McCarthy can’t give in to many more of his detractors’ demands.
“Kevin McCarthy can't go somewhere that the conference isn't willing to go,” he said. “He, I think, is firmly aware of the fact that you're not going to have 10% of the conference dictate all of the terms of engagement and the rules to the other 90%.”
Johnson added that “This is not a great look for the Republican Party.”
“Let's be honest, it would have been better if we would have rolled into the 118th Congress, elected a speaker and gotten on to dealing with the border,” he acknowledged.
1 hr 31 min ago
Biden slams House Republicans: "It's not a good look ... I hope they get their act together"
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Joe Biden reacted publicly for the first time to drama in the House GOP after Kevin McCarthy failed thrice to get the votes needed to secure the speakership, saying it’s “embarrassing” and “not a good look” on the world stage.
“It’s not my problem. I think it’s embarrassing the way it’s taking so long,” he told reporters as he departed the White House for Kentucky on Wednesday.
“How do you think this looks to the rest of the world? Coming out of, you know – the first time we’re really getting through the whole history related to Jan. 6, things are settling out, and now, for the first time in 100 years? I really mean it – I know you know international relations. It’s not a good look, it’s not a good thing. This is the United States of America and I hope they get their act together,” the president said.
Biden also said the floor fight affects Congress' — not his — ability to govern effectively.
Outside of the White House, Biden was asked, "How worried would you be if the stalemate in the House goes on and after today, about the ability of Congress and you to govern?" to which he responded, "Not me — Congress to govern."
As Biden departed the White House for a rare joint appearance alongside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, he highlighted Wednesday’s trip to Kentucky, saying that it is aimed at “demonstrating that we can get things done.”