5 key takeaways from the House impeachment vote

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, wears a protective mask while banging the Speaker's gavel on the floor of the House at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 13. Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The House voted today to impeach President Trump for a second time in a swift and bipartisan condemnation of the President's role in inciting last week's riot at the US Capitol.

In case you missed today's events, here's what you need to know:

About the vote: The House voted 232 to 197 to impeach Trump exactly one week after rioters forced lawmakers to flee from the very chamber in which they cast ballots in during the fourth presidential impeachment in US history. This is the first time a President has been impeached twice. See a full breakdown of the vote here.

Republicans also voted to impeach Trump: Ten Republicans, including the House's No. 3 Republican, Liz Cheney of Wyoming, joined all Democrats to impeach Trump for "incitement of insurrection." Cheney's statement was cited by impeachment supporters and detractors alike Wednesday after she charged that Trump "summoned this mob, assembled the mob and lit the flame of this attack."

Trump delivers remarks about the Capitol attack: After the House vote, Trump released a video statement calling for calm as the threat of new riots — which the President said he'd been briefed on by the Secret Service — casts a pall over Washington. Trump did not mention the historic impeachment that had occurred a few hours earlier.

President-elect Joe Biden's message to Congress: In a statement, the President-elect noted that "it was a bipartisan vote cast by members who followed the Constitution and their conscience," before turning to the pandemic. "This nation also remains in the grip of a deadly virus and a reeling economy," Biden said. "I hope that the Senate leadership will find a way to deal with their Constitutional responsibilities on impeachment while also working on the other urgent business of this nation."

What's next: While impeachment won't force Trump from office — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is not planning to bring the Senate back for a trial before Jan. 19, meaning the trial won't begin until Trump is out of office and Biden has been sworn in. The majority leader said in a statement following the vote that a trial could not be completed ahead of Biden's inauguration even if it started beforehand, and he wanted Congress and the executive branch to spend the next week focused on "facilitating a safe inauguration and an orderly transfer of power."