Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman said Rudy Giuliani's involvement in foreign affairs "wasn't helpful" and didn't "advance US national security interests."

Rep. Terri Sewell, a Democrat from Alabama, asked Vindman: "Is it normal for a private citizen, a non-US government official, to get involved in foreign policy and foreign affairs like Mr. Giuliani?"

"I don't know if I have the experience to say that, but it certainly wasn't helpful, and it didn't help advance US national security interests," he said.

Remember: After pushing claims against Joe Biden for months, Giuliani ultimately met with a top aide to Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, in Madrid. That happened just days after the July 25 phone call where Trump asked Zelensky to hear Giuliani out.

