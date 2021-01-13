As the House is set to impeach President Trump for a second time, CNN’s John King said Republicans face a fork in the road for the party's future.
“As…we’re writing the final chapter of the Trump term, we're also writing a beginning chapter of the future of the Republican Party. And this is a day of choosing,” King said.
King brought up how Reps. Jim Jordan and Paul Gosar said that Rep. Liz Cheney should be removed as chair of the House Republican Conference after she announced she'd vote for impeachment.
“Republicans have to choose today … They have to choose about their future. No one man can perpetuate a fraud and can perpetuate a lie, not even the President of the United States,” King said.
King said that more Republicans could’ve stood up and denounced President Trump’s baseless election fraud claims.
“In some ways, truth is winning. In some ways, facts [are] winning. But there are a lot of open raw wounds,” King added.