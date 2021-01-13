Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not told his members yet when the trial may be, according to multiple GOP sources.

McConnell also has not yet publicly said whether he will agree to reconvene the Senate and begin a Senate trial immediately. That has prompted speculation within the Senate that McConnell could move quicker — to bring the Senate back — and convict Trump before he leaves office.

McConnell has yet to inform his members about the latest in his thinking. In a memo a few days ago, he suggested the trial wouldn't start until Joe Biden becomes president, saying all 100 senators would need to consent to change the Senate's schedule

But since then, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has called on McConnell to use emergency authority to reconvene the Senate if the two of them agree to bring the chamber back. McConnell has not ruled that out publicly.

House Democrats are signaling they plan to send the article of impeachment over to the Senate immediately, meaning a trial could presumably start as soon as McConnell wants.

McConnell's office is not yet answering questions.

Where McConnell stands: McConnell has indicated that he believes that impeaching President Trump will make it easier to get rid of the President and Trumpism from the Republican Party, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

Another person with direct knowledge told CNN there's a reason McConnell has been silent on impeachment as other Republicans have pushed back: He's furious about last week's attack on the US Capitol by the President's supporters, even more so that Trump has shown no contrition. His silence has been deliberate as he leaves open the option of supporting impeachment.