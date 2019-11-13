House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff closed today's hearing — which marked the first public testimony in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump — by restating that he did not meet with the whistleblower.

"Some of my colleagues made a statement repeatedly that I've met with the whistleblower, that I know who the whistleblower is," Schiff said. "It was false the first time they said it, false the second time and it will be false the last time they say it."

What this is all about: The whistleblower at the center of the House's impeachment inquiry first contacted the staff of the House Intelligence Committee for guidance before sending the complaint to the Trump administration, according to a spokesman and a new report.

While the panel's staff advised the whistleblower to contact the intelligence community inspector general and seek legal counsel, they did not receive the complaint in advance, wrote Patrick Boland, a spokesman for Schiff said.