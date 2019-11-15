Republicans seeking to rebut Wednesday's hearings with two career diplomats cast aside the event with yawns: They claimed it was boring.

Today's proceedings could inject more emotion into the impeachment saga. If there is a human face to the Ukraine scandal, it would be Yovanovitch, who was ousted from her post in Kiev after President Trump's allies launched a campaign to discredit her.

During her closed-door testimony, Yovanovitch recounted the shock she felt at being told to take the first plane home because Trump wanted her out. At one moment she became emotional, and had to leave the room as she recalled her "dismay and disappointment" at the situation.

"Do you want to take a minute?" the Democrats' attorney, Daniel Goldman, asked her.

"Yeah, just a minute. I'm just going to exit it for one minute," she said.

When the proceedings began again, Goldman said "we understand this is a difficult and emotional topic, and we thank you for your honest recollection and answers.”

We're not sure if Yovanovitch will display similar emotion today. She is regarded as a serious career diplomat — one of the highest ranking women in the foreign service — and people who know her say she is tough.

Democrats hope even without moments like the one in the closed hearing, she will come across as the victim of an unfounded smear effort ultimately designed to surface dirt on Trump’s political rivals.

Other potential "victims" of the crimes Democrats are alleging against Trump are more problematic. Even career officials have questioned the propriety of Hunter Biden's role in Ukraine, even as there remains no evidence of wrongdoing.

That makes Yovanovitch the most compelling voice for what effect Trump's actions had -- and the most personal.