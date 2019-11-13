First public hearing in the Trump impeachment inquiry
Here's what happens next at the hearing
After the brief recess, the committee will vote on Republican Rep. Mike Conaway’s motion to subpoena whistleblower in a few minutes.
Adam Schiff: I do not know who the whistleblower is
House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff closed today's hearing — which marked the first public testimony in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump — by restating that he did not meet with the whistleblower.
"Some of my colleagues made a statement repeatedly that I've met with the whistleblower, that I know who the whistleblower is," Schiff said. "It was false the first time they said it, false the second time and it will be false the last time they say it."
What this is all about: The whistleblower at the center of the House's impeachment inquiry first contacted the staff of the House Intelligence Committee for guidance before sending the complaint to the Trump administration, according to a spokesman and a new report.
While the panel's staff advised the whistleblower to contact the intelligence community inspector general and seek legal counsel, they did not receive the complaint in advance, wrote Patrick Boland, a spokesman for Schiff said.
The two witnesses just finished testifying
Diplomats Bill Taylor and George Kent just finished testifying in the first public hearing in the Trump impeachment inquiry.
The two men are now leaving the room, but lawmakers are staying behind to take up a motion from GOP Rep. Mike Conaway to subpoena the whistleblower to testify.
Taylor and Kent say there was "cause for concern" in the phone call President Trump describes as "perfect"
Both Bill Taylor and George Kent said there was "cause for concern" in Trump's July 25 call with Ukraine's president — a conversation Trump has repeatedly called "perfect."
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat from Illinois, first asked Kent: "You don't believe the July 25 call was perfect. Do you?"
"I think some of the language in the call gave cause for concern," Kent said.
"Ambassador Taylor?" Krishnamoorthi asked.
"I agree," Taylor said.
Asked what the cause for concern was, Taylor said, "The discussion of the previous ambassador was a cause for concern. "
Some context: During the July 25 call, Trump disparaged Marie Yovanovitch, former US Ambassador to Ukraine. He called her "bad news" and said, "she's going to go through some things."
Diplomats say Giuliani was looking to dig up political dirt against a potential political rival in Ukraine
Rep. Val Demings asked the witnesses if President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was "promoting US national interests or policy in Ukraine."
Diplomat Bill Taylor responded, "I don't think so." George Kent added, "No, he was not."
Demings asked Kent what interests he believed Giuliani was promoting in Ukraine.
"I believe he was looking to dig up political dirt against a potential rival in the next election cycle," Kent said.
Taylor added: "I agree with Mr. Kent."
Democrats think today has successfully laid the groundwork for their impeachment case
House Democrats believe that the testimony of Bill Taylor and George Kent today has been successful in laying the groundwork of their impeachment inquiry, setting the stage for the full timeline of events of how the aid and a meeting were withheld while the President sought investigations into his rivals.
The witnesses may not have direct knowledge of Trump’s thinking — as Republicans have pointed out — but they have plenty of firsthand knowledge about the events that occurred in the past few months that tie back to Trump’s demands.
Democrats also got new information about a call Trump had with Gordon Sondland, where he pushed the Ukraine investigations — and they’re likely to hear from the aide who heard the call directly on Friday.
Republicans have been making a big deal about Taylor being the star witness, and he is no doubt important, Democratic aides and lawmakers say. But Democrats see these witnesses as foundational, and the bigger ones are still to come — including Sondland, who will have a lot of clarifying to do about his conversations with Trump.
One aide acknowledged that the testimony on Ukraine is confusing, particularly for people who have not followed the story that closely. This isn’t as obvious of an issue as the Clinton impeachment — it’s a complicated foreign policy quid pro quo, and so if the hope was today would clarify everything to people at home, the aide said this may not have 100% hit the mark.
Democratic congressman says Trump is welcome to come and testify
Following comments from Republican Rep. Jim Jordan that Congress will not get the chance to question "the guy who started it all. The whistleblower," Democratic Rep. Peter Welch kicked off his time for questioning by addressing Jordan:
"I'd be glad to have the person who started it all come in and testify," Welch said. "President Trump is welcome to take a seat right there."
Taylor and Kent say diplomats' credibility is hurt when leaders ask foreign governments to investigate rivals
Diplomats George Kent and Bill Taylor said it's harder for US officials overseas to do their jobs when American leaders ask foreign powers to investigate their political rivals.
Rep. Denny Heck, a Democrat from Washington, asked both Taylor and Kent the question.
"When American leaders ask foreign governments to investigate their potential rivals, doesn't that make it harder for us to advocate on behalf of those democratic values?" he asked.
Here's how Kent responded: "I believe it makes it more difficult for our diplomatic representatives overseas to carry out those policy goals, yes."
"There's an issue of credibility. They hear diplomats on the ground saying one thing and they hear other US leaders saying something else," Kent added,
Heck then asked Taylor if he agreed with Kent.
"I would," Taylor said. "Our credibility is based on a respect for the United States, and if we damage that respect, then it hurts our credibility and makes it more difficult for us to do our jobs."
Taylor: Ukraine's president "is very interested in US support — both assistance and political support"
Top diplomat Bill Taylor characterized claims that the US aid to Ukraine was necessary because the Russians would "likely take advantage" of the situation.
Taylor's answer was prompted by a question from Rep. Joaquin Castro, a Democrat from Texas, regarding President Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Joaquin Castro: "When President Trump got President Zelensky on the phone on July 25, he was talking to a desperate man. Wasn't he? President Zelensky was desperate to protect his country and make sure he had foreign assistance from the United States. Is that right?"
Bill Taylor: "President Zelensky is very interested in U.S. support. Both assistance and political support, yes, sir."
Castro: "What would have happened if the aid had gotten cut off, ambassador? What would have happened to President Zelensky's career and what would have happened to the Ukraine?"
Taylor: "The assistance, if the assistance had been cut off, he would have been much weaker in his negotiations with the Russians. He would have been much weaker on the battlefield."
Castro: "The Russians may have taken it as an invitation to actually take military action against Ukraine. Is that right?"
Taylor: "The Russians always look for inabilities and they know that the United States has supported Ukraine. If the Russians determine or suspect that support is lessened or not there, they will likely take advantage."