Impeachment inquiry hearing with former US Ambassador to Ukraine
The GOP said the first public hearing was boring. There could be more emotion today.
Republicans seeking to rebut Wednesday's hearings with two career diplomats cast aside the event with yawns: They claimed it was boring.
Today's proceedings could inject more emotion into the impeachment saga. If there is a human face to the Ukraine scandal, it would be Yovanovitch, who was ousted from her post in Kiev after President Trump's allies launched a campaign to discredit her.
During her closed-door testimony, Yovanovitch recounted the shock she felt at being told to take the first plane home because Trump wanted her out. At one moment she became emotional, and had to leave the room as she recalled her "dismay and disappointment" at the situation.
"Do you want to take a minute?" the Democrats' attorney, Daniel Goldman, asked her.
"Yeah, just a minute. I'm just going to exit it for one minute," she said.
When the proceedings began again, Goldman said "we understand this is a difficult and emotional topic, and we thank you for your honest recollection and answers.”
We're not sure if Yovanovitch will display similar emotion today. She is regarded as a serious career diplomat — one of the highest ranking women in the foreign service — and people who know her say she is tough.
Democrats hope even without moments like the one in the closed hearing, she will come across as the victim of an unfounded smear effort ultimately designed to surface dirt on Trump’s political rivals.
Other potential "victims" of the crimes Democrats are alleging against Trump are more problematic. Even career officials have questioned the propriety of Hunter Biden's role in Ukraine, even as there remains no evidence of wrongdoing.
That makes Yovanovitch the most compelling voice for what effect Trump's actions had -- and the most personal.
Marie Yovanovitch just arrived on Capitol Hill
Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who was ousted from her post earlier this year, just arrived on Capitol Hill for her testimony.
The hearing, in front of the House Intelligence Committee, will begin at 9 a.m. ET.
How Republicans could push back on Yovanovitch's testimony
But prepare for Republican pushback: While she might have a compelling story to tell about her personal experience, Yovanovitch wasn't around for any of the other events that are part of the impeachment inquiry — including Trump's controversial phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July.
CNN reported that House Republicans are planning to highlight that Yovanovitch doesn't have firsthand knowledge of Trump's conversations with Zelensky or his interest in having Ukraine announce investigations into his political rivals, including Biden.
She left her post in May — two months before the critical phone call with Zelensky — and before the Ukrainians learned that there was a holdup in the $391 million package of US military aid.
Here's how this morning's impeachment inquiry hearing will work
The format will largely follow that of Wednesday's hearing — the first public one in the impeachment inquiry.
Here's a rundown of how we expect this morning to play out:
- The first round of questions: Both the chairman of the committee, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, and the top ranking Republican member, Rep. Devin Nunes, also of California, will evenly divide 90 minutes of questioning at the start of the hearing. They can take as much consecutive time as they want, so long as the other side is provided equal time out of that 90 minutes. So expect each to take 45 minutes.
- House lawyers: While Schiff and Nunes will speak and may interject from time to time, the resolution makes clear that this will be a staff-led questioning, as each member can delegate his time to counsel on the committee.
- For the Democrats: On the Democratic side, the opening lines of questioning will be spearheaded by Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor with the Southern District of New York who joined the committee in March and led the questioning in the closed-door depositions.
- For the Republicans: On the GOP side, it will be Steve Castor, the chief investigative counsel for the House Oversight panel who has been detailed over to the House Intelligence Committee, along with his boss, Rep. Jim Jordan.
- Members' questions: At the conclusion of 90 minutes, the rest of the panel's members will each have five minutes to question the witnesses.
Today's testimony comes from someone who was under attack
The next round of public impeachment hearings is scheduled for this morning, with former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch preparing to take center stage.
She is a career diplomat who was abruptly pulled from Kiev last spring after a personal order from President Trump. He made the decision after a months-long public campaign against Yovanovitch, led by his attorney Rudy Giuliani and others in the right-wing media.
Yovanovitch testified behind closed doors last month, but Friday's public hearing will be different. It's her first opportunity to tell her side of the story directly to the American people.
Remember: This will be testimony from someone who was under attack. It's not in dispute that Yovanovitch's career suffered because of decisions made by Trump and Giuliani.
The former New York City mayor trumpeted discredited allegations against Yovanovitch in his many television appearances, on social media and surely in his conversations with Trump. She blamed these "'unfounded and false claims'" for her ouster as ambassador, a significant blow to her career, as a lifelong diplomat who had served in many US posts overseas.
Democrats might try to portray her as a sympathetic victim of Giuliani's schemes. In her private testimony, she said she felt "threatened" and "concerned" by Trump's comments and actions.
5 key takeaways from the first public hearing in the impeachment inquiry
Diplomats Bill Taylor and George Kent testified Wednesday in the first public hearing in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
The diplomats testified for nearly six hours before the House Intelligence Committee.
Here are the biggest takeaways from Wednesday's hearing:
- The July 26 call: Taylor told Congress about a July 26 phone call — a conversation that happened one day after Trump's phone call with Ukraine's leader. Taylor testifying that his staff was told of the call, in which Trump said he cared more about the "investigations of Biden" than Ukraine.
- Rudy Giuliani's "irregular" diplomacy: Taylor explained that Giuliani's efforts led to an "irregular" policy channel was "running contrary to the goals of longstanding US policy." Kent's testimony also expressed alarm at Giuliani's efforts — which he described last month as a "campaign of lies" — that led to the ouster of former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and then the push for investigations.
- Not "never Trumpers": Kent and Taylor were directly asked about Trump's repeated claim that they are "never Trumpers." They said they were not.
- Hurting diplomats' credibility: Kent and Taylor said it is harder for US officials overseas to do their jobs when American leaders ask foreign powers to investigate their political rivals. "Our credibility is based on a respect for the United States, and if we damage that respect, then it hurts our credibility and makes it more difficult for us to do our jobs," Taylor said.
- About firsthand knowledge: Republicans repeatedly went after the witnesses for not hearing directly from Trump himself that he wanted Ukraine to launch investigations into his political rivals in exchange for releasing US aid. But remember: the White House has sought to prevent those closer to Trump from appearing.
Diplomat who overheard call between Trump and EU ambassador will testify behind closed doors today
A US diplomat who overheard President Trump ask the US Ambassador to the European Union about the status of "investigations" during a cellphone conversation in a Kiev restaurant is set to appear before the House impeachment inquiry behind closed doors today.
David Holmes, the counselor for political affairs at the US Embassy in Ukraine, overheard the conversation between Trump and Gordon Sondland the day after Trump spoke with the Ukrainian president by phone in July, according to testimony Wednesday from Bill Taylor, the top US diplomat in the country.
Taylor did not name Holmes, but sources tell CNN that he is the member of the embassy staff Taylor was referencing.
About Holmes: Holmes is a career foreign service officer who arrived in Ukraine in 2017, according to a source who knows him and describes him as a "sharp guy." He joined the foreign service in 2002, according to the American Foreign Service Association, and has previously served in Kabul, New Delhi, Kosovo, Bogota, Moscow and Kosovo.
Holmes has also served as a special assistant for South and Central Asia to former Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Bill Burns and spent time on the National Security Council staff at the White House as director for Afghanistan from 2011 to 2012.
As political counselor, his main job is to determine what is going on in Ukrainian politics.
3 important lines from ex-ambassador Marie Yovanovitch's statement to Congress last month
The former US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, testified behind closed doors on Oct. 11 as part of the Democratic-run impeachment inquiry, giving critical information about her time in Ukraine and abrupt removal earlier this year.
In a 10-page statement obtained by The New York Times and The Washington Post, Yovanovitch defended her tenure and decried the "concerted campaign" to recall her from Ukraine, which she said is tied directly to President Donald Trump.
Here's a breakdown of three crucial lines from her statement:
Victim of "unfounded and false claims"
- Yovanovitch: "Although I understand that I served at the pleasure of the President, I was nevertheless incredulous that the US government chose to remove an ambassador based, as best as I can tell, on unfounded and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives."
- Context: Here, Yovanovitch pushes back on the negative information about her that was being circulated by Giuliani -- attacks that made their way to Trump and also the State Department. This includes allegations that she pressured Ukraine not to investigate specific cases, and that she was part of an effort by Ukraine to meddle in the 2016 election to defeat Trump. There is no evidence to support those allegations, and Yovanovitch said they were "unfounded and false."
Trump pressured State Department to remove her
- Yovanovitch: "I met with the Deputy Secretary of State, who informed me of the curtailment of my term. He said that the President had lost confidence in me and no longer wished me to serve as his ambassador. He added that there had been a concerted campaign against me, and that the Department had been under pressure from the President to remove me since the Summer of 2018. He also said that I had done nothing wrong and that this was not like other situations where he had recalled ambassadors for cause."
- Context: Yovanovitch sheds new light on her conversations with US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan. Yovanovitch's testimony gives the impression that Sullivan was not onboard with the decision to remove her from Ukraine and that the decision came directly from the President. Democratic lawmakers will surely want to talk Sullivan him about these conversations. Trump announced his intention Friday to nominate Sullivan as US ambassador to Russia.
State Department "hollowed out from within"
- Yovanovitch: "Today, we see the State Department attacked and hollowed out from within. State Department leadership, with Congress, needs to take action now to defend this great institution, and its thousands of loyal and effective employees. We need to rebuild diplomacy as the first resort to advance America's interests and the front line of America's defense. I fear that not doing so will harm our nation's interest, perhaps irreparably."
- Context: It's staggering to see a current State Department employee say that the department is essentially being destroyed from within. She is a career government official -- not politically connected to the Trump administration -- but this type of condemnation is extremely rare. Under Trump, the State Department has been plagued by vacancies at key positions from the very beginning, an issue that critics say puts diplomats at risk overseas and weakens US soft power.
